Connect with us

News

Watch: Protester Scales DC Federal Government Building to Spray-Paint Profane Anti-Trump Message

Published

on

On Friday, protests around the country continued against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As CNN covered shots of protests in Washington, D.C., one demonstrator could clearly be seen scaling a Secret Service building, before taking out a can of spray paint and writing “F**K TRUMP” on the edifice.

Watch below:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

One of Four Fired Police Officers Taken Into Custody in Killing of George Floyd

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Derek Chauvin, one of the four now-fired police officers involved in the killing of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd, has been taken into police custody, according to multiple reports.

It is unclear if he has been arrested and charged, and if so with what violations.

It’s unclear why the other three officers involved were not taken into custody as well.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

 

Continue Reading

News

Two Democratic Senators Reveal Positive Coronavirus Antibody Tests

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Two Democratic U.S. Senators over the past 24 hours have announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia revealed that he and his wife, George Mason University interim president Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania also announced he had tested positive for the virus.

“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”

Politico reports Kaine earlier had tested positive for the flu, but “continued to experience symptoms. In April, both Kaine, and his wife, Anne, were told they could have mild cases of coronavirus, but were not tested because of a shortage in testing. The symptoms went away in mid-April, he said.”

In his statement Kaine added that the coronavirus “antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide.”

Senator Casey “said Friday that he experienced mild flu-like symptoms in April and quarantined in Scranton after consulting a physician,” WGAL reports. “The senator said the symptoms went away on their own, and he was never tested for the coronavirus.”

“On Wednesday afternoon,” Casey said in a statement, “I received the results of a COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test, which were positive. This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus.”

Casey will donate plasma to help coronavirus victims.

Continue Reading

News

Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’

Published

18 hours ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

In a series of post-midnight tweets President Donald Trump called people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” threatened to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right,” and “assume control” by using “the Military.”

In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

This explains the significance of Trump’s disturbing remarks:

Trump’s tweets are not only dangerous, but expose his ignorance of the situation. The Governor had activated 500 National Guard soldiers 8 hours earlier:

Earlier: Minneapolis Police Precinct on Fire as Thousands Protest Killing of George Floyd and Refusal to Arrest Cop (Video)

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.