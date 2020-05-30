News
Trump Administration Orders Military Police to Prepare to Deploy to Minneapolis
Concern is quickly growing on news the Trump administration has ordered U.S. Military Police to prepare to deploy to Minneapolis after four nights of protests. Federal law, specifically the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, makes it illegal in many cases to use the U.S. Military within the borders of the United States, especially for law enforcement.
Early Saturday morning the Associated Press reported “the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.”
Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders. Soldiers in Fort Carson, in Colorado, and Fort Riley in Kansas have been told to be ready within 24 hours.
President Donald Trump in a 1 AM Friday morning tweet threatened to call up the National Guard and shoot “thugs” in Minneapolis if state and local officials did “bring the City under control.”
Trump also tweeted, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
The President promised he would “assume control” and “get the job done right.”
Trump hours earlier, according to the AP, had “asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper for military options to help quell the unrest in Minneapolis after protests descended into looting and arson in some parts of the city.”
National security attorney Bradley Moss weighed in:
“If this is where the president is headed response-wise, it would represent a significant escalation and a determination that the various state and local authorities are not up to the task of responding to the growing unrest.” – me https://t.co/nMvNNLpb2I
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 30, 2020
Online many are referring to the Posse Comitatus Act to support their belief Trump’s actions might be illegal.
Former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, now a law professor, fired off such a warning on Friday before the AP’s report:
Hey Big Boy.
Read the Posse Comitatus Act and stay out of Minnesota.
18 U.S. Code § 1385. Use of Army and Air Force as posse comitatus https://t.co/LyBKbrdioT
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 29, 2020
The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe apparently disagrees:
Yes, that’s right. Posse Comitatus applies until another law does. In this case, the Insurrection Act would allow it. Was used after the riots prompted by the Rodney King beating in 1992 to send a few thousand soldiers and Marines.
Touched on this here:https://t.co/ydMuyQttzf
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) May 30, 2020
ABC News adds: “Under the post-Civil War law known as Posse Comitatus, the U.S. active duty military is forbidden from carrying out law enforcement duties. That ban can only be waived if a President declares a national emergency.”
Watch: Protester Scales DC Federal Government Building to Spray-Paint Profane Anti-Trump Message
On Friday, protests around the country continued against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
As CNN covered shots of protests in Washington, D.C., one demonstrator could clearly be seen scaling a Secret Service building, before taking out a can of spray paint and writing “F**K TRUMP” on the edifice.
Watch below:
One of Four Fired Police Officers Taken Into Custody in Killing of George Floyd
Derek Chauvin, one of the four now-fired police officers involved in the killing of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd, has been taken into police custody, according to multiple reports.
It is unclear if he has been arrested and charged, and if so with what violations.
News re the murder of George Floyd: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken former Police Officer Derek Chauvin into custody
No charging decision has been made yet.
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) May 29, 2020
It’s unclear why the other three officers involved were not taken into custody as well.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Two Democratic Senators Reveal Positive Coronavirus Antibody Tests
Two Democratic U.S. Senators over the past 24 hours have announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia revealed that he and his wife, George Mason University interim president Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania also announced he had tested positive for the virus.
“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”
Politico reports Kaine earlier had tested positive for the flu, but “continued to experience symptoms. In April, both Kaine, and his wife, Anne, were told they could have mild cases of coronavirus, but were not tested because of a shortage in testing. The symptoms went away in mid-April, he said.”
In his statement Kaine added that the coronavirus “antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide.”
Senator Casey “said Friday that he experienced mild flu-like symptoms in April and quarantined in Scranton after consulting a physician,” WGAL reports. “The senator said the symptoms went away on their own, and he was never tested for the coronavirus.”
“On Wednesday afternoon,” Casey said in a statement, “I received the results of a COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test, which were positive. This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus.”
Casey will donate plasma to help coronavirus victims.
