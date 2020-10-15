Trump Loses Temper Over White Supremacy Question: ‘You’ve Done This to Me – Here We Go Again’

Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts urged Kayleigh McEnany to make a “declarative statement” that President Donald Trump denounces white supremacy, but she refused.

“I’d like to ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection, as the person who speaks for the President: Does the President denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it, in all their forms?” Roberts very specifically asked. During Tuesday’s presidential debate Trump also was unable to specifically denounce white supremacists.

“This has been answered yesterday by the President himself, the day before by the President himself on the debate stage, the President was asked this he said ‘sure’ three times,” McEnany – very prepared – responded.

“Yesterday he was asked point blank, asked, ‘Do you denounce white supremacy and he said, ‘I’ve always denounced any form of that,’ so I can go back and read for you,” McEnany said. “He has condemned white supremacy more than any president in modern history.”

McEnany did not mention that Trump has repeatedly been asked to condemn white supremacy because he keeps telegraphing support for it, and white supremacists and other extremists know it. She also neglected to mention Trump said denouncing the white supremacists and neo-Nazis at Charlottesville was the “biggest f*cking mistake I’ve made.”

Related –

‘Complicit’: Ex-Trump DHS Counterterrorism Head Slams President’s ‘Dangerous’ Refusal to Condemn White Supremacists

Roberts was not satisfied.

“Just to clear it up this morning, can you – naming it – make a declarative statement that the president denounces it?”

“I just did,” McEnany said, falsely.

“I’m just asking you to put this to rest,” Roberts said, as McEnany talked over him.

She then went on to attack the media.

Watch: