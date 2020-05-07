WTH?
Gun-Waving SUV Driver Crashed Car Into Group Paying Tribute to Pennsylvania Nurses and Healthcare Workers
During Nurse Appreciation Week a group of Delaware County, Pennsylvania citizens socially distanced in their cars to thank nurses and healthcare workers, only to be disrupted by a gun-waving SUV driver.
According to PennLive, the cars paraded to thank Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center staff when police say “the male suspect threatened to hurt people while waving the gun.”
It resulted in a police chase where the SUV ultimately crashed and flipped on its side. The man was then arrested, though police have yet to release the man’s name or his reason for going on the attack.
Watch the full report from 6ABC.com below:
‘It’s Ridiculous’: CNN Reporter Stunned After Listening to Trump Ranting About ‘Haters’
During an exchange with reporters this Tuesday, President Trump was asked why he won’t allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before the House. According to Trump, it’s because the House “is a set-up” that’s full of a “bunch of Trump haters.”
REPORTER: Why won’t you let Fauci testify before the House?
TRUMP: “Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters … they, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.” pic.twitter.com/G3G5OoV5IV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020
Trump went on to accuse the Democrats of wanting him to fail at battling the coronavirus, “which means death.”
CNN’s Dana Bash and Jim Sciutto discussed the spectacle, with Bash saying that Trump’s refusal to allow Fauci and other administration officials to testify before the House is “ridiculous and it flies in the face of the Constitution, what is required of Congress.”
“The idea that even now the president just doesn’t care about basic checks and balances in the Constitution is remarkable,” Bash said. “Elections have consequences — Democrats took control of the House, period.”
Watch:
Trump-Supporting Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Goes All-In for Cannibalism in Insane Rant: ‘I Will Eat My Neighbors’
Alex Jones, one of the far right’s top figureheads and an early supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says he will “hang,” “gut,” “skin,” and “eat” his neighbors rather than allow his children to go hungry.
“I’ll admit it. I will eat my neighbors, I’m not letting my kids die,” Jones said on his show this week, as The Washington Post’s JM Rieger shows in a video (below).
Insisting he is just “being honest,” Jones went on a lengthy rant attacking “globalists,” and suggesting he would kill and eat human beings in the name of Christ.
“I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going: I’m ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up, you know what? I’m ready. My daughters aren’t starving to death, I’ll eat the neighbors,” Jones ranted.
“I’ll eat your ass. I will! I’m – combat model, optimal self-sufficiency, probably the leader. The point is have you thought about that yet because I’m somebody that thought he could fix this and I’m starting to think about having to eat… my… neighbors. You think I like sizing up my neighbor, how I gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up? I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I will eat your ass!”
“And that’s why I want the globalists to know, I will eat your ass first. You’re not – we’re gonna dig you out of those bunkers, we’re gonna dig you out of those holes, you make us eat up – let me tell you something right now: I swear to god it’s the last thing I do I’m gonna get my hands around your throat and you know,” Jones continued. “You should’ve thought about that when you turned out Christ a long time ago. You wanna meet with me you satanist!? Meet with me!?”
“How about you get on your knees to Christ, you meet with my boss right now! But you can’t do it. You think you can meet with some low level nobody? I’m nobody! You think Christ would heat somebody? He would never eat do that? He would never do that. I will. I’m not gonna watch my daughters starve to death?”
Watch:
Donald Trump in 2015: “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.”
Alex Jones in 2020: “I will eat my neighbors. I’m not letting my kids die." pic.twitter.com/GbgpKmAPq6
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 1, 2020
Trump’s New HHS Spokesperson Made Racist Remarks and Accused Democrats of Wanting Coronavirus to Kill Millions: Report
President Donald Trump’s new spokesperson for the Dept. of Health and Human Services recently made racist remarks about Chinese people, accused Democrats of wanting the coronavirus to kill “millions of people,” called progressives “assholes” and “sphincters,” and has advanced conspiracy theories, according to a CNN report.
Michael Caputo was appointed Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at HHS last week, raising eyebrows among many who are familiar with the history of the Republican operative who has ties to another Trump associate, Roger Stone.
Caputo, who worked on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, will have tremendous control over messaging, including on coronavirus, for the top health agency of the federal government.
“On March 8, he said a Democrat may try to inflict hundreds of thousands of American deaths from the coronavirus, creating a hypothetical scenario comparable to James Hodgkinson, the anti-Trump man who shot House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and four others during a Republican congressional baseball game practice in 2017,” CNN’s KFile reports.
“Coronavirus is the Democrats’ new Russia, their new Ukraine,” Caputo tweeted. “And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?”
A sampling of other tweets:
Feb. 28: “Bottom line, a lot of Americans have to get sick and die for coronavirus to tank the Trump economy. The Democrats’ only hope for 2020 victory is a sunk economy. They’re talking it down right now. But their strategy only works if a lot of Americans get sick and die.”
March 8: “Coronavirus is the Democrats’ new Russia, their new Ukraine. And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?”
Caputo that same day retweeted: “Democrats are pulling for the virus to kill a lot of people.”
March 12: “Sure, millions of Chinese suck the blood out of rabid bats as an appetizer and eat the ass out of anteaters but some foreigner snuck in a bottle of the good stuff. That’s it.”
March 14: “Taking down names of progs who pick out of context phrases from Administration statements so they can ‘LOL’ for resistance cred while Washington deals with a pandemic. These are the biggest assholes. Hugest shitbags. Gargantuan sphincters.”
March 15, a conspiracy theory: “Are you kidding? Soros’s political agenda REQUIRES a pandemic.”
March 20: “I know you want millions to die so your addled candidate can stumble into the White House but it looks like you might be disappointed. How sad for you.”
Caputo “recently erased nearly his entire Twitter history from before April 12.”
Read the entire report, including more tweets, here.
