Louie Gohmert Single-Handedly Holds Up House Coronavirus Bill Before It Can Be Sent to Senate

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked “technical corrections” to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.

Gohmert told Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan that he didn’t know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.

Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’

One of the Republican lawmakers who self-quarantined after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient joked about exposing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the contagion — and he was met with furious outrage.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own siblings endorsed his Democratic opponent in 2018, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) each chose to isolate themselves as a precaution after meeting an individual at CPAC who was later diagnosed with the virus.

The Arizona Republican joked on Twitter about scheduling a joint meeting with Cruz and Ginsburg, who turns 87 on Sunday and has recently battled cancer — placing her among the most vulnerable populations in the outbreak.

Gosar’s attempted joke fell flat, and social media users said they understood why his siblings urged voters to reject him.

‘It Will Go Away, Just Stay Calm’: Trump Still in Full Coronavirus Denial – Says ‘It’s Really Working Out’

President Donald Trump continues to try to spin coronavirus as far less dangerous and damaging than it is, in an attempt to inspire the markets to reverse course and regain some of the many thousands of points they have dropped in the past two weeks.

He is failing.

Tuesday afternoon the President went to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans to try to sell his payroll tax cuts plan and other attempts at economic stimulus, but spoke with reporters after and once again, began spinning a tale of lies.

“It will go away, just stay calm,” Trump told reporters about the coronavirus that is making its way across the globe.

“Be calm. It’s really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen,” he insisted.

“We want to protect our shipping industry, our cruise industry. Cruise ships. We want to protect our airline industry. Very important,” Trump added, neglecting to talk about protecting the people across the country.

“We just had a great meeting. Tremendous unity in the Republican Party. And we’re working on a lot of different things. We also got some very good updates on the virus,” Trump continued, as if Americans care whether or not the GOP is united. “That’s working out very smoothly. Tremendous people. It’s a tremendous task force. They have done a great job. Not a good job, a great job.”

Trump also managed to get the number of coronavirus deaths wrong. He said 26. The real number is 28. Worse, however, is that he continues to compare coronavirus deaths to the flu. Coronavirus is new to the U.S., and because of the Trump administration’s incompetence testing has been minimal.

 

‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”

The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.

“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”

Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.

