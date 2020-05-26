RACISM
‘Not Going to Participate’: Black Man Accused of ‘Threatening My Life’ by White Woman Says He Refused to Be Intimidated
‘I’m Not Going to Participate in My Own Dehumanization’
Christian Cooper recorded a white woman in Central Park Monday morning threatening to call police on him “because he wasn’t going to be intimidated,” NBC News reports.
Christian is Black. The woman he recorded, Amy Cooper is white.
In his video that has gone viral on social media she can be heard threatening to call the police. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”
On the video she repeats her threat several times, and then appears to make the call, sounding increasingly distressed despite Christian apparently being far away from her. In fact, at one point before she calls she approaches him and he responds, “Please don’t come close to me.”
On the phone, Amy says, “There’s a man, an African-American, he’s recording and threatening me and my dog.”
“There is an African-American man in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog,” she continues.
“I am being threatened by a man in the bramble!” she says, shouting, incorrectly referring to the portion of Central Park known as The Ramble. “Please send the police immediately!”
Christian, who is a birder, “says he only asked Amy to put her dog on the leash in the area where it’s required to have your dog on a leash at all times.”
“If the habitat is destroyed we won’t be able to go there to see the birds, to enjoy the plantings,” Christian told NBC. He offered Amy’s dog a treat in an effort to get her to leash the dog. “The only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash.”
“At some point, she decided, ‘I’m gonna play the race card,’ I guess,” he said.
And he says he started recording because he refused to be intimidated by Amy.
“I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization. I’m not going to feed into this,” he said. “We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that.”
Once Amy leashed her dog Christian thanked her and stopped recording.
On social media “Amy Cooper” trended, with many accusing her of engaging in racism and intentionally threatening Christian’s life. Many were also concerned about how she handled her dog. In the video she grabbed him by the collar and he appeared to be struggling or choking for nearly a minute.
There are countless examples of police shooting to death Black people, mostly Black men, often for no apparent reason, and often after someone calls 911.
Amy, who has been placed on administrative leave by her employer in response to her handling of the incident, offered an apology.
“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told NBC. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended…everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”
“When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury.”
She has also voluntarily surrendered her dog to Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, which says: “The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health.”
Police have called the incident a “verbal dispute” and made no arrest.
Christian is being called a hero on social media.
‘Whitesplaining’: Donald Trump Jr Scorched for Saying That Calling Out Racism ‘Diminishes the Effect of Real Racism’
Donald Trump Jr. took to the airwaves Tuesday to defend his father after Monday’s disastrous press conference. President Donald Trump was highly criticized for appearing to make a racist accusation against an American White House reporter for CBS News who is of Asian descent.
Claiming he was “disgusted” by CBS News’s Weijia Jiang, Trump Jr. told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, “apparently the reporter’s Asian so she says, ‘Why are you asking me?'”
As he mimicked her he closed his eyes, almost squinting.
The President on Monday had told Jiang she should “ask China” her “nasty” question about coronavirus testing, and not him.
“The race-baiting from this media to try to turn literally anything into a racial issue is absolutely disgusting, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump Jr. yelled.
“The reality is racism is still a real issue, it’s just not the answer to every issue,” he continued, stressing the word “every.”
“It’s the easy button of the political left.”
“The problem is that minimizes those that are actually affected by it – which is certainly not someone in the White House press pool,” Trump Jr. insisted, ignoring that President Trump refused refused to answer a question about the coronavirus by a reporter of Asian descent seemingly because she is of Asian descent and he has been trying to blame China by saying the coronavirus was released from a Wuhan lab, which is false.
“And so to try to turn everything about that diminishes the effect of real racism on people who are actually afflicted by it,” he said, insisting that she tried to turn Trump’s comments to her into racist remarks. Many felt they were racist.
Jr. then went on a tangent, attacking the media in general, claiming “there’s been absolutely zero accountability” for reporters, “after peddling the Russia hoax for three years, tells you all you need to know about today’s mainstream.”
“They are a broken, partisan institution, and that’s it. Media as we know it is dead.”
Reports from last week reveal Trump Jr. is in talks to invest in the far right wing media outlet One America News (OAN).
Donald Trump Jr thinks people call out racism too much and that “diminishes the effects of real racism” pic.twitter.com/TPIEVnSNQS
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 12, 2020
Many on social media took Trump Jr. to task.
rich white man explaining how racism works has to be the funniest thing i’ve seen
— Sev (@sevstuff) May 12, 2020
Rich white man explains how racism works https://t.co/KrPYEJs8LR
— HiraethResists (@Hiraeth37857409) May 12, 2020
Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr What the hell would you know about racism, other than being a purveyor of same, while also quacking about partisan media while on FOX NEWS! What is wrong with all of you! You hate being called out on your bullshit, but you love shoveling it!
— StellaMoon60 (@Lamonzon1A) May 12, 2020
Racism is a Trump family trait. Jr. Is proof of it.
— Gallee50🛹 (@gallee50) May 12, 2020
HOW A RACIST MINIMIZES RACISM. https://t.co/OPhD1L2aco
— jd quinitchette (@jdzlindeed2) May 12, 2020
Because the people to teach us about racism are Lou Dobs and Junior.
It’s staggering to me that Republicans are so blind to their own ridiculousness. https://t.co/kjTUTGwVlt
— Jason Argonaut (@JasonArgonaut7) May 12, 2020
That’s the whitest response to racism as it gets. Only what white people say is racism, is racism 🤦♂️ https://t.co/H7CCat60kH
— VMM (@VMiloscio) May 12, 2020
‘Invalid in Its Entirety’: Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Racist ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Targeting Asylum Seekers
A three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy that illegally forces asylum seekers into Mexico while awaiting their court hearings.
In the 2-1 decision judges called Trump’s Orwellian “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy “invalid in its entirety due to its inconsistency with” federal law, saying it “should be enjoined in its entirety.” The Washington Post reports.
A senior Trump advisor, the white nationalist Stephen Miller, is the force behind the racist program the court just halted. A 2018 Washington Post article revealed Miller “pushed to implement the Remain in Mexico plan immediately,” despite it not being ready.
A White House meeting on the program was described in this excerpt from a now-famous article in The New Yorker earlier this month:
One participant in the November meeting pointed out that El Salvador didn’t have a functioning asylum system. “They don’t need a system,” Miller interrupted. He began speaking over people, asking questions, then cutting off the answers.
As the meeting ended, Miller held up his hand to make a final comment. “I didn’t mean to come across as harsh,” he said. His voice dropped. “It’s just that this is all I care about. I don’t have a family. I don’t have anything else. This is my life.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Campaigning From the Oval: Trump Brags About ‘What I’ve Done for the African-American’
“We have fantastic relationships with the African-American community, certainly you’re going to see that in 2020,” Trump, in permanent campaign mode, says.
President Donald Trump on Monday was actively campaigning while sitting in the Oval Office during a visit with a foreign head of government. While not illegal, campaigning from within the White House is considered inappropriate, and previous presidents, like George W. Bush, have been pilloried for doing so.
During a lengthy (more than 40 minutes) and wide-ranging televised presser with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, President Trump casually began talking about the 2020 campaign, and bragging about all he’s “done for the African-American.”
After attacking the four Democratic congresswomen who are also women of color he’s targeted for over a week now, Trump insisted “there’s no racial tension.”
“Look, I had my best numbers recently and it’s because of the economy and what I’ve done for the African-American. The African-Americans are doing better than they ever have in our country. We’re creating numbers. Look at the poverty numbers. Look at the unemployment numbers – the best they’ve ever had,” Trump said. “We have fantastic relationships with the African-American community, certainly you’re going to see that in 2020,” the President said from the Oval Office, in active campaign mode.
The President’s phrasing was reminiscent of him bragging about “my African American,” when pointing out a Black supporter at a 2016 campaign rally.
Trump’s relationship with the African American community is far different than the one he portrays. He currently is enmeshed in a battle of his own making, after his racist attacks on four progressive Democrats.
A Pew Research study in April found 56% think President Trump “has made race relations worse,” and “two-thirds say it’s become more common for people to express racist views since Trump became president.”
TRUMP: “There’s no racial tension. Look, I had my best numbers recently & it’s because of the economy & what I’ve done for the African-American. The African-Americans are doing better than they ever have in our country. We’re creating numbers.” pic.twitter.com/k47G7seQvP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2019
