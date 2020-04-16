Connect with us

Internet Explodes in Outrage as Trump Reveals ‘Plan’ to Open America That Allows Him to Blame Governors if It Fails

Hours after several governors announced they are extending their states’ stay-at-home orders President Donald Trump announced what he called a plan to open up America again. Thursday evening Trump revealed his “Opening Up America Again” program (video below).

The President does not have the legal or constitutional authority to reopen the country, so he has decided to lock the nation’s governors into that responsibility, while telling America the time is now – putting tremendous pressure on them just one day after right wing activists linked to the DeVos family shut down the capitol of Michigan in protest of the governor’s stay at home order.

Anger on social media against Trump’s move to force a reopening of the country before the coronavirus is under control is palpable.

Via a series of blatant lies President Trump announced he is “allowing” the governors to open their states when they choose, but the pressure is now on. Trump is assuming Americans don’t know the real statistics, and lied to them about issues like coronavirus deaths in the U.S. versus other countries.

But the President is also under the false beliefs that the majority of Americans think it’s time to go back to work, back to school, back to shopping.

They do not.

Not at all.

For the record, as of this writing, and even despite sufficient testing, the U.S. is number one in coronavirus cases (675,640) and number one in coronavirus deaths (34,522). America ranks number 43 in testing per capita.

Here’s the President’s announcement:

Trump clearly is concerned with credit snd blame:

Here’s how some are responding to the President’s “plan.”

 

