Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”

The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.

“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”

#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives. But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2020

Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.

Can you please stop tweeting nonsense? You’re disingenuous lying is not helpful. Thank you, America. — Regina Marston for Congress California 42 (@Marston4ca42) March 10, 2020

“It’s a real threat, but covering it like it’s a real threat and calling the administration on its lies makes you partisan” Rubio is the king of talking out of both sides of his mouth. https://t.co/lXnzNYlKNY — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 10, 2020

Senator Rubio blaming the media when he could be blaming the President. What a coward. https://t.co/mRmFKTLpM2 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 10, 2020

Hey Liddle’ Marco, have you been following the President’s tweets lately? — Jonathan Boucher (@jonbouch) March 10, 2020

You see little Marco, you can write the first paragraph without completely contradicting yourself (as usual) in the second. It’s called not being feckless. — Ryan (@ryrob97) March 10, 2020

Coward as usual. this is not the Media. This is Trump’s fault. Keeps lying and has an inept Admin. That has left us totally unprepared — marybl (@marybl62) March 10, 2020

Marco, we are MONTHS behind and the worst part is there’s no way to reverse the damage of the Admin’s failure — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 10, 2020

You mean Fox News continues to double down on a harmful and dangerous message. It’s time to speak clearly and succinctly, Marco. — kristin 😷 treado (@krtmd) March 10, 2020

Here’s your reminder that if the president simply did his job well, he wouldn’t have to pat his own back. — michael prelee (@michaelprelee) March 10, 2020

Have you told your friends at Fox Business? Here’s one you should call up immediately https://t.co/UPRPNATk8f — OGBlack (@VAKnightStick) March 10, 2020

Then maybe he should stop lying to the people. Warn them appropriately. Get the damn tests out there and stop picking and choosing who gets one. Put people on the task force that actually know something about medicine. YOU are making it partisan. — Miranda- #LindseyGrahamIsAFraud 🌊 (@MirandaLBkr) March 10, 2020

One can’t undermine the credibility of an administration (and a President) who lie about everything even when the truth is readily apparent (and would serve them better.) — William J. Wylie III (@BillWylie3rd) March 10, 2020

You truly are the Susan Collins of Marco Rubios. — BuckeyeCraigInKC (@Austidog) March 10, 2020

Trump is lying EVERY SINGLE DAY about this crisis. No one has any tests and new cases are being reported with no end in sight. Put the blame where blame is due. Trump is inept and you’ve been protecting him since day one. #TrumpVirus — Debbie Russell #DemCast (@eyeofthegoddess) March 10, 2020

COVID-19 is indeed a real threat and since Trump has dismissed that threat by claiming the virus is contained, (remember that, Marco?), we have to rely on the media for the facts.

You’re a sniveling sycophant. — Vive la résistance !!! (@MarvinDigeorgio) March 10, 2020

Democrats: “You guys are in charge of everything so can you please not mess it up and kill a bunch of people?”

Republicans [while messing it up]: “Why do you have to make everything political?” — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) March 10, 2020

You want politicizing? Trump called the epidemic a hoax and a plot against him. He said journalists would deliberately contract the virus and try to transmit it to him on AF1. He forbade CDC from giving factual updates. He is a deeply psychotic paranoiac.https://t.co/ReNxwAU5D2 — Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) March 10, 2020

The media covering the pandemic is the problem. Not the administration calling it a flu. Got it. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2020