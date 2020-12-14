SEDITION?
Trump Firing Up Supporters Who Call for Martial Law and Political Violence
After weekend rallies by supporters of President Donald Trump that included threats of political violence against his opponents and featured speakers who have urged Trump to declare martial law, pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are urging Trump to go the martial law route.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, greeted as a hero by Saturday’s crowds, has endorsed Wood’s call for Trump to declare martial law and use the military to oversee a new election. Flynn told rallygoers that on a scale of 1 to 10, his confidence that Trump will remain president next year is a 10.
Featuring a graphic declaring “1776 Again,” Wood tweeted Sunday that the courts cannot be counted on, adding, “We must trust @realDonaldTrump to take necessary action to save country. Just like Abraham Lincoln had to do.”
We CANNOT trust courts to save our freedom. They are IGNORING massive evidence of fraud & unlawful election procedures.
We must trust @realDonaldTrump to take necessary action to save country. Just like Abraham Lincoln had to do.
Remember: We The People have all the power. pic.twitter.com/2G9ikvjqeu
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 13, 2020
In another tweet, he specifically urged Trump to “order martial law to clean up election,” while insisting that this would not be “a military coup of US government.”
Mainstream media CCP propaganda wants people to believe @realDonaldTrump will attempt a military coup of US government.
ERRANT NONSENSE.
President Trump must act to save country & freedom.
Time to move on EO on Foreign Interference & order martial law to clean up election.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 13, 2020
Sidney Powell responded to that last tweet, saying, “Exactly!”
In the wee hours Monday morning, Wood encouraged supporters to stock up on “2nd Amendment supplies” along with food, water, flashlights and batteries. “Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden.”
Better to be safe than sorry.
Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities.
Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden. pic.twitter.com/Z8cuPw1Md6
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 14, 2020
Meanwhile, the president himself continues to portray his defeat as a landslide victory and insisted via Twitter Sunday that the swing states “CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY” their elections “without committing a severely punishable crime.”
In fact, all those states have certified their results and members of the Electoral College will meet in state capitals today to officially cast their votes. Just a few days ago, Trump and some of his supporters were still demanding that state legislatures step in somehow to override voters and reward those Electoral College votes to Trump. As late as Friday, Trump’s campaign was promoting a dishonest video that rehashed debunked claims and encouraged people to contact their state legislatures.
Despite their dismal record, Trump lawyers are still barraging the courts with lawsuits. And some die-hards are now holding out hope that they can convince right-wing members of Congress to interfere with the final step in the convoluted process of electing a president, which is when the Electoral College votes cast today are formally received and counted by Congress on Jan. 6.
At Saturday’s “Let the Church ROAR” rally, “Stop the Steal” activist Ali Alexander told the crowd that Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has agreed to object to the House certifying the votes, and he warned that if no senator is willing to join Brooks, “We will burn the Republican Party down.” His message to other Republican members of the House was to support Brooks “or we will throw them out of office.”
The Christian nationalist “prayer rally” on the National Mall was emceed by right-wing author and pundit Eric Metaxas, who has said “we need to fight to the death, to the last drop of blood” to secure Trump’s victory.
After such extreme rhetoric at the Saturday pro-Trump rallied, members of the violence-seeking Proud Boys stalked the streets of Washington, D.C., beating people, vandalizing historic Black churches, and destroying Black Lives Matter signs.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: Lin Wood and President Trump. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Wikimedia
Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
President Donald Trump is under fire after posting a series of tweets Friday that some are saying could be viewed as sedition. Others are suggesting they are his attempts to “incite violence,” and “foment civil unrest” and “insurrection” in key battleground blue states he’s trying to win in November.
After anti-“stay at home” protests in the capital of Michigan, organized by a group tied to the DeVos family, locked down streets for hours causing even hospital workers to be unable to go to work during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump decided to fuel the flames.
Many are furious.
Trump should be immediately removed via #25thAmendment, dragged out of office in heavy chains & thrown in military prison. He’s inciting domestic terrorism & sedition by violent armed white nationalists in several states, inciting mob attacks & murder. It’s TREASON & TERRORISM.
— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 17, 2020
What in the holy everf**king world is this man trying to do, @RepNewhouse? He is encouraging citizens to revolt against their state governments. This is called sedition and it is illegal. Join him in his calls and we can have a conspiracy. 18USC2384. Seditious Conspiracy pic.twitter.com/4qjNHB8xjE
— Mike Hilton (@Theonlyman19692) April 17, 2020
Trump is calling for the violent overthrow of Democrat-governed States. He should be immediately removed from office and put on trial for sedition and treason. He is a dangerous threat to public health and state sovereignty. #FireTrump https://t.co/Wau3tk8OVX
— Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) April 17, 2020
Trump inciting violence again. @FBI must arrest him. #TrumpSedition https://t.co/MV3v2kqhm9
— Fiducia #KHiveForBiden (@cmpnwtr) April 17, 2020
Trump’s tweets come less than 24 hours after he promised he would “allow” states’ governors to re-open when they think it is safe, after following federal guidelines from the CDC and FEMA on the coronavirus pandemic.
(Trump does not have the authority to “allow,” or not “allow” governors to re-open their states.)
Others are angered by Trump’s clear attempts to agitate his already unstable base who, after listening to Fox News hosts and guests falsely believe coronavirus won’t harm them, or isn’t as deadly and dangerous as actual experts have warned.
Some are warning Trump’s latest actions will lead to violence, or death from spreading coronavirus even further.
Of course, this will get people killed. Not necessarily in insurrections but because he is making pretending a deadly disease doesn’t exist a centerpiece of being a MAGApublican. They will ignore the quarantine. And they will get sick. And some will die. Because of Trump.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 17, 2020
Here’s how a disinformation and extremism expert is responding:
Trump encouraging the #reopen protests that will only help spread the virus. This is how our President behaves during a global pandemic. Because American lives mean nothing to him. pic.twitter.com/TDefFbvaZC
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 17, 2020
Trump is going to do everything in his power to increase the spread, via his own base, and then try to blame the states. https://t.co/S5WqiENrQZ
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 17, 2020
More responses:
This is stochaotic terrorism.
— Infinite Content (@soulbrotha215) April 17, 2020
— Nick Carmody JD, MS Psych (@Nick_Carmody) April 17, 2020
What, your version of the pandemic playbook is missing the "Foment Civil Unrest" chapter?
— Bill Cheslow (@billcheslow) April 17, 2020
