Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
One of the Republican lawmakers who self-quarantined after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient joked about exposing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the contagion — and he was met with furious outrage.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own siblings endorsed his Democratic opponent in 2018, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) each chose to isolate themselves as a precaution after meeting an individual at CPAC who was later diagnosed with the virus.
The Arizona Republican joked on Twitter about scheduling a joint meeting with Cruz and Ginsburg, who turns 87 on Sunday and has recently battled cancer — placing her among the most vulnerable populations in the outbreak.
Fact check: there is no truth to the rumor that @SenTedCruz and I asked for a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg. @ChrisPlanteShow Good one. #thatsnotnice
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s attempted joke fell flat, and social media users said they understood why his siblings urged voters to reject him.
You’re a monster. God will judge you.
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) March 11, 2020
When you tweet this as a joke but everyone reading it knows you’re the type of person who would do something like this.
— politicalaundry (@politicalaundry) March 11, 2020
Now I see why your siblings made that ad about you.
— Norma Loquendi (@nloquendi) March 11, 2020
Your entire family hates you.
They know you best.
— J Mohr (@TreyMojo) March 11, 2020
Where is the Chief Justice’s comment about this?
— GB (@gopalbx) March 11, 2020
I’m praying VERY HARD about your health right now
— Kelly 💯 (@cornax) March 11, 2020
Were you born this vile or did it develop later on
— Ellen Weinstein (@cagney1991) March 11, 2020
Wow, you’re evil.
— Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
The joke is that people with pre existing conditions are more likely to die if you irresponsibly expose them to risk. That’s the joke. As Jesus always said, “blessed are the powerful, for they are just so funny about infectious disease.”
— Colin Brady (@co1inbrady) March 11, 2020
This dude has three kids. That’s three more people besides his own siblings that probably hate him. I hope he didn’t set up a meeting with them.
— 👩🏻 (@hyteksgirl) March 11, 2020
Liberals virtue-signal, to show off how good they are.
Conservatives vice-signal, to show off how evil they are.
It’s due to the culture of empathy that liberalism creates, vs the culture of cruelty that early fascism creates.
— Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
A great example of why this Republican is voting Democrat.
— Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 11, 2020
There is nothing funny about this. You monster.
— Pat Schiek (@SkanLabLife) March 11, 2020
They’ll know you’re a Christian by your love.
— Joel Guerry (@GuerryEthan) March 11, 2020
I’m really confused about why your mom took your side over your siblings’ in the election commercial thing.
— Lucy Haines (@lucy_haines) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s sister: What he claims, he’s guilty ofhttps://t.co/K6KqmY8qTC
— Mom’s 4th 👼 🍌 (@momsfourthchild) March 11, 2020
‘It Will Go Away, Just Stay Calm’: Trump Still in Full Coronavirus Denial – Says ‘It’s Really Working Out’
President Donald Trump continues to try to spin coronavirus as far less dangerous and damaging than it is, in an attempt to inspire the markets to reverse course and regain some of the many thousands of points they have dropped in the past two weeks.
He is failing.
Tuesday afternoon the President went to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans to try to sell his payroll tax cuts plan and other attempts at economic stimulus, but spoke with reporters after and once again, began spinning a tale of lies.
“It will go away, just stay calm,” Trump told reporters about the coronavirus that is making its way across the globe.
“Be calm. It’s really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen,” he insisted.
“We want to protect our shipping industry, our cruise industry. Cruise ships. We want to protect our airline industry. Very important,” Trump added, neglecting to talk about protecting the people across the country.
“We just had a great meeting. Tremendous unity in the Republican Party. And we’re working on a lot of different things. We also got some very good updates on the virus,” Trump continued, as if Americans care whether or not the GOP is united. “That’s working out very smoothly. Tremendous people. It’s a tremendous task force. They have done a great job. Not a good job, a great job.”
Trump also managed to get the number of coronavirus deaths wrong. He said 26. The real number is 28. Worse, however, is that he continues to compare coronavirus deaths to the flu. Coronavirus is new to the U.S., and because of the Trump administration’s incompetence testing has been minimal.
President Trump: “It will go away, just stay calm.” pic.twitter.com/W8dSDqqyQd
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2020
‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”
#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives.
But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2020
Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.
Can you please stop tweeting nonsense? You’re disingenuous lying is not helpful. Thank you, America.
— Regina Marston for Congress California 42 (@Marston4ca42) March 10, 2020
“It’s a real threat, but covering it like it’s a real threat and calling the administration on its lies makes you partisan”
Rubio is the king of talking out of both sides of his mouth. https://t.co/lXnzNYlKNY
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 10, 2020
Senator Rubio blaming the media when he could be blaming the President. What a coward. https://t.co/mRmFKTLpM2
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 10, 2020
Hey Liddle’ Marco, have you been following the President’s tweets lately?
— Jonathan Boucher (@jonbouch) March 10, 2020
You see little Marco, you can write the first paragraph without completely contradicting yourself (as usual) in the second. It’s called not being feckless.
— Ryan (@ryrob97) March 10, 2020
Coward as usual. this is not the Media. This is Trump’s fault. Keeps lying and has an inept Admin. That has left us totally unprepared
— marybl (@marybl62) March 10, 2020
Marco, we are MONTHS behind and the worst part is there’s no way to reverse the damage of the Admin’s failure
— Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 10, 2020
You mean Fox News continues to double down on a harmful and dangerous message.
It’s time to speak clearly and succinctly, Marco.
— kristin 😷 treado (@krtmd) March 10, 2020
Here’s your reminder that if the president simply did his job well, he wouldn’t have to pat his own back.
— michael prelee (@michaelprelee) March 10, 2020
Have you told your friends at Fox Business? Here’s one you should call up immediately https://t.co/UPRPNATk8f
— OGBlack (@VAKnightStick) March 10, 2020
Then maybe he should stop lying to the people. Warn them appropriately. Get the damn tests out there and stop picking and choosing who gets one. Put people on the task force that actually know something about medicine. YOU are making it partisan.
— Miranda- #LindseyGrahamIsAFraud 🌊 (@MirandaLBkr) March 10, 2020
One can’t undermine the credibility of an administration (and a President) who lie about everything even when the truth is readily apparent (and would serve them better.)
— William J. Wylie III (@BillWylie3rd) March 10, 2020
You truly are the Susan Collins of Marco Rubios.
— BuckeyeCraigInKC (@Austidog) March 10, 2020
Trump is lying EVERY SINGLE DAY about this crisis. No one has any tests and new cases are being reported with no end in sight. Put the blame where blame is due. Trump is inept and you’ve been protecting him since day one. #TrumpVirus
— Debbie Russell #DemCast (@eyeofthegoddess) March 10, 2020
COVID-19 is indeed a real threat and since Trump has dismissed that threat by claiming the virus is contained, (remember that, Marco?), we have to rely on the media for the facts.
You’re a sniveling sycophant.
— Vive la résistance !!! (@MarvinDigeorgio) March 10, 2020
Democrats: “You guys are in charge of everything so can you please not mess it up and kill a bunch of people?”
Republicans [while messing it up]: “Why do you have to make everything political?”
— Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) March 10, 2020
You want politicizing? Trump called the epidemic a hoax and a plot against him. He said journalists would deliberately contract the virus and try to transmit it to him on AF1. He forbade CDC from giving factual updates. He is a deeply psychotic paranoiac.https://t.co/ReNxwAU5D2
— Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) March 10, 2020
The media covering the pandemic is the problem. Not the administration calling it a flu. Got it.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2020
And how is criticizing the leader for his failure a partisan issue? He's failing. What's partisan is denying that fact. Rubio's selling the same talking points as the other partisans defending the corrupt incompetent in the White House. It's been three years of lies and enabling.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 10, 2020
‘Business as Usual’: Press Secretary Adamantly Denies White House Doing Anything Different Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Trump administration’s press secretary is adamantly denying the White House is doing anything different internally amid the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie Grisham took time out Monday morning to chastise reporters for suggesting it is anything except “business as usual” in the West Wing.
“Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false,” Grisham said, according to the White House press pool.
“While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting.”
Business as usual for this White House includes President Donald Trump attending two Florida fundraisers over the past few days, including late Monday morning, taking in an estimated $14 million. It also includes the President playing golf all weekend, and tweeting up a storm, as the markets a dropping so far they had to be shut down for 15 minutes earlier after triggering an automatic “circuit breaker” drop of 7%.
ALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.@MyNews13 @bn9 pic.twitter.com/eLN121VJkf
— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 9, 2020
