DEAD WRONG
Internet Explodes in Outrage as Trump Reveals ‘Plan’ to Open America That Allows Him to Blame Governors if It Fails
Hours after several governors announced they are extending their states’ stay-at-home orders President Donald Trump announced what he called a plan to open up America again. Thursday evening Trump revealed his “Opening Up America Again” program (video below).
The President does not have the legal or constitutional authority to reopen the country, so he has decided to lock the nation’s governors into that responsibility, while telling America the time is now – putting tremendous pressure on them just one day after right wing activists linked to the DeVos family shut down the capitol of Michigan in protest of the governor’s stay at home order.
Just so we're all clear, Betsy DeVos, Trump's Secretary of Education, paid for a fake protest in Michigan just so Donald Trump could stand in front of the country and say that Americans want to reopen the economy.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 16, 2020
Anger on social media against Trump’s move to force a reopening of the country before the coronavirus is under control is palpable.
This is a complete abdication of leadership by Trump. He’s essentially demanding the economy reopen, but with no plan to do that safely, putting the onus on governor’s so that he won’t be held responsible if that leads to people dying.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 16, 2020
Via a series of blatant lies President Trump announced he is “allowing” the governors to open their states when they choose, but the pressure is now on. Trump is assuming Americans don’t know the real statistics, and lied to them about issues like coronavirus deaths in the U.S. versus other countries.
“The United States has achieved a significant lower mortality rate than almost all other countries.” – Trump
Coronavirus Deaths Per Million
Spain 413
Italy 367
USA 104
Germany: 48
Canada: 32
World Average: 18.6
South Korea: 4https://t.co/XWrrP0aSB0 pic.twitter.com/hrf4khsh5x
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 16, 2020
But the President is also under the false beliefs that the majority of Americans think it’s time to go back to work, back to school, back to shopping.
They do not.
Morning Consult: 89% Dems, 72% GOP say social distancing should continue as needed.
Gallup: 89% Dems, 69% GOP say they won’t return to normal life even if restrictions lifted.
Monmouth: 3% Dems, 11% GOP say Gov’t went too far.
This loud “reopen” crowd is an extremist minority.
— David C. DeWitt (@DC_DeWitt) April 16, 2020
Not at all.
New Pew poll: About twice as many Americans say their greater concern is that state governments will lift restrictions on public activity too quickly (66%) than not quickly enough (32%). https://t.co/8LR6JVYNeX https://t.co/wqFuMVwGWg
— Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) April 16, 2020
For the record, as of this writing, and even despite sufficient testing, the U.S. is number one in coronavirus cases (675,640) and number one in coronavirus deaths (34,522). America ranks number 43 in testing per capita.
Here’s the President’s announcement:
President Trump: “Based on the latest data our team of experts now agrees that we can begin the next front in our war, which we’re calling ‘Opening Up America Again’. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re opening up our country.”
Full video here: https://t.co/wMt4ud0X8m pic.twitter.com/6ygbNkq7oq
— CSPAN (@cspan) April 16, 2020
Trump clearly is concerned with credit snd blame:
TRUMP: “We have some states that got too much credit for what they’ve done, frankly. I could name you a couple of those.”
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 16, 2020
Here’s how some are responding to the President’s “plan.”
The Trump “plan” to re-open the economy is similar to the Trump “plan” to have drive-thru testing in every Wal Mart parking lot. It’s…not a plan. It’s just an announcement.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020
If we reopen without tests it’s just February all over again.
— Esther “STAY HOME” Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) April 16, 2020
Sharing this photo for absolutely no reason whatsoever… pic.twitter.com/qCgcZ1QbkI
— AndrewFeinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 16, 2020
Seems like Trump is setting up a dynamic where he can complain governors (and potential political points by claiming) are not moving fast enough to “reopen” while Trump does not himself have to deal with the consequences of death and disease if governors open too soon.
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) April 16, 2020
Trump plan to open economy is a sham. All responsibility shifted to states. He stands ready to claim credit or distribute blame. He’s not so much a chief executive as a play-by-play announcer with a strong home team bias, a short-attention span and a nasty personality.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 16, 2020
Bottom line on Trump opening. Federal govt is done and his gut tells him it’s time to open the country. No science involved.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 16, 2020
This is, again, Trump suggesting he has made a decision to let states do something they don’t need his permission to do. (He could have tried in various ways to make governors’ lives difficult, but he never had the power to lift their restrictions.) https://t.co/uTrKPTbTIa
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 16, 2020
DEAD WRONG
‘How About Now?’: After Alabama Abortion Bill CNN Anchor Slammed for Year-Old Tweet Denying ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Comparisons
Nearly a year ago CNN anchor and media expert Brian Stelter blasted a popular feminist, activist, and author who has been warning of the increase in authoritarianism under Trump.
In June of 2018 Stelter fervently challenged a tweet from Amy Siskind that warned, “We are a few steps from The Handmaids Tale.”
Stelter disagreed, and called her concerns “fear-mongering.”
We are not “a few steps from The Handmaids Tale.” I don’t think this kind of fear-mongering helps anybody. https://t.co/EmxDNNeeML
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018
Fast forward about 11 months.
Alabama becomes the latest state to pass an extremist anti-abortion law, in this case outlawing all abortion from the point of conception, imposing penalties of up to 99 years in jail for doctors who perform abortions, except in the case of extreme harm to the mother’s health. There is not even any exception for rape or incest.
Steleter is getting roundly scorched and scolded for dismissing Siskind’s warning.
Brian, how about now? ? https://t.co/VJ0bCh8Quk
— Sarah W (@slwein) May 15, 2019
It hasn’t even been a year, and people are talking about the overturn of Roe vs. Wade as if it is inevitable. Now would be a good time to apologize, get on board, and stop telling us to calm down. https://t.co/2FduOMNJZB
— Rachel Kolb (@rachelekolb) May 15, 2019
Just want to check in, @brianstelter. How many steps away are we now? A year from now? https://t.co/to5s5hx6L6
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 15, 2019
Perfect example of how some in MSM failed us and allowed this Authoritarian to rise. They have been normalizing so much, giving air to Trump loyalists spewing propaganda and complete lies while failing to warn Americans the danger we are in. Instead they downplay it https://t.co/6jMPmVt3V9
— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) May 15, 2019
Nearly a year later, where are you on this on the night the Alabama Senate passed the most extreme abortion ban in America? https://t.co/9sC5JBrBID
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 15, 2019
How about now?
Now?
How about now? https://t.co/uOzWfSMDsX
— Leafy Sea Dragon, MD (@skipbidder) May 15, 2019
how many steps away are we now, Brian? https://t.co/8IlOnk65ws
— L.D. Burnett (@LDBurnett) May 15, 2019
Brian was dead wrong. https://t.co/KSZWz5dosP
— Michael Irpino (@shameonyou4ever) May 15, 2019
This tweet did not age well. We are in The Handmaid’s Tale and the mainstream media is STILL normalizing Trump and the GOP. https://t.co/N393HpqY8g
— Ryan Knight #ImpeachTrump ? (@ProudResister) May 15, 2019
Yes, people who look like me (white men) need to stop saying “everything is fine” rhetoric. Anyone looking at the attacks on immigrants, women, POC and queers and first nation persons and well really any marginalized group should understand: Everything. Is. Not. Fine. https://t.co/f2pRxSaydY
— Mark Meier (@Mark_MeierDC) May 15, 2019
I’m really tired of the MSM telling us to calm down. https://t.co/HxUKv9YcHp
— John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) May 15, 2019
We love being told to relax. https://t.co/X0khvlLKJJ
— Sarah Archer (@Sarcher) May 15, 2019
This didn’t age well. Most tweets dismissing legitimate fears and concerns as “fear-mongering” from rational, intelligent people who were rightly worried about what they saw haven’t aged well. Funny how that’s worked. https://t.co/so7bMJmYHU
— Albert Muller (@aj_macready) May 15, 2019
We’ll never forget shit like this. https://t.co/9hkK3EBcql
— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 15, 2019
