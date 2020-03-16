AMERICAN IDIOT
Louie Gohmert Single-Handedly Holds Up House Coronavirus Bill Before It Can Be Sent to Senate
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked “technical corrections” to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.
Gohmert told Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan that he didn’t know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.
Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.
GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn’t know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn’t seen final text and doesn’t appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
“Technical fix” is a dull-sounding name for something that has to happen before the Senate will take up the coronavirus bill. It’s a change that Republicans want to see related to virus-related paid leave for employees of small businesses.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
NEW — LOUIE GOHMERT is insisting on reading the technical corrections to the House’s coronavirus bill.
As long as one person stands in opposition, the House cannot send the bill to the senate without bringing the chamber back for a vote.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
One of the Republican lawmakers who self-quarantined after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient joked about exposing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the contagion — and he was met with furious outrage.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own siblings endorsed his Democratic opponent in 2018, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) each chose to isolate themselves as a precaution after meeting an individual at CPAC who was later diagnosed with the virus.
The Arizona Republican joked on Twitter about scheduling a joint meeting with Cruz and Ginsburg, who turns 87 on Sunday and has recently battled cancer — placing her among the most vulnerable populations in the outbreak.
Fact check: there is no truth to the rumor that @SenTedCruz and I asked for a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg. @ChrisPlanteShow Good one. #thatsnotnice
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s attempted joke fell flat, and social media users said they understood why his siblings urged voters to reject him.
You’re a monster. God will judge you.
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) March 11, 2020
When you tweet this as a joke but everyone reading it knows you’re the type of person who would do something like this.
— politicalaundry (@politicalaundry) March 11, 2020
Now I see why your siblings made that ad about you.
— Norma Loquendi (@nloquendi) March 11, 2020
Your entire family hates you.
They know you best.
— J Mohr (@TreyMojo) March 11, 2020
Where is the Chief Justice’s comment about this?
— GB (@gopalbx) March 11, 2020
I’m praying VERY HARD about your health right now
— Kelly ? (@cornax) March 11, 2020
Were you born this vile or did it develop later on
— Ellen Weinstein (@cagney1991) March 11, 2020
Wow, you’re evil.
— Jody Weitzman ?? (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
The joke is that people with pre existing conditions are more likely to die if you irresponsibly expose them to risk. That’s the joke. As Jesus always said, “blessed are the powerful, for they are just so funny about infectious disease.”
— Colin Brady (@co1inbrady) March 11, 2020
This dude has three kids. That’s three more people besides his own siblings that probably hate him. I hope he didn’t set up a meeting with them.
— ?? (@hyteksgirl) March 11, 2020
Liberals virtue-signal, to show off how good they are.
Conservatives vice-signal, to show off how evil they are.
It’s due to the culture of empathy that liberalism creates, vs the culture of cruelty that early fascism creates.
— Jody Weitzman ?? (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
A great example of why this Republican is voting Democrat.
— Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 11, 2020
There is nothing funny about this. You monster.
— Pat Schiek (@SkanLabLife) March 11, 2020
They’ll know you’re a Christian by your love.
— Joel Guerry (@GuerryEthan) March 11, 2020
I’m really confused about why your mom took your side over your siblings’ in the election commercial thing.
— Lucy Haines (@lucy_haines) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s sister: What he claims, he’s guilty ofhttps://t.co/K6KqmY8qTC
— Mom’s 4th ? ? (@momsfourthchild) March 11, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘It Will Go Away, Just Stay Calm’: Trump Still in Full Coronavirus Denial – Says ‘It’s Really Working Out’
President Donald Trump continues to try to spin coronavirus as far less dangerous and damaging than it is, in an attempt to inspire the markets to reverse course and regain some of the many thousands of points they have dropped in the past two weeks.
He is failing.
Tuesday afternoon the President went to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans to try to sell his payroll tax cuts plan and other attempts at economic stimulus, but spoke with reporters after and once again, began spinning a tale of lies.
“It will go away, just stay calm,” Trump told reporters about the coronavirus that is making its way across the globe.
“Be calm. It’s really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen,” he insisted.
“We want to protect our shipping industry, our cruise industry. Cruise ships. We want to protect our airline industry. Very important,” Trump added, neglecting to talk about protecting the people across the country.
“We just had a great meeting. Tremendous unity in the Republican Party. And we’re working on a lot of different things. We also got some very good updates on the virus,” Trump continued, as if Americans care whether or not the GOP is united. “That’s working out very smoothly. Tremendous people. It’s a tremendous task force. They have done a great job. Not a good job, a great job.”
Trump also managed to get the number of coronavirus deaths wrong. He said 26. The real number is 28. Worse, however, is that he continues to compare coronavirus deaths to the flu. Coronavirus is new to the U.S., and because of the Trump administration’s incompetence testing has been minimal.
President Trump: “It will go away, just stay calm.” pic.twitter.com/W8dSDqqyQd
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”
#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives.
But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2020
Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.
Can you please stop tweeting nonsense? You’re disingenuous lying is not helpful. Thank you, America.
— Regina Marston for Congress California 42 (@Marston4ca42) March 10, 2020
“It’s a real threat, but covering it like it’s a real threat and calling the administration on its lies makes you partisan”
Rubio is the king of talking out of both sides of his mouth. https://t.co/lXnzNYlKNY
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 10, 2020
Senator Rubio blaming the media when he could be blaming the President. What a coward. https://t.co/mRmFKTLpM2
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 10, 2020
Hey Liddle’ Marco, have you been following the President’s tweets lately?
— Jonathan Boucher (@jonbouch) March 10, 2020
You see little Marco, you can write the first paragraph without completely contradicting yourself (as usual) in the second. It’s called not being feckless.
— Ryan (@ryrob97) March 10, 2020
Coward as usual. this is not the Media. This is Trump’s fault. Keeps lying and has an inept Admin. That has left us totally unprepared
— marybl (@marybl62) March 10, 2020
Marco, we are MONTHS behind and the worst part is there’s no way to reverse the damage of the Admin’s failure
— Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 10, 2020
You mean Fox News continues to double down on a harmful and dangerous message.
It’s time to speak clearly and succinctly, Marco.
— kristin 😷 treado (@krtmd) March 10, 2020
Here’s your reminder that if the president simply did his job well, he wouldn’t have to pat his own back.
— michael prelee (@michaelprelee) March 10, 2020
Have you told your friends at Fox Business? Here’s one you should call up immediately https://t.co/UPRPNATk8f
— OGBlack (@VAKnightStick) March 10, 2020
Then maybe he should stop lying to the people. Warn them appropriately. Get the damn tests out there and stop picking and choosing who gets one. Put people on the task force that actually know something about medicine. YOU are making it partisan.
— Miranda- #LindseyGrahamIsAFraud 🌊 (@MirandaLBkr) March 10, 2020
One can’t undermine the credibility of an administration (and a President) who lie about everything even when the truth is readily apparent (and would serve them better.)
— William J. Wylie III (@BillWylie3rd) March 10, 2020
You truly are the Susan Collins of Marco Rubios.
— BuckeyeCraigInKC (@Austidog) March 10, 2020
Trump is lying EVERY SINGLE DAY about this crisis. No one has any tests and new cases are being reported with no end in sight. Put the blame where blame is due. Trump is inept and you’ve been protecting him since day one. #TrumpVirus
— Debbie Russell #DemCast (@eyeofthegoddess) March 10, 2020
COVID-19 is indeed a real threat and since Trump has dismissed that threat by claiming the virus is contained, (remember that, Marco?), we have to rely on the media for the facts.
You’re a sniveling sycophant.
— Vive la résistance !!! (@MarvinDigeorgio) March 10, 2020
Democrats: “You guys are in charge of everything so can you please not mess it up and kill a bunch of people?”
Republicans [while messing it up]: “Why do you have to make everything political?”
— Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) March 10, 2020
You want politicizing? Trump called the epidemic a hoax and a plot against him. He said journalists would deliberately contract the virus and try to transmit it to him on AF1. He forbade CDC from giving factual updates. He is a deeply psychotic paranoiac.https://t.co/ReNxwAU5D2
— Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) March 10, 2020
The media covering the pandemic is the problem. Not the administration calling it a flu. Got it.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2020
And how is criticizing the leader for his failure a partisan issue? He's failing. What's partisan is denying that fact. Rubio's selling the same talking points as the other partisans defending the corrupt incompetent in the White House. It's been three years of lies and enabling.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 10, 2020
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
How We Know Trump Was Lying When He Said ‘I Didn’t Do It’ and ‘I Don’t Know Anything About’ Closing the Pandemic Office
- OPINION3 days ago
Watch: Trump Autographed Today’s Stock Market Chart That Rose 1000 Points During His Speech and Sent It to Lou Dobbs
- News3 days ago
Trump Tries to Discourage Coronavirus Testing: ‘We Don’t Want Everybody Taking This Test’ – ‘It’s Totally Unnecessary’
- CHARACTER OR LACK THEREOF3 days ago
Trump Says ‘I Don’t Take Responsibility at All’ for the Testing Problems He Helped Create – Then Attacks Obama Over Swine Flu
- SOS1 day ago
Trump Avoiding Meetings With Hospital Leaders as They Beg for Help With Coronavirus Crisis: Report
- OPINION1 day ago
‘When Is the National Day of Science?’: Trump Blasted After Spreading Lies Then Declaring ‘Today Is a National Day of Prayer’
- News2 days ago
Read: White House Physician Says Trump’s Coronavirus Test ‘Is Negative’
- News2 days ago
White House Checking Temperatures of Anyone in Close Contact With Trump or Pence