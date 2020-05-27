Connect with us

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

‘Going With Full Dictator’: Trump Blasted and Mocked for Threatening to Regulate or Close Down Social Media Sites

Published

on

Falsely Claims Social Media ‘Totally’ Silences Conservatives and Compares It to Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump is threatening to go after social media platforms after Twitter on Tuesday appended a “get the facts” label to two of his tweets that falsely claimed voting by mail is “substantially fraudulent” and the 2020 election will be “Rigged.”

Wednesday morning Trump posted two tweets claiming, falsely, “Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices.”

“We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump threatened.

The President does not have the power to shutter a private company. Congress can regulate social media platforms but has been slow to do so. Trump’s threat makes it clear any attempt to do so will now be seen as a partisan power grab, given that multiple studies and reports have already proven social media platforms bend over backwards to favor conservatives.

Trump also oddly compared what he claims is a silencing of conservatives to mail-in voting.

It is yet another example of Trump falsely claiming to have unlimited power, far beyond the constraints of the Constitution.

The responses were immediate and filled with anger.

 

 

 

