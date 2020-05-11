WTH?
‘That Isn’t Actually a Thing’: Trump Mocked for Creating New Statistic That Doesn’t Exist and Is Impossible to Measure
Just days after advocating against coronavirus testing President Donald Trump held a news conference to brag about the advances in testing for COVID-19, and even creating a new “metric,” which does not exist and is impossible to measure.
Trump declared “testing is a very big, important function,” but he could not resist injecting his personal opinion, adding, “some people consider it more important than others.”
The United States currently ranks 39th in per capita testing, yet Trump said on testing America has “prevailed.”
But the President drew scorn when he declared that the U.S., along with Germany, lead the world in “lives saved per 100,000 people.”
“leaving the world in lives saved per hundred thousand.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/1wvhUtn650
— Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) May 11, 2020
Many were quick to note that is a metric that does not exist for coronavirus, and it would be impossible to measure, unless every coronavirus case had been counted, and the testing for that has not happened.
President Trump seems to have introduced a new “lives saved” metric. That isn’t actually a thing.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 11, 2020
Is the White House (see: Trump) really trying to invent their own metric?
You… can’t… measure… lives… saved.
“Lives Saved” is a fucking insane spin. pic.twitter.com/oAsr1XsKk2
— Shane Morris (@IamShaneMorris) May 11, 2020
“Lives saved per hundred thousand”??? What the hell kind of a stat is that? Did Kushner imagine this stat out of thin air?
— LionBull (@DataBull) May 11, 2020
In what world can they quantify lives saved per 100 thousand? What exactly does that even mean? Trump is out of countrol.
— I’MYOURHUCKLEBERRY❄ (@GEEPENNIN) May 11, 2020
Next desperate step from Trump will be having Fox run a permanent chyron of “Lives Saved” (by Dear Leader). Their desperation knows no limits. #PresidentDeath #TrumpLiesAmericansDie
— Jonnysb (@Jonnysbc) May 11, 2020
