‘It’s Ridiculous’: CNN Reporter Stunned After Listening to Trump Ranting About ‘Haters’

Alex Jones, one of the far right’s top figureheads and an early supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says he will “hang,” “gut,” “skin,” and “eat” his neighbors rather than allow his children to go hungry.

“I’ll admit it. I will eat my neighbors, I’m not letting my kids die,” Jones said on his show this week, as The Washington Post’s JM Rieger shows in a video (below).

Insisting he is just “being honest,” Jones went on a lengthy rant attacking “globalists,” and suggesting he would kill and eat human beings in the name of Christ.

“I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going: I’m ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up, you know what? I’m ready. My daughters aren’t starving to death, I’ll eat the neighbors,” Jones ranted.

“I’ll eat your ass. I will! I’m – combat model, optimal self-sufficiency, probably the leader. The point is have you thought about that yet because I’m somebody that thought he could fix this and I’m starting to think about having to eat… my… neighbors. You think I like sizing up my neighbor, how I gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up? I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I will eat your ass!”

“And that’s why I want the globalists to know, I will eat your ass first. You’re not – we’re gonna dig you out of those bunkers, we’re gonna dig you out of those holes, you make us eat up – let me tell you something right now: I swear to god it’s the last thing I do I’m gonna get my hands around your throat and you know,” Jones continued. “You should’ve thought about that when you turned out Christ a long time ago. You wanna meet with me you satanist!? Meet with me!?”

“How about you get on your knees to Christ, you meet with my boss right now! But you can’t do it. You think you can meet with some low level nobody? I’m nobody! You think Christ would heat somebody? He would never eat do that? He would never do that. I will. I’m not gonna watch my daughters starve to death?”

Watch: