TRUMP'S LYING PEOPLE ARE DYING
Trump Tells Governors No One’s Told Him There’s Been a Coronavirus Test Problem ‘In Weeks’
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock told the President “we don’t have adequate tests,” during a call with Trump and state governors Monday, The New York Times reports, noting that Trump claimed the lack of tests was no longer a problem. The lack of tests has been a problem since day one.
“I haven’t heard about testing in weeks,” Trump responded. “We’ve tested more now than any nation in the world,” he added, which is false on a per capita basis.
“We’ve got these great tests and we’re coming out with a faster one this week,” the President said, adding: “I haven’t heard about testing being a problem.”
CBS News adds that Trump also claimed, “we’ll come out with another one tomorrow that’s, you know, almost instantaneous testing.”
There is no proof of that currently.
One of the biggest problems since coronavirus was first discovered in China was the U.S.’s disastrous handling of testing. For reasons that have yet to make sense the CDC decided to not use the World Health Organization’s test, and to develop and manufacture one on their own. Which subsequently did not work. On top of that President Donald Trump purposely did not push for more tests to be acquired and conducted because he thought lower numbers would help him get re-elected.
It’s not a stretch to say the total mismanagement and even Trump’s deliberate decision to not push to test will end up costing thousands, or even hundreds of thousands more lives.
All along the way President trump has lied about tests.
For instance, after weeks of national, public outrage, Trump declared on March 7 there were enough tests for anyone in the country who wanted one to have one.
That was a lie.
Pres. Trump:
This is your #DailyLie. It’s simply not true that your admin has helped make tests available to everyone who wants them.
You need stop spreading mistruths about coronavirus and use the resources Congress just fought to appropriate to make sure America is prepared. pic.twitter.com/atlvLA6jsk
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2020
Two weeks later, more testing questions. Americans were told by March 28 there would be “well over 27 million tests” available. Clearly, that was a lie.
After a wasted back-and-forth about incomplete tests and a refusal to give Kelly the answer to her question, Trump falsely blames a “broken system” on Obama.
In reality, there had been a system in place and it was Trump who broke it by firing everyone
— Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) March 21, 2020
Here’s a roundup of Trump’s testing lies:
“testing” https://t.co/352PZlz5DE https://t.co/Aj2fOOBvNY pic.twitter.com/ZasYn5yPy4
— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 25, 2020
And now, Trump lies about not hearing any problems with Americans getting tested.
