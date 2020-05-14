Connect with us

SETTING THE PRECEDENT

‘Do It’: In Unhinged Tweet Trump Directs Graham to Have Obama Testify About Fake ‘Biggest Political Crime in History’

Trump Announces He Fully Supports Investigating Former Presidents

In an unhinged tweet President Donald Trump directed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to call on former President Barack Obama to testify in what the current President falsely is calling “the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR.”

President Trump, his allies, and his close associates at Fox News have created and been pushing a false “Obamagate” conspiracy theory, which reached new lows in gaslighting and ignorance on Wednesday with Senator Rand Paul falsely attacking former Vice President Joe Biden.

Graham, who is the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has already said he has no intention of calling the former President.

“I’m not anticipating calling President Obama,” Graham said on Wednesday, although he does plan on calling former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former FBI Director James Comey, both of whom Trump fired.

Despite the Trump family’s promise they would focus on running the family’s businesses and stay out of politics, Donald Trump Jr., Politico reports, has “been pushing Graham” to call President Obama.

On Monday Trump revealed he has no idea what “Obamagate” actually is.

