AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Promises to Sign Executive Order Today to Punish Tech Firms After Twitter Fact-Checked Two of His Tweets
President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order in retribution for Twitter appending a “get the facts” label on two of his tweets that were not only false but designed to suppress the vote. On Wednesday Trump responded to the new labels by tweeting, “Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” which is false, and promising tech companies he would “strongly regulate, or close them down.”
That seeds of that promise will be sown today with an executive order that would lay the groundwork to make tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google legally liable for content posted to them by users. The Washington Post reports the order “could roll back the immunity that tech giants have for the content on their sites.”
Ironically, if implemented, it would force Twitter to delete many of the President’s own tweets. For example, he is currently engaged in an online smear campaign against Joe Scarborough, accusing the MSNBC host of murdering an intern who died of natural causes in 2001.
Just last night Trump posted a link to a video from a supporter that begins, “I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” The speaker is reportedly an Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner and the head of Cowboys for Trump. President Trump tweeted his thanks:
Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico! https://t.co/aCRJeskUA8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
Trump’s executive order would direct the federal government to reinterpret a law called Section 230, which “spares tech companies from being held liable for the comments, videos and other content posted by users on their platforms.”
The President’s intended changes “could mean potentially dramatic free-speech implications and wide-ranging consequences.”
Trump gleefully hinted at the executive order Thursday morning.
This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
US Intel Agencies Forced to Hire Outside Consultants to Study How to Get Trump to Understand National Security Info
U.S. Intelligence agencies have been forced to hire outside consultants to study how to present vital national security information to President Donald Trump in a way he will understand the data, The New York Times reports.
Trump, unlike most presidents, is infamous for not reading his daily briefing materials or even paying attention during his oral briefings, now just two or three days a week. But unlike most presidents, Trump prefers to rely on conversations he has with close friends instead of information collected by the nation’s top spies and intelligence professionals.
“The president veers off on tangents and getting him back on topic is difficult,” The Times adds, citing former intelligence officials. “He has a short attention span and rarely, if ever, reads intelligence reports, relying instead on conservative media and his friends for information. He is unashamed to interrupt intelligence officers and riff based on tips or gossip he hears from the former casino magnate Steve Wynn, the retired golfer Gary Player or Christopher Ruddy, the conservative media executive.”
President Trump “rarely absorbs information that he disagrees with or that runs counter to his worldview, the officials said. Briefing him has been so great a challenge compared with his predecessors that the intelligence agencies have hired outside consultants to study how better to present information to him.”
Trump’s inability and lack of interest in understanding the forces that daily threaten America’s 3.8 million square miles and nearly 330 million people was never more an issue than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, nearly 100,000 Americans have died from the virus.
Studies, including one released Wednesday, show that had President Trump acted just one week earlier, 36,000 lives would have been saved.
But Trump “has insisted that the intelligence agencies gave him inadequate warnings about the threat of the virus, describing it as ‘not a big deal,'” The Times notes, referring to a January 23 briefing.
Trump blamed that questionable claim on “a C.I.A. analyst with three decades of experience.” He also “ignored a host of warnings he received around that time from higher-ranking officials, epidemiologists, scientists, biodefense officials, other national security aides and the news media about the virus’s growing threat. Mr. Trump’s own health secretary had alerted him five days earlier to the potential seriousness of the virus.”
Despite all the early warnings about the impending global pandemic, “Trump balked at further measures that might have slowed its spread.”
Trump Says a Doctor He’s ‘Never Heard Of’ Sent Him a Letter About Hydroxychloroquine So He Decided to Take It
President Donald Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting COVID-19 after a physician he doesn’t know and “never heard of” sent him a letter touting the anti-malaria medication.
Asked by a reporter if he started taking it because he’s “been exposed,” Trump quickly interjected, “No, not at all.”
“I’ve had so many letters from people, like the one I told you about, I got it last week, I’ll give you – would you like a copy of it? I’d love to give you – if you ask Mollie she’ll give you a copy of it. But this is a doctor he doesn’t want anything I don’t know him never heard of him. He treats people that are that we’re talking about and he said out of hundreds of people that he’s treated he hasn’t lost one. And he just wanted me to know about it. That’s all. He wasn’t saying, ‘Gee can I have dinner with you Mr. President? I’d like to come to the White House.’ Biut I’ve received many such letters.”
Trump also said, “I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don’t want them being sick.”
The FDA has warned against taking hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus outside of a hospital setting.
Watch:
"I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don't want them being sick" — Trump claims the White House doctor signed off on him taking hydroxychloroquine, which he says he was inspired to start taking because of letters he received pic.twitter.com/R0oKn9XMpP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020
‘90,000 Americans Dead’: Eric Trump Slammed for Calling COVID-19 Crisis a Democratic Hoax That Will ‘Magically Disappear’
President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19 crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential election. Eric Trump said that Democrats are hyping the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent conservatives from attending his father’s campaign re-election rallies.
“Listen, Biden loves this,” Eric Trump, a vice president at the Trump Organization, told Fox News host “Judge Jeanine” Pirro on Saturday night. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”
Trump’s rallies do not have 50,000 people every single time, or most times, despite what the President and his family claim.
“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric Trump added.
“And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
He also called the coronavirus pandemic “a very cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ.”
Eric Trump on his dad being unable to hold rallies b/c of a pandemic that has killed nearly 90k Americans: “After Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away & disappear & everybody will be able to reopen. [Dems] are trying to deprive him of his greatest asset.” pic.twitter.com/9ZGQw9H3JC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2020
Many were stunned and angered, given that 90,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic, a death toll that never had to be so high had Eric Trump’s father done his job.
If #COVID is such a “hoax”, invented to keep @realDonaldTrump from holding rallies…why wouldn’t @FoxNews have @JudgeJeanine & Eric Trump do this interview from their homes? Why not do a face-to-face interview in the studio? https://t.co/YQPBsmUUKI
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 17, 2020
90,000+ Americans are dead.
No one gives a shit that your Dad can’t get a quick dopamine boost from a modern-day KKK rally.
We care that our family and friends are at risk of dying because of your family’s incompetence. https://t.co/e9qBOwGd8j
— Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) May 17, 2020
So the deadly pandemic that’s ravaging the rest of the world is a Democratic trick to hurt his dad? https://t.co/gyeA37Wfvl
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 17, 2020
Eric, 90,000 people dead! No person with humanity loves this! We’re trying to save lives here. @JoeBiden will help solve this in Nov. But, because daddy screwed up this from the very beginning, we’ve 90,000 dead. Only your creepy inhuman family says this is plot to destroy daddy
— Jody Alford (@JodyAlford17) May 17, 2020
This is INSANE. The Dems have hyped up COVID-19 to keep his dad from holding rallies?
There are 90K dead and climbing. The entire WORLD is grappling with this pandemic.
And @EricTrump thinks it’s all about keeping his dad from holding rallies?!?https://t.co/BFbFiYDNx7
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 17, 2020
90,000 Americans dead in 2 months! 100,000 by June 1st!!!!!!! @realDonaldTrump son Eric still lying talking about a hoax! You cannot lie away the deaths of people love ones that Trump administration and @GOP is responsible for! #WeSeeYou #SufferingDeath https://t.co/lF2I5WeyXp
— I’mthatgirl62 (@CBarnes54780485) May 17, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump yesterday your idiot son #EricTrump suggested #Coronavirus is a ‘Dem hoax’ created to stop your rallies & that it’ll “magically disappear” after Nov 3. Today your HHS Secty #AlexAzar said that’s all bullshit. Just more #Trump chaos… pic.twitter.com/0tFZKm4q19
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 17, 2020
Spoiled brat Eric Trump just dismissed the deaths of 90,000 Americans, the sorrow of their families, the heroic work of front line workers as a “hoax”, all to hamper his father’s reelection bid. For the Trump’s it’s always about them, them, them!
— MizQue (@MizQue) May 17, 2020
Are you fucking nuts , Eric? No really, people are fricken dying.. it’s close to 90,000 Americans Dead and you want DADDY DEAREST TO GO BACK TO DOING his goddamn #HateRally schtick? Oh boo hoo little Boy, get out of here! #COVID19 kills Republicans and Democrats alike.
— Marilyn Holtz🆘🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸✊🌊 (@MagicalMerlin50) May 17, 2020
Families should mail copies of their love ones obituaries who have died from COVID-19 to Eric Trump since he BELIEVES the virus is a hoax
— ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) May 17, 2020
Fox News needs to ask Eric Trump some actual questions. Otherwise it’s just an infomercial.
Here are good ones to start: why are funeral homes overwhelmed with deaths if this is a hoax? Why are sympathy cards in such short supply? Is the entire world in on the hoax? https://t.co/Q6qbghzuyF
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) May 17, 2020
Hey, if the virus is a hoax, why is Eric Trump sheltering at home?https://t.co/6zADwGqzoe
— Richard Rosendall (@RickRosendall) May 17, 2020
