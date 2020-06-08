ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Trump Hasn’t Beat Biden in the Polls Since February – and Even Then It Was Just One: How Bad Does It Look for Donald?
President Donald Trump is attacking the polls once again as “Fake,” but even his tweets are exposing his fear. Monday morning, responding to a half-dozen new national polls showing him losing by large margins to former Vice President Joe Biden, the President chose his favorite target to attack:
CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020
But notice just how worried he is: “The Dems would destroy America!” In other words, “If you don’t believe the polls are fake, fear the Democrats!”
He knows he’s in trouble, because minutes later he posted this lie:
96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020
So let’s take a quick look at what has Trump so panicked.
The New York Times’ Nate Cohn shows just how much Biden is beating Trump by in the latest polls – between 7 and 14 points. The chart shows the increase in each poll over March to April:
That basically gives us a full ‘wave’ of the major national polls for the first time since 3/15-4/15, and Biden’s lead has grown by an average of 4 points since then pic.twitter.com/PV2MTuXKSy
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 8, 2020
Of course, a poll is just a snapshot and it’s not over until it’s over. But months of polling that all say the same thing isn’t a snapshot, it’s momentum. It’s probably the best indicator of where the nation stands.
And by an increasing margin, the nation is standing with Biden.
RealClearPolitics is a right-leaning site but it has an excellent database of polls.
And looked at together, they show Donald Trump has not beaten Joe Biden in any national poll since February. And even then, it was just one poll.
You’d have to go back to December to find another that shows Trump beating Biden. There was one in November, and another in September.
In fact, since March of 2019, out of all 134 polls RCP lists, Trump has beaten Biden in just 4, and tied him in just 3. The most he ever beat Biden by was 4 points.
And now some polls have Biden beating Trump by double digits. RCP’s average shows Biden beating Trump in the polls by nearly 8 points.
Images of Joe Biden, Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Kamala Harris Tops Biden List for VP
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is the “early frontrunner” at the top of the list to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.
Politico reports aides, surrogates and major donors to the former Obama vice president see Senator Harris as a good fit, although Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “was also seen as rising above the pack.”
“Biden and Harris have spoken privately several times, and a growing contingent of operatives inside and around the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign have been making it clear they want her as his pick,” Politico notes. “Influential donors are joining in the push, seeing the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica as the most logical choice to balance a ticket led by a white man in his late 70s. Some of the party’s biggest benefactors, including those who went months rarely hearing from Harris, said they have seen an uptick in contacts from her and people on her behalf.”
About a dozen candidates are being vetted, including Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, and Stacey Abrams (D-GA).
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Warren Top Pick to Be Biden’s Running Mate – and by Large Margin Especially on Critical Question
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is the top pick among Democrats to be Joe Biden’s vice president, a new poll finds, and on one critical question she’s number one by a very large margin.
In every category, in fact, the Massachusetts progressive who last fall was seen as the Democratic party’s presidential frontrunner beats out all other possible VP nominees, as Vox reports.
Progressive polling firm Data for Progress asked Democrats which of six women should be Biden’s VP. The former Obama vice president has committed to choosing a woman as his running mate, and this week launched a committee to identify and vet candidates.
Warren came in first, the poll shows, at 31%, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris at 18%, Stacey Abrams at 10%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar also at 10%, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at 3%, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto at 1%.
Warren was first among women, men, Biden supporters, Sanders supporters, voters over 45, voters under 45, white voters, Black or African American voters, college-educated voters, and voters without a college education.
When Democrats were asked if they would be more likely to vote for Biden if each of the six were his running mate, Warren came out on top as well, with voters saying they would be more likely to vote for the former vice president if she were on the ticket.
And when asked who of the six are most ready to be president – possibly the most critical consideration when choosing a vice presidential running mate, Warren excelled by a huge margin.
Warren was also the number one pick when asked which of the six would be best at handling the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that policies benefit working class people, and implementing policies effectively.
The poll has one downside: a small sample size. Data for Progress polled only 605 Democratic likely voters.
But the results line up with several polls over the past year, before Warren suspended her campaign.
In one poll voters who did not support Warren as their first choice said they would be least upset if she were the presidential nominee. That same poll found voters said they were most enthusiastic about the Massachusetts Senator. In another poll voters who had not chosen Warren as their first pick overwhelmingly said she was their second choice. And in yet another poll voters said if they could skip the election, wave a “magic wand” and install a president today, they would choose Elizabeth Warren.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m Proud to Endorse Joe Biden’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has just endorsed Joe Biden for President.
The former Democratic presidential candidate who was an early frontrunner will make a formal endorsement on Wednesday, but has just released a video in which she says, “I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”
“Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren says, as CNN notes. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”
The well-produced video show Warren has been working on the endorsement for a while, and likely opted to wait for former President Barack Obama to endorse his former vice president first.
Watch:
In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020
Trending
- 'ETHICS PROGRAM HAS BEEN RAZED TO THE GROUND'2 days ago
Online Database Has 426 Videos of Police Attacking George Floyd Protestors
- COWARDS3 days ago
57 Buffalo Cops Resign From Response Team to Support Suspended Officers Who Pushed Down Elderly Man
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
Trump Says It’s a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd as He Brags About Jobs Report – Black Unemployment Increased to 10 Year High
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST2 days ago
Trump Retweets Glenn Beck Video Attacking George Floyd’s Character — Hours After Calling It a ‘Great Day’ for Floyd
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
Texas GOP Leaders Call George Floyd’s Death a Hoax and MLK a Monkey
- AWESOME!2 days ago
The U.S. Marine Corps Will No Longer Allow Racist Confederate Flags at Their Bases
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'2 days ago
Fox News Displays Chart Showing That Killing Black People Is Good For The Stock Market
- VOTER. FRAUD?3 days ago
WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany May Have Committed Voter Fraud: Claimed Parent’s FL Address When Living in DC