Trump Deletes Explosive Tweet of ‘White Power’ Video After Internet Declares He Has ‘Finally’ Taken ‘Off the Hood’

Published

on

The Internet exploded Sunday morning after President Donald Trump retweeted a video of his supporters in Florida, some wearing Trump apparel and waving his campaign re-election signs and paraphernalia, with at least one screaming “white power!”

Not only did Trump promote the video, he thanked the activists, calling them “great people.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

After massive outrage, including many calling the president a white supremacist, suggesting he was siding with the KKK, and mockingly saying the “white power” slogan was replacing his “Make America Great Again’ campaign mantra, Trump deleted his tweet.

The original video, which also includes anti-Trump activists, is here:

The Twitter user who posted it has “resist” in their bio and does not appear to be a Trump supporter.

Fred Gutenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot to death at the Parkland High School massacre, opted for an all-caps denunciation of the president. “THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE,” he noted, referring to the campaign’s Facebook post and ads.

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul suggested the president was ignoring the bombshell news that Russia paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers.

Some more responses:

 

 

