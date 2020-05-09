CREEP
City Commissioner Calls the Old, Sick, and Homeless Drains on Society that Coronavirus Should Kill
Earlier this month, the five-member City Council of Antioch, California voted to remove Ken Turnage II from his role as chairman of the city planning commission after Turnage published a Facebook post saying, “the elderly, the homeless and people with weak immune systems as a drain on society who should be left to perish as COVID-19 sweeps through Contra Costa County,” according to the Los Angeles Times.
The publication describes Tunage’s Facebook post:
“If we were to live our lives, let nature run its course, yes we will all feel hardship, we will all feel loss,” he wrote on Facebook. But “as a species,” he continued, the deaths would alleviate strain on the country’s healthcare and Social Security systems and free up jobs and housing.
As for “our homeless and other people who just defile themselves by either choice or mental issues,” Turnage wrote, the virus would “fix what is a significant burden on our society.”
Although Turnage said his personal views don’t affect his municipal duties, one constituent asked how he could be expected to responsibly shape his city after describing homeless people as a “significant burden” that a deadly virus could “fix.”
He says he has since received at least 1,500 phone calls, message requests, and calls to his business since publishing his comments. He claims he has also received lots of anonymous hate mail and death threats.
In a video explaining his comments, he said he only intended his post “to start debate and conversation about the epidemic.”
Although he didn’t specifically mention Nazis as a group, he said comparing him to one or to a eugenicist is inaccurate because Nazis actively killed groups of people whereas he simply said to “Let nature take its course.” He added that he didn’t pick the people this epidemic most affects and also said he’s not a Trump supporter.
In his video, he said:
“When I put this out there, that was what my goal was: was to start debate and conversation about the pandemic that’s going on…. I even put at the top, ‘If you can’t handle an alternate opinion, don’t read it.’
Well, I guess some people didn’t understand that and read it anyways and allowed themselves to be offended by what I said. Yes, I do understand some of the analogies I made could’ve been done differently…. And for that, I wish I would have done something different, but I didn’t.
Reality does not fit our moral compass… and sometimes it makes us uncomfortable, even other people’s opinions…. You and I both have the constitutional right to an opinion. Doesn’t matter if people like it…. I really wish people that were sensitive and needed their safe space would have stayed away from my space.”
He added that he had no decision to take legal action against the city and claims that the city of Antioch has been financially mismanaged for many years.
‘Caught Red Handed’: Pompeo Thought He Was Acting Tough by Releasing Letter Attacking House Dems – It Hasn’t Gone Well
“You are co-conspirator & a traitor to the country. You will resign or be impeached within months.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under fire after responding to a letter from the House Foreign Affairs Committee requesting State Dept. officials sit for depositions as they build an impeachment case against his boss, President Donald Trump.
Pompeo, currently in Italy with former Trump White House official, conspiracy theorist (and alleged neo-Nazi) Sebastian Gorka, working to subvert more than a dozen CIA and FBI investigations into President Trump, decided strong-arm the Democrats. Attorney General Bill Barr was there last week on the same mission, and it was not his first time doing so.
The Secretary, despite having no legal standing or basis to do so, banned his officials from being deposed. And he falsely accused Democrats of trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Dept. officials.
(It’s important to note that Pompeo was among the Republican Congressmen who forced Hillary Clinton to testify before Congress for over 11 hours for their the conspiracy theory-laden Benghazi investigation.)
As The Washington Post reports Tuesday, Pompeo and Barr “are increasingly implicated in the impeachment inquiry.”
Pompeo tweeted out his two-page letter, and was immediately mocked, ridiculed, and berated.
Among those who decided they were not going to take Pompeo’s smug authoritarianism and bullying lying down were Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who rightly told the Secretary of State he’s been caught “red handed.”
Listen, you got caught red handed trying to merge the State Department and the President’s re-election campaign. I get that Trump wants you to constantly be on the attack, but history is going to harshly judge those who retreat deep into Trump’s bunker at this moment. https://t.co/Z9M6iMXBz3
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 1, 2019
Others:
You are co-conspirator & a traitor to the country. You will resign or be impeached within months. The people will not tolerate your abuses any longer. This is your Rapture, buddy, you will be lifted from your office at State and transported straight to lasting ignominy. https://t.co/m15fC00aT7
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 1, 2019
You’re lying. Stop obstructing justice. #IAmTheWhistleblower https://t.co/8LMcubY0hF
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 1, 2019
I’m concerned the Sec. of State is undermining our intelligence, lied about knowledge of Trump’s #UkraineShakedown phone call, & is in Italy w/a nazi sympathizer.
Also, w/the #BullyInChief as his boss, his claims of being bullied are really funny. #ImpeachTrumpPenceBarrPompeo
— JMN (@HistoryGirlDC) October 1, 2019
@HillaryClinton testified for 11 hours when she was Secretary of State. You are a chickenshit traitor
— Chris Chastain (@ChrisChastainSC) October 1, 2019
What is this neo-Nazi @SebGorka doing with an official US delegation on an American taxpayer-funded trip? pic.twitter.com/UO3qaLyjPV
— mollyswordmcdonough? (@mollysmcdonough) October 1, 2019
I don’t recall then-Congressman Pompeo having these same concerns as he led the Benghazi witch hunt on the Hill, which targeted plenty of career FSOs. https://t.co/wDv81cotTg
— Erin Pelton (@erin_pelton) October 1, 2019
Executive Branch employee caught in espionage refuses Legislative Branch oversight; more at ADX Florence O’Clock! ?? https://t.co/skh5b2MLYg
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 1, 2019
Area guy who belatedly remembered he was on a call where crimes were committed says his staffers need time to lawyer up before they testify before Congress. https://t.co/q6Ww7iBDMk
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 1, 2019
Pompeo’s State Dept was in the news 2 days ago for “investigating the email records of dozens of current & former senior State Dept officials who sent messages to then-Sec of State Clinton’s private email.”
The lack of self-awareness is just astounding. https://t.co/q3PrJFMTFX https://t.co/zqb5wNqrWp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2019
The guy who just announced an investigation into 7-year-old work emails says a Congressional inquiry into a Presidential abuse of power that he participated in 2 months ago is “bullying”?
Pull the other one. #TrumpImpeachment https://t.co/nyFQLUpMP2
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) October 1, 2019
Trump has literally threatened the life of the whistleblower, dip-shit. https://t.co/s3GsIqxw65
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 1, 2019
GOP Nominee Caught in ‘Creepy as Hell’ Video Says He Doesn’t Remember – Labels It a ‘Poor Attempt’ at Humor
Michigan’s Attorney General and the Republican nominee to become his state’s governor says he doesn’t remember appearing in a 1989 video clip that resurfaced Thursday. Bill Schuette insists that what is being called “creepy as hell” behavior was just a “poor attempt” at humor.
In the video, which apparently is an outtake from an interview in which a camerawoman or producer asks him to move closer to a lamp, Schuette responded saying, “I will do anything you want. Some things I may not let you run the camera on, but I will certainly happily.”
We obtained this footage of @SchuetteOnDuty, dated from 1989. It seems… interesting. Can anyone give us more information about this video and who the woman is behind the camera? #migov pic.twitter.com/1ErYoodZZV
— American Bridge (@American_Bridge) October 11, 2018
Schuette was 35 and a U.S. Congressman at the time he made his apparently misogynistic remarks.
“That apparently was my poor attempt to be humorous 30 years ago,” Schuette said in a statement to The Detroit Free Press. “The video, which appears to be edited with only one short portion shown, has been in the public domain for some time. It’s fortunate for me that Cynthia came into my life and let me know that I am not a very funny guy, but this is no less embarrassing to me today and I regret it.”
His regret appears to be insufficient to some.
EARLIER: ‘I THINK I NEED A SHOWER’: INTERNET TOTALLY GROSSED OUT OVER THIS ‘CREEPY’ VIDEO OF GOP ATTORNEY GENERAL
“A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood’s political action committee said the remarks, directed at a female TV camerawoman, are an example of the ‘creepy behavior’ working women have to put up with all the time,” the Detroit Free Press added.
Lori Carpentier, of the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan PAC, issued a statement Thursday that said: “Every day, women go to work and try to do their jobs while dealing with creepy behavior like this. It wasn’t funny then. It’s not funny now.”
Former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, Schuette’s Democratic opponent, said she imagines “everyone who’s watched it had the same uncomfortable look on our faces.” She said it’s more troubling that Schuette has spent his political career “attacking the rights of women and working to take away our access to contraception and health care.”
Not only has Schuette been attacking the rights of women, he has been at the center of attempts to quash marriage equality for years.
As NCRM reported Thursday, this past July Schuette, in his official capacity as Attorney General, claimed Michigan’s civil rights laws do not ban anti-LGBT discrimination.
In 2015 Schuette had to be ordered by a federal court to legally recognize the marriages of more than 300 same-sex couples which had been legally performed in the state, after having claimed they “never existed.” He previously had announced their marital rights were “suspended.”
And maybe even worse, one year earlier, Attorney General Schuette in a case against same-sex marriage put on the stand a witness who told the court gay people are going to hell.
RELATED STORIES:
GUESS HOW MUCH FIGHTING SAME-SEX MARRIAGE JUST COST THE STATE OF MICHIGAN?
MICHIGAN CIVIL RIGHTS LAWS DO NOT BAN ANTI-LGBT DISCRIMINATION SAYS ATTORNEY GENERAL SEEKING HIGHER OFFICE
MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL ASKS STATE SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK RECOUNT TO PROTECT VOTERS’ ‘VOICE’
Ninth Wrestler Comes Forward to Say Jordan ‘Snickered’ When He Complained of Sexual Abuse: Report
There are now reportedly nine former Ohio State wrestlers who all say then-assistant coach Jim Jordan, now a powerful Republican U.S. Congressman, had to have known the team’s doctor was sexually abusing wrestlers. The latest is now saying categorically that he told Rep. Jordan he had been sexually assaulted by the team physician. Jordan “snickered” when he told him.
Seven of the nine have given their names. At least five say they themselves were assaulted by the doctor, Richard Strauss. Others say they witnessed abuse or that it was common knowledge.
Rep. Jordan has repeatedly offered different denials, including one suggesting the stories of sexual assault were just “locker room” talk, suggesting that if a formal complaint was not filed it never happened or he did not consider that to be sufficient evidence for him to “know” about it.
“Jim Jordan knew. He didn’t do anything about it,” the former wrestler told CNN in a report published Tuesday. That report notes that the former wrestler, who has requested anonymity, supported Jordan, “when he first ran for office, despite identifying as a Democrat. He remembers directly telling Jordan about Strauss’ behavior.”
“I remember coming up and saying, ‘Strauss held my balls longer than normal.’ He just snickered.”
CNN reports the account from this latest wrestler to step forward includes a “time when he went into the wrestling room at OSU and a few athletes and Jordan were ‘clumped together.’ He said he remembered saying, ‘something to the effect of ‘his hands are cold as s**t; he checked out every hair on my ball,” and said Jordan replied, ‘I have nothing to do with this’ and walked away.”
