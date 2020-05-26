‘Effective Immediately’: Amy Cooper Terminated After Calling 911 to Claim a Black Man Was ‘Threatening My Life’

Amy Cooper has lost her job (permanently), her dog (at least temporarily), and her anonymity after she decided to threaten a Black man with calling 911 and telling police he was threatening her life. She fulfilled that threat, and it was recorded.

Christian Cooper, the Black man who recorded the video that’s gone viral and was the target of Amy Cooper’s apparently unfounded threat, said he stood up to her Monday morning because he refused to be intimidated.

The Washington Post reports Amy Cooper’s employer had placed her on administrative leave Monday. Franklin Templeton, a well-known investment firm, has reviewed the video and terminated her, “effective immediately.”

Christian Cooper, 57, is a Harvard grad, a science editor, and a “birder.” All he wanted from Amy was to follow the law and leash her dog to prevent him from destroying the grounds in Central Park, which is home to many birds.

It was a simple request.

“I’m not interested in repercussions,” Christian told The Post. “It’s unfortunate what happened. There was definitely a lapse in judgment. But she put the dog on the leash, and I don’t need to see anything else happen to her.”

Many on social media, citing examples, noted that calling the police on a Black man and claiming he is threatening you can be an invitation to have him shot. Amy acknowledged that fact in her apology Monday night.