News
One of Four Fired Police Officers Taken Into Custody in Killing of George Floyd
Derek Chauvin, one of the four now-fired police officers involved in the killing of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd, has been taken into police custody, according to multiple reports.
It is unclear if he has been arrested and charged, and if so with what violations.
News re the murder of George Floyd: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken former Police Officer Derek Chauvin into custody
No charging decision has been made yet.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 29, 2020
It’s unclear why the other three officers involved were not taken into custody as well.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Two Democratic Senators Reveal Positive Coronavirus Antibody Tests
Two Democratic U.S. Senators over the past 24 hours have announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia revealed that he and his wife, George Mason University interim president Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania also announced he had tested positive for the virus.
“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”
Politico reports Kaine earlier had tested positive for the flu, but “continued to experience symptoms. In April, both Kaine, and his wife, Anne, were told they could have mild cases of coronavirus, but were not tested because of a shortage in testing. The symptoms went away in mid-April, he said.”
In his statement Kaine added that the coronavirus “antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide.”
Senator Casey “said Friday that he experienced mild flu-like symptoms in April and quarantined in Scranton after consulting a physician,” WGAL reports. “The senator said the symptoms went away on their own, and he was never tested for the coronavirus.”
“On Wednesday afternoon,” Casey said in a statement, “I received the results of a COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test, which were positive. This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus.”
Casey will donate plasma to help coronavirus victims.
News
Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’
In a series of post-midnight tweets President Donald Trump called people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” threatened to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right,” and “assume control” by using “the Military.”
In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
This explains the significance of Trump’s disturbing remarks:
Telling that the president used the line "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" — uttered in 1967 by Miami Police Chief Headley.
Headley used police dogs, shotguns, and stop & frisk against black residents who he said were "taking advantage" of civil rights. https://t.co/mAJqaZgkPO
— Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) May 29, 2020
Trump’s tweets are not only dangerous, but expose his ignorance of the situation. The Governor had activated 500 National Guard soldiers 8 hours earlier:
BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activates National Guard
— Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020
Earlier: Minneapolis Police Precinct on Fire as Thousands Protest Killing of George Floyd and Refusal to Arrest Cop (Video)
News
Minneapolis Police Precinct on Fire as Thousands Protest Killing of George Floyd and Refusal to Arrest Cop (Video)
Protestors furious over the on-camera killing of George Floyd took to the streets of Minneapolis for the third night in a row even more outraged after city, state, and federal officials announced investigations but so far have refused to arrest the police officer responsible for his horrific death. Floyd, a Black man, was in police custody, handcuffed, and apparently killed by a white police officer who had his knee on Floyd’s throat for over seven minutes. Many, including Floyd’s family, are calling his death murder.
MSNBC reporting after 11 PM ET (10 PM local) Minneapolis’ third precinct police station was set on fire. The network’s Ali Velshi is on the ground and filed these reports:
Velshi: The Third Precinct Minneapolis Police Station is now on fire pic.twitter.com/rVrPf6ZOxr
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 29, 2020
Protestors have been chanting, “What’s his name? George Floyd!”
Crowd chanting George Floyd as the police station is on fire pic.twitter.com/mPiL0Rgq1w
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 29, 2020
Late Thursday afternoon Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and US Attorney Erica MacDonald, and other officials held a press conference. Many were expecting an announcement of the arrest of the officer responsible for the murder of George Floyd. Some were hoping for an announcement of arrest of all four officers present. That announcement did not come.
More video from CNN’s Josh Campbell:
A group here has now set fire to the Precinct 3 police station in Minneapolis. Demonstrators are climbing the building. pic.twitter.com/mhGre6VOD9
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 29, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- WHEN YOU'VE LOST RUPERT3 days ago
‘Ugly Even for Him’: Scathing Wall Street Journal Editorial Rails Against Trump for ‘Debasing His Office’
- News3 days ago
‘Effective Immediately’: Amy Cooper Terminated After Calling 911 to Claim a Black Man Was ‘Threatening My Life’
- DANGEROUS ACTS2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway Paints Target on Back of Twitter Executive in Charge of Preventing Disinformation
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?1 day ago
Draft of Trump Executive Order Would Have Barr and White House Collect Information on Social Media Users: Reports
- TOO BAD3 days ago
‘I, as President, Will Not Allow It to Happen!’: Trump Lashes Out at Twitter for Fact-Checking His Voter Suppression Lies
- FALSE ACCUSATIONS3 days ago
White House: ‘Our Hearts Are With’ Family of Woman Trump Accused Scarborough of Murdering – Then Attacks MSNBC Host
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Objective Is to Destroy Democrats’: Trump-Loving MAGA Broadcaster Admits He Doesn’t Care About ‘Being Factual’
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
‘Political Hack’ Kellyanne Conway Destroyed for Condescendingly Comparing Standing in Line to Vote to Buying Cupcakes