Trump Deletes Explosive Tweet of ‘White Power’ Video After Internet Declares He Has ‘Finally’ Taken ‘Off the Hood’

The Internet exploded Sunday morning after President Donald Trump retweeted a video of his supporters in Florida, some wearing Trump apparel and waving his campaign re-election signs and paraphernalia, with at least one screaming “white power!”

Not only did Trump promote the video, he thanked the activists, calling them “great people.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

After massive outrage, including many calling the president a white supremacist, suggesting he was siding with the KKK, and mockingly saying the “white power” slogan was replacing his “Make America Great Again’ campaign mantra, Trump deleted his tweet.

The original video, which also includes anti-Trump activists, is here:

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020

The Twitter user who posted it has “resist” in their bio and does not appear to be a Trump supporter.

Fred Gutenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot to death at the Parkland High School massacre, opted for an all-caps denunciation of the president. “THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE,” he noted, referring to the campaign’s Facebook post and ads.

DO NOT LET THIS RT BY TRUMP FLY UNDER THE RADAR. AT THE VERY BEGINNING A GUY SCREAMS “WHITE POWER.” THE CURRENT OCCUPANT OF OUR WHITE HOUSE IS OPENLY ALIGNING WITH WHITE SUPREMACY. THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE AND NEITHER IS THIS!!! https://t.co/QFCssrIUAN — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 28, 2020

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul suggested the president was ignoring the bombshell news that Russia paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers.

Instead of expressing outrage about Putin paying bounties to terrorists to kill our soldiers, our Commander in Chief is tweeting out this nonsense. #Enough. https://t.co/fz4kY6Eihm — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 28, 2020

Some more responses:

How many times is Trump going to have to shout, “I’m a racist!” before people start believing him? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 28, 2020

So has WHITE POWER replaced KEEP AMERICA GREAT? Just trying to get ahead of the Trump sanctioned slogans. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 28, 2020

“white power”??? You’re finally taking off the hood and just admitting that your campaign is about white supremacy? What a disgrace. Resign before you finish destroying this country. If you and your racist supporters don’t like it here, you can leave. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 28, 2020

My favorite. Wonder how much of this video he watched? pic.twitter.com/RHkpz14yXQ — “Self-Isolate or Die Hard” (@bonafideDiehard) June 28, 2020