Trump Hasn’t Beat Biden in the Polls Since February – and Even Then It Was Just One: How Bad Does It Look for Donald?

President Donald Trump is attacking the polls once again as “Fake,” but even his tweets are exposing his fear. Monday morning, responding to a half-dozen new national polls showing him losing by large margins to former Vice President Joe Biden, the President chose his favorite target to attack:

CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

But notice just how worried he is: “The Dems would destroy America!” In other words, “If you don’t believe the polls are fake, fear the Democrats!”

He knows he’s in trouble, because minutes later he posted this lie:

96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

So let’s take a quick look at what has Trump so panicked.

The New York Times’ Nate Cohn shows just how much Biden is beating Trump by in the latest polls – between 7 and 14 points. The chart shows the increase in each poll over March to April:

That basically gives us a full ‘wave’ of the major national polls for the first time since 3/15-4/15, and Biden’s lead has grown by an average of 4 points since then pic.twitter.com/PV2MTuXKSy — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 8, 2020

Of course, a poll is just a snapshot and it’s not over until it’s over. But months of polling that all say the same thing isn’t a snapshot, it’s momentum. It’s probably the best indicator of where the nation stands.

And by an increasing margin, the nation is standing with Biden.

RealClearPolitics is a right-leaning site but it has an excellent database of polls.

And looked at together, they show Donald Trump has not beaten Joe Biden in any national poll since February. And even then, it was just one poll.

You’d have to go back to December to find another that shows Trump beating Biden. There was one in November, and another in September.

In fact, since March of 2019, out of all 134 polls RCP lists, Trump has beaten Biden in just 4, and tied him in just 3. The most he ever beat Biden by was 4 points.

And now some polls have Biden beating Trump by double digits. RCP’s average shows Biden beating Trump in the polls by nearly 8 points.

Images of Joe Biden, Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license