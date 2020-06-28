DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST
Trump Deletes Explosive Tweet of ‘White Power’ Video After Internet Declares He Has ‘Finally’ Taken ‘Off the Hood’
The Internet exploded Sunday morning after President Donald Trump retweeted a video of his supporters in Florida, some wearing Trump apparel and waving his campaign re-election signs and paraphernalia, with at least one screaming “white power!”
Not only did Trump promote the video, he thanked the activists, calling them “great people.”
“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”
After massive outrage, including many calling the president a white supremacist, suggesting he was siding with the KKK, and mockingly saying the “white power” slogan was replacing his “Make America Great Again’ campaign mantra, Trump deleted his tweet.
The original video, which also includes anti-Trump activists, is here:
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
The Twitter user who posted it has “resist” in their bio and does not appear to be a Trump supporter.
Fred Gutenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot to death at the Parkland High School massacre, opted for an all-caps denunciation of the president. “THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE,” he noted, referring to the campaign’s Facebook post and ads.
DO NOT LET THIS RT BY TRUMP FLY UNDER THE RADAR. AT THE VERY BEGINNING A GUY SCREAMS “WHITE POWER.” THE CURRENT OCCUPANT OF OUR WHITE HOUSE IS OPENLY ALIGNING WITH WHITE SUPREMACY. THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE AND NEITHER IS THIS!!! https://t.co/QFCssrIUAN
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 28, 2020
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul suggested the president was ignoring the bombshell news that Russia paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers.
Instead of expressing outrage about Putin paying bounties to terrorists to kill our soldiers, our Commander in Chief is tweeting out this nonsense. #Enough. https://t.co/fz4kY6Eihm
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 28, 2020
Some more responses:
How many times is Trump going to have to shout, “I’m a racist!” before people start believing him?
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 28, 2020
So has WHITE POWER replaced KEEP AMERICA GREAT? Just trying to get ahead of the Trump sanctioned slogans.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 28, 2020
“white power”??? You’re finally taking off the hood and just admitting that your campaign is about white supremacy? What a disgrace. Resign before you finish destroying this country. If you and your racist supporters don’t like it here, you can leave.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 28, 2020
My favorite. Wonder how much of this video he watched? pic.twitter.com/RHkpz14yXQ
— “Self-Isolate or Die Hard” (@bonafideDiehard) June 28, 2020
Trump just thanked people with Trump signs yelling “White Power!” If there was ever doubt about his racist agenda, he’s making it clear. https://t.co/uPUgruSY55
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 28, 2020
Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces
President Donald Trump wasted no time responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling that finds his attempt to shut down the Obama-era DACA program was “arbitrary and capricious,” stopping him from endangering over 700,000 Dreamers. But his tweet also attacked the Supreme Court for its decision supporting the civil rights of LGBTQ workers earlier this week.
Many on social media were exceptionally outraged over Trump’s “graphic” tweet:
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Some noted they had reported the tweet for its suggestive incitement to violence.
Others held little back.
DSM-V says the metaphor "shotgun blasts into the face" means you are one endangered feeling and seriously fucked up dude. https://t.co/yMq9PjnL5X
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 18, 2020
The president sure does love these images of violence.
Recall the gusto he used describing the women kidnapped and bound and gagged with blue tape. https://t.co/biGacN2QZP
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 18, 2020
#POTUS accuses Roberts and Gorsuch of attempted murder. Perfectly normal for a #StableGenius https://t.co/XiqRnFhk19
— This is Not Normal (@Tweatist) June 18, 2020
Trump has more concern about rhetorical "shotgun blasts" at conservatives than real gun shots at black Americans. https://t.co/1wulcaf12I
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 18, 2020
So Trump is attacking the LGBTQ equality decision here too.
But Gorsuch…his appointment, brought us that.
Doesn’t seem his base should trust his judgement — and maybe just see that the world is changing. https://t.co/dqVcS3WJYt
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 18, 2020
Everything is gun violence with these people except for actual gun violence, which is free speech or something, hard to keep track https://t.co/X6LwB9X92w
— jon rosenberg🚫🧛♂️ (@jonrosenberg) June 18, 2020
Rulings for DACA and LGBTQ rights are making Trump very nervous about his base. https://t.co/m3lzsebykI
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) June 18, 2020
Graphic metaphor. https://t.co/4HfXiJZb7z
— Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) June 18, 2020
Triggered this morning, #BunkerBoy ??
RESIGN, MF'er.#Biden2020Landslide https://t.co/Bo7JzKf7mw
— Peter Ray (@WPeterRay) June 18, 2020
Beware – #Trump @realDonaldTrump this is what he is doing inciting Arms and Guns as if the only amendment is the 2nd- why? b/c he expect his private militia, his police, his military to keep him in office when he loses to @JoeBiden iIt's always been about the courts. https://t.co/2ghvLLagGe
— Linda Kenney Baden (@KenneyBaden) June 18, 2020
A crowd of peaceful protesters, including clergy, getting teargassed and hit with riot bullets, is a beautiful scene to you, but 700K+ children who may now get to live what's left of the American dream is a shotgun blast to your face. Noted.
— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) June 18, 2020
JFC!!!
“Shotgun blast to the face”?
What sick maniac tweets something like this.
Oh, the #FakePresident @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/zsHtJWAjeX
— Michelle 🌊🎸✌🏼 (@NJLefty67) June 18, 2020
"Shotgun" is probably not the best word to use today, a$$hole! And let them lose their uncompassionate, hateful, bigoted minds. They will just join the #LiarInChief they elected! #VoteTheMFOut #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 https://t.co/ZRSBQEaBKi
— Del Shores (@DelShores) June 18, 2020
Trump Calls Impeachment Inquiry a ‘Lynching’ and Falsely Claims His Civil Rights Are Being Violated
President Donald Trump is using highly-charged language to describe the House Democrats’ organized and thorough investigation – a formal impeachment inquiry – into his likely illegal actions, “a lynching.”
If that language weren’t disturbing enough, given America’s horrific history against Black people, the president goes on to falsely claim he is being deprived of his civil rights.
“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”
The Trump campaign in recent months has made it a priority to try to court Black voters, believing they can even raise support from that community from 4% to a few points higher, it could help ensure the president’s re-election. Trump will even be participating in a forum on the future of criminal justice reform at a South Carolina historically Black college this weekend – with nine Democratic presidential candidates.
Tuesday morning’s tweet will not help in that effort.
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, who follows Trump’s every word, weighs in:
This is the first time Trump has used the word “lynching” as president, on Twitter or out loud. pic.twitter.com/540h8Cdtgo
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 22, 2019
Many were quick to call out Trump’s obvious racist victimization and co-opting of actual hate crimes against African Americans.
A sampling:
DESPICABLE! Trump mocks and belittles the thousands of African Americans lynched in our country by equating House Democrats following the US Constitution to a "lynching." Trump is truly vile.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 22, 2019
You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you?
Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet. https://t.co/oTMhWo4awR
— Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 22, 2019
A lynching?! 4,743 people were lynched in the US between 1882 – 1968, incl. 3,446 African Americans. Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation’s history of racial violence and brutality
Sickened to see Trump’s gross misappropriation of this term today pic.twitter.com/L8Oi9m8xRk
— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 22, 2019
Trump — who has made racist remarks, targeted Black lawmakers in his rhetoric, and called white supremacists and nationalists "very fine people" — compared the impeachment inquiry to "lynching," killings at the behest of white mobs intended to terrorize Black people.
— Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) October 22, 2019
A “lynching”?!? FUCK YOU, racist. Get that word out of your white supremacist mouth!!!
— (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) October 22, 2019
Wealthy white guy, faced with the prospect of losing power due to his own misdeeds, calls it a lynching. Disgusting. https://t.co/7nQh9aGxRk
— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) October 22, 2019
“ lynching”said the guy who took out adds trying to kill the Central Park 5 ..
— Jill (@Jilly379) October 22, 2019
Trump calls impeachment “a lynching.” Disgusting comparison to a horrific crime. https://t.co/9vtOUO7gBY
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 22, 2019
The president compares a constitutional impeachment inquiry to a horrific hate crime https://t.co/FkTI9TAOaM
— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 22, 2019
In a 1989 front page ad, Donald Trump called for the death penalty for 5 young boys of color who were innocent.
He has never apologized for it. https://t.co/szdcxN2HB5
— James Singer (@Jemsinger) October 22, 2019
That is extraordinarily racist and tone deaf. But hardly surprising. #WorstPresidentEver #RacistInChief https://t.co/c17Bq4qe4F
— P Clark (@pclark887) October 22, 2019
White Supremacists Responsible for All Race-Based Domestic Terrorism Incidents in 2018 – DOJ Blocked Report
The Trump administration has known since at least April that alleged white supremacists were responsible for every single act of race-based domestic terrorism in the U.S. in 2018, yet not only took no action to combat the growing right wing violent extremism, but actually substantially reduced or even eliminated funding and programs that combat white supremacist extremism, violence, and terrorism – and then blocked the data from reaching the hands of Congress.
“Domestic Terrorism in 2018,” a document (embedded below) prepared by the State of New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security Preparedness, “shows 25 of the 46 individuals allegedly involved in 32 different domestic terrorism incidents were identified as white supremacists,” Yahoo News’ Jana Winter and Hunter Walker report.
That document finds there were “32 domestic terrorist attacks, disrupted plots, threats of violence, and weapons stockpiling by individuals with a radical political or social agenda who lack direction or influence from foreign terrorist organizations in 2018.”
The report was “circulated” throughout the U.S. Dept. of Justice “and around the country in April just as members of the Senate pushed the DOJ to provide them with precise information about the number of white supremacists involved in domestic terrorism.”
The Justice Department, under President Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General Bill Barr, refused to hand over the data or the document to Congress.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in January of 2019 had already compiled a report, announcing that, “Right-Wing Extremism Linked to Every 2018 Extremist Murder in the U.S., ADL Finds.”
ADL reported that “Right-wing extremists were linked to at least 50 extremist-related murders in the United States in 2018, making them responsible for more deaths than in any year since 1995, according to new data from the ADL.”
1995 was the year domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh blew up the Oklahoma City federal building, slaughtering 168 people and injuring more than 680 others.
“The tally represents a 35 percent increase from the 37 extremist-related murders in 2017,” ADL reported, “making 2018 the fourth-deadliest year on record for domestic extremist-related killings since 1970. Last year saw the highest percentage of right-wing extremist-related killings since 2012, the last year when all documented killings were by right-wing extremists.”
Why the Dept. of Justice and the White House blocked the data from reaching Congress is now yet another investigation Congress should take up.
Here’s the document the DOJ refused to hand over to Members of the House and Senate:
Domestic Terrorism in 2018.pdf by Kelli R. Grant on Scribd
RELATED STORIES:
Number of Hate Groups Skyrocket as White Supremacists Lead the Way – Thanks to Trump: SPLC
Trump: I Didn’t Condemn White Supremacism Right Away Because I Wanted All the Facts, Which Was ‘Excellent’
Trump Blames Video Games and ‘Mentally-Ill Monsters’ for Mass Shootings – But Not His Own White Supremacism
