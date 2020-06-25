Connect with us

Judge Dismisses ‘Fatally Defective’ Lawsuit to Block Mary Trump’s ‘Harrowing and Salacious’ Tell-All Book: Report

A federal judge has just dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, against the President’s niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

The lawsuit aimed to obtain a temporary restraining order to block the release of Mary Trump’s tell-all book about the President. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” is due to be released June 28.

“The court has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family’s baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance,” Mary Trump’s attorney, Ted Boustrous, said in a statement, Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld reports.

The judge called the filing “fatally defective,” The Daily Beast revealed.

“The Daily Beast first reported that Mary had written a ‘harrowing and salacious’ tell-all book which is planned to be released July 28th and is expected to blow the lid off the Trump family. As The Beast revealed yesterday, Robert Trump was in a Neurosciences ICU with a serious condition just days before he filed the order to try to halt the publication of Mary’s book.”

