Trump Administration Orders Military Police to Prepare to Deploy to Minneapolis

Concern is quickly growing on news the Trump administration has ordered U.S. Military Police to prepare to deploy to Minneapolis after four nights of protests. Federal law, specifically the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, makes it illegal in many cases to use the U.S. Military within the borders of the United States, especially for law enforcement.

Early Saturday morning the Associated Press reported “the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.”

Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders. Soldiers in Fort Carson, in Colorado, and Fort Riley in Kansas have been told to be ready within 24 hours.

President Donald Trump in a 1 AM Friday morning tweet threatened to call up the National Guard and shoot “thugs” in Minneapolis if state and local officials did “bring the City under control.”

Trump also tweeted, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The President promised he would “assume control” and “get the job done right.”

Trump hours earlier, according to the AP, had “asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper for military options to help quell the unrest in Minneapolis after protests descended into looting and arson in some parts of the city.”

National security attorney Bradley Moss weighed in:

“If this is where the president is headed response-wise, it would represent a significant escalation and a determination that the various state and local authorities are not up to the task of responding to the growing unrest.” – me https://t.co/nMvNNLpb2I — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 30, 2020

Online many are referring to the Posse Comitatus Act to support their belief Trump’s actions might be illegal.

Former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, now a law professor, fired off such a warning on Friday before the AP’s report:

Read the Posse Comitatus Act and stay out of Minnesota. 18 U.S. Code § 1385. Use of Army and Air Force as posse comitatus https://t.co/LyBKbrdioT — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 29, 2020

The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe apparently disagrees:

Yes, that’s right. Posse Comitatus applies until another law does. In this case, the Insurrection Act would allow it. Was used after the riots prompted by the Rodney King beating in 1992 to send a few thousand soldiers and Marines. Touched on this here:https://t.co/ydMuyQttzf — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) May 30, 2020

ABC News adds: “Under the post-Civil War law known as Posse Comitatus, the U.S. active duty military is forbidden from carrying out law enforcement duties. That ban can only be waived if a President declares a national emergency.”