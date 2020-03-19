AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Offers Blame and False Hopes During Lie-Filled Coronavirus Press Conference
President Donald Trump may not be holding campaign rallies any time soon but he’s found a new – and free – venue to address the American people even more frequently: the podium of the once-dormant White House press briefing room.
Trump realized his vice president was making good use of that room, holding daily coronavirus task force briefings, and the President quickly co-opted those short reports to the press, extending them into hours-long symphonies of false promises, blame, lies, and self-congratulation.
Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing was attended by few task force members. At one briefing there were 17 officials huddled on stage. Thursday, just four. It wasn’t to observe social distancing – they were all still standing too close together.
The President took many questions, his answers once again spooking the markets. The DOW went from up around 400 points, approaching close to flat as Trump droned on and on, filling the room with falsehoods while again telegraphing to Wall Street what little grasp of the crisis he has. Once the press conference ended the market gained some ground.
Trump repeatedly blamed state governors for the federal government’s inability to provide respirators and ventilators – but then bragged that he’s getting cruise ships to come to harbors to be used as medical facilities.
TRUMP passes the buck: “Governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work … the federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items, and then shipping. We’re not a shipping clerk. As with testing — the governors are supposed to be doing it.” pic.twitter.com/UiwKIttBPr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump is now blaming ventilator shortages on state governments pic.twitter.com/fgaX6qCqdE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump said – falsely – that his administration was “very prepared,” and then wrongly blamed “the media” for being unfair.
TRUMP on criticism that coronavirus testing problems indicate he wasn’t prepared: “We were very prepared. The only thing we weren’t prepared for was, ah, the media. The media has not treated it fairly.” pic.twitter.com/Pb0ofnIu3E
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
And he offered false hope instead of facts, which helps no one. Americans will not be getting “back to normal” any time soon. Many may never see “normal” again.
Trump on when Americans get expect their lives to get back to normal: “I hope very soon … could have been stopped pretty easily if we had known, if everybody had known about it, a number of months before people started reading about it.” pic.twitter.com/Loxp3juwEx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Perhaps worse of all, Trump delivered tremendous false hope, and he touted several old drugs, one used for malaria, as possible treatments for coronavirus. He appeared to suggest the FDA has already approved them for treatment of COVID-19, which it has not. There are some tests, but nothing that definitively says they are effective against the virus. The FDA has started testing and is allowing “compassionate use” of the drugs when asked by doctors.
President Trump says the FDA is fast-tracking anti-viral treatments for patients with coronavirus: “There’s tremendous promise” https://t.co/ACLdYl0RqA pic.twitter.com/wp2UpBYlAD
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020
Louie Gohmert Single-Handedly Holds Up House Coronavirus Bill Before It Can Be Sent to Senate
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked “technical corrections” to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.
Gohmert told Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan that he didn’t know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.
Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.
GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn’t know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn’t seen final text and doesn’t appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
“Technical fix” is a dull-sounding name for something that has to happen before the Senate will take up the coronavirus bill. It’s a change that Republicans want to see related to virus-related paid leave for employees of small businesses.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
NEW — LOUIE GOHMERT is insisting on reading the technical corrections to the House’s coronavirus bill.
As long as one person stands in opposition, the House cannot send the bill to the senate without bringing the chamber back for a vote.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2020
Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
One of the Republican lawmakers who self-quarantined after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient joked about exposing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the contagion — and he was met with furious outrage.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own siblings endorsed his Democratic opponent in 2018, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) each chose to isolate themselves as a precaution after meeting an individual at CPAC who was later diagnosed with the virus.
The Arizona Republican joked on Twitter about scheduling a joint meeting with Cruz and Ginsburg, who turns 87 on Sunday and has recently battled cancer — placing her among the most vulnerable populations in the outbreak.
Fact check: there is no truth to the rumor that @SenTedCruz and I asked for a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg. @ChrisPlanteShow Good one. #thatsnotnice
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s attempted joke fell flat, and social media users said they understood why his siblings urged voters to reject him.
You’re a monster. God will judge you.
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) March 11, 2020
When you tweet this as a joke but everyone reading it knows you’re the type of person who would do something like this.
— politicalaundry (@politicalaundry) March 11, 2020
Now I see why your siblings made that ad about you.
— Norma Loquendi (@nloquendi) March 11, 2020
Your entire family hates you.
They know you best.
— J Mohr (@TreyMojo) March 11, 2020
Where is the Chief Justice’s comment about this?
— GB (@gopalbx) March 11, 2020
I’m praying VERY HARD about your health right now
— Kelly 💯 (@cornax) March 11, 2020
Were you born this vile or did it develop later on
— Ellen Weinstein (@cagney1991) March 11, 2020
Wow, you’re evil.
— Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
The joke is that people with pre existing conditions are more likely to die if you irresponsibly expose them to risk. That’s the joke. As Jesus always said, “blessed are the powerful, for they are just so funny about infectious disease.”
— Colin Brady (@co1inbrady) March 11, 2020
This dude has three kids. That’s three more people besides his own siblings that probably hate him. I hope he didn’t set up a meeting with them.
— 👩🏻 (@hyteksgirl) March 11, 2020
Liberals virtue-signal, to show off how good they are.
Conservatives vice-signal, to show off how evil they are.
It’s due to the culture of empathy that liberalism creates, vs the culture of cruelty that early fascism creates.
— Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
A great example of why this Republican is voting Democrat.
— Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 11, 2020
There is nothing funny about this. You monster.
— Pat Schiek (@SkanLabLife) March 11, 2020
They’ll know you’re a Christian by your love.
— Joel Guerry (@GuerryEthan) March 11, 2020
I’m really confused about why your mom took your side over your siblings’ in the election commercial thing.
— Lucy Haines (@lucy_haines) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s sister: What he claims, he’s guilty ofhttps://t.co/K6KqmY8qTC
— Mom’s 4th 👼 🍌 (@momsfourthchild) March 11, 2020
‘It Will Go Away, Just Stay Calm’: Trump Still in Full Coronavirus Denial – Says ‘It’s Really Working Out’
President Donald Trump continues to try to spin coronavirus as far less dangerous and damaging than it is, in an attempt to inspire the markets to reverse course and regain some of the many thousands of points they have dropped in the past two weeks.
He is failing.
Tuesday afternoon the President went to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans to try to sell his payroll tax cuts plan and other attempts at economic stimulus, but spoke with reporters after and once again, began spinning a tale of lies.
“It will go away, just stay calm,” Trump told reporters about the coronavirus that is making its way across the globe.
“Be calm. It’s really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen,” he insisted.
“We want to protect our shipping industry, our cruise industry. Cruise ships. We want to protect our airline industry. Very important,” Trump added, neglecting to talk about protecting the people across the country.
“We just had a great meeting. Tremendous unity in the Republican Party. And we’re working on a lot of different things. We also got some very good updates on the virus,” Trump continued, as if Americans care whether or not the GOP is united. “That’s working out very smoothly. Tremendous people. It’s a tremendous task force. They have done a great job. Not a good job, a great job.”
Trump also managed to get the number of coronavirus deaths wrong. He said 26. The real number is 28. Worse, however, is that he continues to compare coronavirus deaths to the flu. Coronavirus is new to the U.S., and because of the Trump administration’s incompetence testing has been minimal.
President Trump: “It will go away, just stay calm.” pic.twitter.com/W8dSDqqyQd
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2020
