Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
In a leaked audio recording (below) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly tells sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt their beloved commanding officer, who he fired late last week, was “too stupid” to helm their ship.
In the audio one person’s voice, presumably a sailor under Captain Crozier, can be heard responding to Modly’s remarks in astonishment, by saying, “What the f*ck?”
The audio was first published by Task & Purpose.
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
Modly fired Crozier after the captain sent a letter to his superiors pleading for help with the coronavirus. At the time he sent the letter, 100 or more sailors had been infected. As of today, that number is 173 or more. Among them now is Capt. Crozier himself.
At one point Modly tells the sailors they’d be “pretty f*cking scared” if a missile were coming at them, suggesting that it’s OK they are at risk of dying of the coronavirus.
He also blames China for the coronavirus, which could be problematic for US-China relations.
Modly told the sailors Crozier should have known his letter would leak to the press – just as the below audio did.
At the very end Mody says, “Go Navy,” and someone repeats it, in what sounds like a mocking tone.
Listen:
Some Trump Supporters ‘Delight’ in Intentionally Defying Coronavirus Pandemic Protocols to Stick It to the Libs: Report
A new report from The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins reveals that some conservative Trump supporters are intentionally defying recommended social distancing protocols as a way to stick it to their political foes.
In his article, Coppins interviews Georgia resident Geoff Frost, who says that older conservatives who play at his local country club have made a habit of blowing off recommendations against shaking hands and sharing golf carts during the worst public health crisis the United States has faced in decades.
“The white-haired Republicans seemed to delight in breaking the new rules,” Coppins writes. “They made a show of shaking hands, and complained loudly about the ‘stupid hoax’ being propagated by virus alarmists. When their tee times were up, they piled defiantly into golf carts, shoulder to shoulder, and sped off toward the first hole.”
Coppins also interviews some conservatives in Texas who similarly tell him that they won’t change anything about their lifestyles to accommodate the new reality of the pandemic.
“Bret, a sales representative from Plano, Texas, who asked that I not use his last name, proudly told me how unfazed he and his conservative neighbors were by the threat of an outbreak,” Coppins reports. “In his view, the recent wave of government-mandated lockdowns was a product of panic-mongering in the mainstream media, and he welcomed Trump’s call for businesses to reopen by Easter.”
One Connecticut Hospital Is Down 200 Nurses Because They Can’t Get Tested After Possible Coronavirus Exposure
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is frustrated over the lack of available coronavirus tests.
Lamont Monday night expressed that frustration to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, saying that one hospital in the small city of Danbury has a hospital where 200 nurses cannot work, apparently because of possible coronavirus exposure – and he has no ability to test them.
“I can tell you Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses on furlough because they were in contact,” Governor Lamont told Hayes. “If I could test those nurses, I could potentially get them back into the game.”
Appearing shocked, Hayes interrupted his guest.
“Wait a second. You’ve got 200 nurses, sitting on the sidelines right now who can’t get back to work because they can’t be tested to confirm whether or not they have the virus?”
“Exactly,” Lamont said, adding, “I’m losing nurses by the day.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that anyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one.
58 members of the Utah Jazz basketball team were able to get tested immediately.
Watch:
CT Gov. Ned Lamont tells @chrislhayes that “Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses furloughed.” But they can’t back to work because “they can’t be tested to confirm whether they have the virus.” pic.twitter.com/w85NrVLnPH
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 17, 2020
Jared Kushner Crowdsourced Coronavirus Crisis Ideas From a Facebook Group His Sister-in-Law’s Doctor Dad Belongs To
In the age of the Trump White House experts and elites are out, Facebook via your sister-in-law’s dad is in. President Donald Trump told his own son-in-law, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, to figure out solutions to fix the coronavirus pandemic that is is expected to infect possibly 70 million to 150 million people across the nation while rapidly ruining his chances for re-election.
Rather than convene a group of experts in the White House or via video conference Kushner turned to his sister-in-law, model Karlie Kloss, whose father is an emergency room doctor.
“Kurt Kloss asked a doctors’ Facebook group with over 20,000 members for tips,” the UK-based conservative website Spectator USA reports. (Curiously, Spectator filed the article under “Liberalism.”)
On Wednesday Politico had reported Trump is mulling declaring a national emergency over coronavirus, which would unleash tens of billions of dollars in funds to help state and local governments deal with the pandemic. Trump does not want to declare a national emergency fearing it “could hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu and could further agitate Wall Street.”
So Trump turned to Jared.
“Trump’s aides will not give the president a final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, talks to relevant parties and presents his findings to the president.”
It turns out those “relevant parties” is Kurt Kloss’ Facebook group.
“If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be,” Kloss wrote in the private group Wednesday, according to screenshots passed to The Spectator. “Please only serious responses. I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations. I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits.”
The Spectator published screenshots of some of the responses.
Related: Trump Will Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus at News Conference Friday Afternoon
Responses on social media have been mixed, with one reporter saying it sounds helpful but it’s “just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment.”
This is the extent of Jared Kushner’s “research” – having his brother’s father in law ask around for advice on facebook. This is a big group of ER doctors, so they’re not going to tell him anything the CDC wouldn’t 1/2 https://t.co/nwJ87PYsJJ pic.twitter.com/kEFRnUwgCJ
— Wisco is Currently Washing His Hands ???? (@Wisco) March 13, 2020
The ideas that were collected by Dr Kloss and ER docs in a Facebook group and shared with Jared Kushner sound helpful. It’s just bizarre that someone at the highest level of government is crowd sourcing at this moment. pic.twitter.com/n3j2FdVZlZ
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 13, 2020
The problem with nepotism is that instead of having the most qualified people making decisions in a time of crisis, you end up with your son-in-law’s brother’s father-in-law asking a Facebook group to quickly create a plan of action https://t.co/DnrQqbqcRp
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 13, 2020
We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook.
Let me say that again.
We’re waiting on a report from Jared Kushner on the Coronavirus before issuing a national emergency & his source is Facebook.
— Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) March 13, 2020
Nice to know that @VP is managing the #coronapocalypse response along with Jared Kushner and his sister-in-law’s dad’s Facebook group AND he is still trying to infect high-dollar GOP donors at Congressional fundraisers. https://t.co/1Mq7Hx1Khw
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 13, 2020
