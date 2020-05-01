WTH?
Trump-Supporting Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Goes All-In for Cannibalism in Insane Rant: ‘I Will Eat My Neighbors’
Alex Jones, one of the far right’s top figureheads and an early supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says he will “hang,” “gut,” “skin,” and “eat” his neighbors rather than allow his children to go hungry.
“I’ll admit it. I will eat my neighbors, I’m not letting my kids die,” Jones said on his show this week, as The Washington Post’s JM Rieger shows in a video (below).
Insisting he is just “being honest,” Jones went on a lengthy rant attacking “globalists,” and suggesting he would kill and eat human beings in the name of Christ.
“I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going: I’m ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up, you know what? I’m ready. My daughters aren’t starving to death, I’ll eat the neighbors,” Jones ranted.
“I’ll eat your ass. I will! I’m – combat model, optimal self-sufficiency, probably the leader. The point is have you thought about that yet because I’m somebody that thought he could fix this and I’m starting to think about having to eat… my… neighbors. You think I like sizing up my neighbor, how I gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up? I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I will eat your ass!”
“And that’s why I want the globalists to know, I will eat your ass first. You’re not – we’re gonna dig you out of those bunkers, we’re gonna dig you out of those holes, you make us eat up – let me tell you something right now: I swear to god it’s the last thing I do I’m gonna get my hands around your throat and you know,” Jones continued. “You should’ve thought about that when you turned out Christ a long time ago. You wanna meet with me you satanist!? Meet with me!?”
“How about you get on your knees to Christ, you meet with my boss right now! But you can’t do it. You think you can meet with some low level nobody? I’m nobody! You think Christ would heat somebody? He would never eat do that? He would never do that. I will. I’m not gonna watch my daughters starve to death?”
Watch:
Donald Trump in 2015: “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.”
Alex Jones in 2020: “I will eat my neighbors. I’m not letting my kids die." pic.twitter.com/GbgpKmAPq6
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 1, 2020
Trump’s New HHS Spokesperson Made Racist Remarks and Accused Democrats of Wanting Coronavirus to Kill Millions: Report
President Donald Trump’s new spokesperson for the Dept. of Health and Human Services recently made racist remarks about Chinese people, accused Democrats of wanting the coronavirus to kill “millions of people,” called progressives “assholes” and “sphincters,” and has advanced conspiracy theories, according to a CNN report.
Michael Caputo was appointed Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at HHS last week, raising eyebrows among many who are familiar with the history of the Republican operative who has ties to another Trump associate, Roger Stone.
Caputo, who worked on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, will have tremendous control over messaging, including on coronavirus, for the top health agency of the federal government.
“On March 8, he said a Democrat may try to inflict hundreds of thousands of American deaths from the coronavirus, creating a hypothetical scenario comparable to James Hodgkinson, the anti-Trump man who shot House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and four others during a Republican congressional baseball game practice in 2017,” CNN’s KFile reports.
“Coronavirus is the Democrats’ new Russia, their new Ukraine,” Caputo tweeted. “And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?”
A sampling of other tweets:
Feb. 28: “Bottom line, a lot of Americans have to get sick and die for coronavirus to tank the Trump economy. The Democrats’ only hope for 2020 victory is a sunk economy. They’re talking it down right now. But their strategy only works if a lot of Americans get sick and die.”
March 8: “Coronavirus is the Democrats’ new Russia, their new Ukraine. And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?”
Caputo that same day retweeted: “Democrats are pulling for the virus to kill a lot of people.”
March 12: “Sure, millions of Chinese suck the blood out of rabid bats as an appetizer and eat the ass out of anteaters but some foreigner snuck in a bottle of the good stuff. That’s it.”
March 14: “Taking down names of progs who pick out of context phrases from Administration statements so they can ‘LOL’ for resistance cred while Washington deals with a pandemic. These are the biggest assholes. Hugest shitbags. Gargantuan sphincters.”
March 15, a conspiracy theory: “Are you kidding? Soros’s political agenda REQUIRES a pandemic.”
March 20: “I know you want millions to die so your addled candidate can stumble into the White House but it looks like you might be disappointed. How sad for you.”
Caputo “recently erased nearly his entire Twitter history from before April 12.”
Read the entire report, including more tweets, here.
For Republicans There Is No More Reliable Source of Accurate Information on Coronavirus Than Trump: Study
When President Donald Trump last week praised two older drugs used to treat Malaria, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as “game changers” in the fight against coronavirus, perhaps it was only a matter of time.
Trump, in fact, told Americans, “it’s not going to kill anybody.”
Pres. Trump touts chloroquine, an old malaria drug, that doctors say may help treat novel coronavirus, claims it will be available “almost immediately.”
Read more about chloroquine: https://t.co/rkWSQfLuu7 pic.twitter.com/0hcraFyk2D
— ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020
An Arizona man, as many now know, is dead and his wife seriously ill after ingesting a fish tank cleaner that contained the same active ingredient as the drug Trump promoted.
A new study shows for Republicans there is no more reliable source of accurate information on coronavirus than President Donald Trump. Nine out of 10 Republicans say Trump is the most reliable source of accurate information on coronavirus, and more see him as accurate than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Who do you trust and not trust to give you accurate information about the virus and what to do during the outbreak?” a CBS News/YouGov poll asked.
For Republicans, 90% said President Trump, tying medical professionals. 84% said the CDC, 81% said their friends and family, 71% said religious leaders, 65% said their governor, and just 13% said the national media, social media, and online sources.
For Democrats, the responses were far different.
92% said medical professionals, 87% listed the CDC as their top choice for accurate information on the coronavirus. 75% said their governor, 72% said the national media and their friends and family, 44% said their religious leaders, 28% said social media and online sources, and just 14% said Trump.
‘I’m All in’: Top Texas GOPer Urges Grandparents to Risk Their Lives So Coronavirus Closures End and Americans Go Back to Work
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, 69, suggested on Fox News that grandparents should be willing to risk their lives to end COVID-19 coronavirus closures.
Patrick, a Baby Boomer grandfather himself, made his comments while being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) was just on Fox saying he agrees with Trump. He cast it as an opportunity for seniors to sacrifice in order to keep the country intact for their grandchildren. “Let’s get back to living… And those of us that are 70+, we’ll take care of ourselves.”
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020
Interestingly, in China people have expressed similar pride in the self-sacrifice they’ve undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic — but that sacrifice was to self-quarantine for weeks, not to return to business as usual.
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020
Watch:
Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020
