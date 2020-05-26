News
DOJ Refuses to Prosecute GOP Senator Accused of Dumping Stocks in Post-Coronavirus Briefing Insider Trading Scandal
Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice has closed the file on U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, refusing to prosecute the Republican from Georgia accused of insider trading. Loeffler, who is in an increasingly desperate election bid, was accused of selling millions of dollars in stocks after receiving confidential information on the impending coronavirus pandemic before it tanked the markets.
The FBI was looking into stock trades of Sen. Loeffler, along with those of Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Sen. Richard Burr (D-NC). All investigations except for the one into Senator Burr have been dropped, The Wall Street Journal reports.
All three Senators whose cases were dropped have said their investment advisors made the trades without their prior knowledge.
Loeffler was appointed to her seat in January by Gov. Brian Kemp to complete the term of Senator Johnny Isakson, who resigned. She is down in the polls. Her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). He gave Trump’s Super PAC a $1 million check last week. The couple reportedly have donated $3.2 million to political campaigns, mostly Republican.
“Loeffler and her husband sold 27 stocks between January 24 and February 14 at a value of $1.28 million and $3.1 million, according to Senate financial disclosure records,” CNN reported in March. “They also purchased three stocks for between $450,000 to $1 million, including shares in Citrix, a software company used for teleconferencing that’s one of the few that’s gained value amid the coronavirus outbreak.”
Her husband “recently acquired as much as $415,000 in stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that manufactures protective equipment in exceedingly high demand because of the coronavirus pandemic,” the AP reported last month.
News
‘Effective Immediately’: Amy Cooper Terminated After Calling 911 to Claim a Black Man Was ‘Threatening My Life’
Amy Cooper has lost her job (permanently), her dog (at least temporarily), and her anonymity after she decided to threaten a Black man with calling 911 and telling police he was threatening her life. She fulfilled that threat, and it was recorded.
Christian Cooper, the Black man who recorded the video that’s gone viral and was the target of Amy Cooper’s apparently unfounded threat, said he stood up to her Monday morning because he refused to be intimidated.
The Washington Post reports Amy Cooper’s employer had placed her on administrative leave Monday. Franklin Templeton, a well-known investment firm, has reviewed the video and terminated her, “effective immediately.”
Christian Cooper, 57, is a Harvard grad, a science editor, and a “birder.” All he wanted from Amy was to follow the law and leash her dog to prevent him from destroying the grounds in Central Park, which is home to many birds.
It was a simple request.
“I’m not interested in repercussions,” Christian told The Post. “It’s unfortunate what happened. There was definitely a lapse in judgment. But she put the dog on the leash, and I don’t need to see anything else happen to her.”
Many on social media, citing examples, noted that calling the police on a Black man and claiming he is threatening you can be an invitation to have him shot. Amy acknowledged that fact in her apology Monday night.
News
Press Sec. Katie Miller Says She’s Recovered From Coronavirus – and Will ‘Transition to Greatness’ With a New Baby
Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary who was infected with the coronavirus says she’s now tested negative three times and is back at work in the White House today. She tested positive May 8.
In a tweet incorporating the President’s campaign slogan Miller, who is married to top Trump advisor and white nationalist Stephen Miller, also announced she is pregnant. She oddly linked it all to Trump’s “Transition to Greatness” re-election theme.
Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness
— Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020
News
Deceased Scarborough Staffer’s Husband Pens Heartbreaking Letter Sharing Pain Trump Has Caused With Incendiary Tweets
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough addressed President Donald Trump’s speculation about his alleged involvement in the death of his former staffer decades ago.
The “Morning Joe” host has for years pushed back against baseless rumors — now spread by the president — that he was somehow involved in the July 2001 death of his 28-year-old staffer Loris Klausutis.
“I know all too well how much T.J. [Klausutis] has suffered, and how much — he’s told me his family has suffered,” Scarborough said. “You know, he says, in the letter, that the president has taken something that doesn’t belong to him, the memory of his dead wife, and perverted it for perceived political gain.”
Her husband has asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to remove Trump’s tweet from the platform.
“I would also ask that you consider Lori’s niece and two nephews who will eventually come across this filth in the future. They have never met their Aunt and it pains me to think they would ever have to about her this way,” Klausutis wrote to Dorsey. “My wife deserves better.”
Scarborough said the smears against him had actually hurt his late staffer’s husband and other family members the most.
“You know, that’s something that he has had to deal with for 19 years, whether it was, you know, from the far left of the internet, or from Katherine Harris several years later on the internet, or from a far-left website on the internet, or from the president of the United States,” Scarborough said. “You know, every time they spread these lies, they’re hurting the family. There are parallels that [New York Times contributing writer] Kara Swisher talks about, with Sandy Hook, the Sandy Hook truthers, and with the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. Except, as Kara writes, this is perhaps even worse because the lies, the conspiracy theories, the hate speech is being spread by the president of the United States.”
