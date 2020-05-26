White House: ‘Our Hearts Are With’ Family of Woman Trump Accused Scarborough of Murdering – Then Attacks MSNBC Host

The White House says “our hearts are with” the family of the woman President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused of being murdered in 2001 by former GOP Florida Congressman, now MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

“I do know that our hearts are with Lori’s family at this time,” Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters when asked if the President has seen the letter Timothy Klausutis, Lori’s husband, penned to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

McEnany, responded to multiple reporters’ questions by reading from prepared remarks, showing that the White House press briefings are being staged. Trump tweets something incendiary, McEnany, possibly with White House officials, or maybe Trump himself, come up with more fuel to expand their false claims.

Here’s how she did it:

An utterly embarrassing scene where Kayleigh tries to defend the President’s Scarborough murder accusation tweets by trying to make the President out to be the victim pic.twitter.com/JxDJY7rqit — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 26, 2020

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor later asked McEnany, “Why won’t the President give this widower peace and stop tweeting about this conspiracy involving his wife? Why can’t this widower get peace from the President?”

McEnany, who had already decided to approach the issue from a combative standpoint, was relentless.

“I’ve already asked and answered this question,” she said, sounding like a prosecutor and a judge. “Our hearts are with Lori and I think the onus is on Joe Scarborough to explain his interaction with Don Imus.”

Alcindor refused to take that as an answr.

“The widower is talking specifically about the President. Are you not going to answer that?”

McEnany ignored her.

Yamiche: Why won’t the President give this widower peace and stop tweeting about this conspiracy involving his wife? pic.twitter.com/fk30hW9on0 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 26, 2020

And in response to these tweets from Trump today, one reporter asked if the President is going to ask DOJ to re-open the case.

….about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

McEnany wouldn’t give a direct answer, but urged Americans to “go back and listen to the Don Imus sound bite. It was very callous, it was very cruel,” she said.

McEnany smears Joe Scarborough by baselessly trying to link him to the death of an intern one more time and then abruptly ends the press briefing pic.twitter.com/XuQHYh8Z2X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering a staffer when he was a Florida Republican Congressman. Trump’s accusations have been so hurtful to her memory and to her family that her husband wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey urging him to delete the tweets so her young nieces and nephews don’t grow up and read them.

Lori Klausutis’ husband Timothy Klausutis told Dorsey, “I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain. I would also ask that you consider Lori’s niece and two nephews who will eventually come across this filth in the future. They have never met their Aunt and it pains me to think they would ever have to ‘learn’ about her this way.”