News
‘The First Four Years Were Practice?’: Trump Scorched for Not Being Able to Say What He Wants to Do if Re-Elected
‘Not Even Bothering to Make Campaign Promises’
From social media users to top political reporters President Donald Trump is getting embarrassingly mocked for not being able to answer this simple question: “what are your priorities for a second term?” What makes it even worse is the question came from Trump’s good friend and unofficial advisor, Fox News host Sean Hannity – who flew with him to Wisconsin on Air Force One, so the question likely was not a surprise.
What was Trump’s response to the softball question?
“Well, one of the things that will be really great – you know, the word ‘experience’ is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word ‘experience’ is a very important word. It’s in a very important meaning,” Trump said, not answering the question.
“I never did this before,” the President, three and a half years into his term, added. “I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times. All of a sudden, I’m President of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady, and I say, ‘This is great.’ But I didn’t know very many people in Washington. It wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York,” Trump continued, rambling.
“Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes. Like, you know, an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.”
Asked what his top priorities for a second term are, Trump can’t name a single thing pic.twitter.com/fF6xXaDAy0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020
Politico’s top reporters, Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, like many who have heard Trump’s response apparently were stunned listening to the disastrous answer.
“Does Trump have any idea why he wants another term in office?” they asked on Politico Playbook. “The crux of this answer is that he knows people in D.C. now — as in, the first four years were practice? Huh?”
New York Magazine called it “unintelligible.”
And in the perfect example of just exactly what a reality TV show presidency this is, Trump’s “Hannity” interview aired on Fox News at 9 PM. But 92 minutes earlier the Wall Street Journal editorial board published a scathing editorial that was nearly a script for Trump’s Hannity question. The editors declared the President “still has no second term message beyond his own grievances.” Which Trump proved less than two hours later.
The Trump campaign is clearly now in disaster mode. Campaign attorney Jenna Ellis attacked CNN reporter Daniel Dale for posting a totally accurate transcript of the President’s response, something Dale, who factchecks practically every word Trump speaks, does frequently.
Milestone: I thiiink this is the first time a Trump campaign official has criticized me for posting a perfectly accurate transcript of Trump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/B3jWuZXFb4
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020
None of this should come as a surprise. Just days ago one of the many criticisms of Trump’s Tulsa campaign re-launch was he had no message.
Meanwhile, social media users were also astounded with Trump’s major league flub.
“I never slept over in Washington…”
What.
The.
Holy.
Fuck.
👀👀👀👀👀👀
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 26, 2020
Trump was stumped by Hannity’s softball question about his priorities for a second term. He has none. Zip. Zero. He still doesn’t have a clue! It is terrifying that people will vote for this egomaniacal fool. https://t.co/bRTgqv4uYq
— John Dean (@JohnWDean) June 26, 2020
That’s some fine word salad right there.
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) June 26, 2020
Is there a Rosetta Stone for this???
— Jesse D. Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) June 26, 2020
Trump’s priorities for a second term are to talk about himself all the time. So basically, the same priorities as he has right now. https://t.co/4izRpaXc6m
— Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) June 26, 2020
Hannity: What will your priorities be for a second term?
Trump: Skip-skippety-bee-bop baboom baboom
— Splenetic Badger (@KvetcherNtheRye) June 26, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Judge Dismisses ‘Fatally Defective’ Lawsuit to Block Mary Trump’s ‘Harrowing and Salacious’ Tell-All Book: Report
A federal judge has just dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, against the President’s niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher, Simon & Schuster.
The lawsuit aimed to obtain a temporary restraining order to block the release of Mary Trump’s tell-all book about the President. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” is due to be released June 28.
“The court has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family’s baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance,” Mary Trump’s attorney, Ted Boustrous, said in a statement, Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld reports.
BREAKING: Queens Surrogate’s Court Judge refuses to block the president’s niece Mary Trump’s book, in what her attorney @BoutrousTed calls a win for free expression.
His statement. @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/te5nO7rDBP
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 25, 2020
The judge called the filing “fatally defective,” The Daily Beast revealed.
“The Daily Beast first reported that Mary had written a ‘harrowing and salacious’ tell-all book which is planned to be released July 28th and is expected to blow the lid off the Trump family. As The Beast revealed yesterday, Robert Trump was in a Neurosciences ICU with a serious condition just days before he filed the order to try to halt the publication of Mary’s book.”
News
‘Watching TV and Whining’: Trump Scorched for ‘Rage-Tweeting Fox News’ After ‘Largest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Ever’
“This kind of incompetence kills”
President Donald Trump spent at least a portion of the late morning watching Fox News and tweeting his discontent, leaving many Americans to express their anger over the President’s priorities.
A @FoxNews commentator just ripped me with lies, with nobody defending. They talked about the “friendly” protesters (they set the Church on fire the day before. They were anything but friendly), and how I stood and held the Bible upside down – it wasn’t upside down. @edhenry
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020
The Fake News and phony Fake Suppression Polls have never been worse. The Lamestream Media has gone CRAZY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020
Today Trump will spend most of his day traveling to participate “in a Town Hall with Sean Hannity, FOX News,” in Green Bay, Wisconsin this afternoon, according to his official schedule, after spending 30 minutes at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.
On social media, many were furious.
I will never get used to the president of the United States just stating that he’s watching TV in the middle of a work day. I will never get used to how that’s not a thing more people aren’t pissed off about. https://t.co/mjJ22FVskQ
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 25, 2020
10.48am on a Thursday morning and POTUS is rage-tweeting Fox News. https://t.co/NSoNht0rrN
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 25, 2020
Another big day of sitting around watching TV and whining, huh?
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 25, 2020
The United States just experienced its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases ever and the President is watching FoxNews and sending whining tweets about it.
This kind of incompetence kills. https://t.co/Co6Z2hKAzu
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 25, 2020
Losing in the Swing States, bad mouthed on Fox News, slammed by conservatives John Bolton and Carly Fiorina, nobody showing up at the rallies, sounds to me like the Trump moment has passed. #TrumpIsOverParty
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 25, 2020
What’s upside down is you say the Bible is your favorite book, but you can’t name one Bible verse. pic.twitter.com/pZRTRr8n1B
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2020
bro, the whole world knows what it saw, we were all watching it on live TV. your military police attacked a peaceful crowd. it happened. lie better
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 25, 2020
?
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 25, 2020
Just spit-balling here, How many Americans killed by COVID-19 would still be alive today if Trump hadn’t politicized wearing a mask and golfing?
— Just Vent (@JustVent6) June 25, 2020
EVERYBODY I MEET IS CRAZY! EVERYBODY IS STUPID! WHY AM I THE ONLY SANE PERSON IN THE WORLD? WHY AM I THE ONLY SMART ONE?
If this was your uncle, you’d be helping the interns hold him down while the doctor gave him a shot. https://t.co/zRXY81GTuW
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 25, 2020
Here’s an average of all recent polls of Trump versus Biden from Real Clear Politics. Biden is now crushing Trump by 10 points. #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/h0MG3vyn9D
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 25, 2020
A record 37,000+ new COVID cases yesterday and this dime bag of liquid crapola is worried about his polls. https://t.co/azmg76PDBH
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 25, 2020
So Johns Hopkins released a “fake graph”?#POTUS: crickets… https://t.co/qCqSvb88Po pic.twitter.com/6LBfrRhGo9
— Jeff Ortman (@Imaginedu) June 25, 2020
sir @realDonaldTrump sir, Media Matters is hiring if you would like to get paid to watch Fox all day sir https://t.co/pPpHPS3vJk
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 25, 2020
News
CNN’s Gupta Describes US Coronavirus Response as ‘A Patient Bleeding Out’ and America Arguing About ‘Band-Aids’
Dr. Sanjay Gupta says it’s “frustrating” to see the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got a patient bleeding out in front of us, we know what to do, and we are not doing it,” the CNN chief medical correspondent said on “New Day” Thursday morning, as Mediaite reported.
“We should’ve been able to test, and now we’re still having arguments about whether or not we should put these band-aids on the problem, such as masks — effective band-aids, but still band-aids on this problem, and we’re still not even sure that we want to do that,” says Gupta, who is a neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and associate professor of neurosurgery.
“With all that we have known, with all of the bells that have been sounded, the alarms that have been made across the world, I cannot believe we’re in the position that we’re in in right now. We’re the greatest country on Earth. We should have been able to figure this out early,” he lamented.
“I’ve been getting up at 4:30 in the morning every day for five months. I go to bed at 11:30 every night. All I do is read and immerse myself in this virus,” Gupta added. “I talk to people all over the world trying to figure out what’s going on and I cannot believe that we are in the predicament that we are in right now.”
“It is, yeah, it’s frustrating for sure.”
Watch Dr. Gupta with CNN’s John Berman:
JUST NOW: “I cannot believe we’re in the position that we’re in in right now. We’re the greatest country on Earth. We should have been able to figure this out.”
Wow…I have never heard @drsanjaygupta so frustrated.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/ForyHvqI8T
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 25, 2020
Trending
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
Ethics Expert Warns ‘America Is on the Brink of Total Destruction’ Over DOJ-Roger Stone ‘Corruption’ Bombshell
- 'FUTURE FOX NEWS ANCHOR'2 days ago
‘Utter Caucacity’: Internet Schools ‘Ignorant’ Student at Trump Rally Calling Aunt Jemima ‘Picture of American Dream’
- 'REALLY REALLY TERRIBLE'2 days ago
‘Chuck Todd Simply Has to Go’: MSNBC Anchor Blasted for Interview Described as a ‘Colossal Disaster’
- TRUMP'S 'ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR'3 days ago
Twitter Hides, Posts Warning on New ‘Abusive’ Trump Tweet for ‘Threat of Harm’ to Protestors
- News2 days ago
Matt Gaetz Complains His History Is ‘Being Erased’ by ‘People Who Are Ashamed’ of the Confederacy
- OMG1 day ago
‘I Can’t Wait’ to ‘Go Out and Start Slaughtering’ Black People: Three North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Rant
- News2 days ago
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Side With DOJ and Dismiss Charges Against Michael Flynn
- HACK THE ELECTION?2 days ago
Trump Campaign App Is a ‘Voter Surveillance Tool’: MIT