AMERICAN IDIOT
‘It Will Go Away, Just Stay Calm’: Trump Still in Full Coronavirus Denial – Says ‘It’s Really Working Out’
President Donald Trump continues to try to spin coronavirus as far less dangerous and damaging than it is, in an attempt to inspire the markets to reverse course and regain some of the many thousands of points they have dropped in the past two weeks.
He is failing.
Tuesday afternoon the President went to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans to try to sell his payroll tax cuts plan and other attempts at economic stimulus, but spoke with reporters after and once again, began spinning a tale of lies.
“It will go away, just stay calm,” Trump told reporters about the coronavirus that is making its way across the globe.
“Be calm. It’s really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen,” he insisted.
“We want to protect our shipping industry, our cruise industry. Cruise ships. We want to protect our airline industry. Very important,” Trump added, neglecting to talk about protecting the people across the country.
“We just had a great meeting. Tremendous unity in the Republican Party. And we’re working on a lot of different things. We also got some very good updates on the virus,” Trump continued, as if Americans care whether or not the GOP is united. “That’s working out very smoothly. Tremendous people. It’s a tremendous task force. They have done a great job. Not a good job, a great job.”
Trump also managed to get the number of coronavirus deaths wrong. He said 26. The real number is 28. Worse, however, is that he continues to compare coronavirus deaths to the flu. Coronavirus is new to the U.S., and because of the Trump administration’s incompetence testing has been minimal.
President Trump: “It will go away, just stay calm.” pic.twitter.com/W8dSDqqyQd
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”
#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives.
But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2020
Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.
Can you please stop tweeting nonsense? You’re disingenuous lying is not helpful. Thank you, America.
— Regina Marston for Congress California 42 (@Marston4ca42) March 10, 2020
“It’s a real threat, but covering it like it’s a real threat and calling the administration on its lies makes you partisan”
Rubio is the king of talking out of both sides of his mouth. https://t.co/lXnzNYlKNY
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 10, 2020
Senator Rubio blaming the media when he could be blaming the President. What a coward. https://t.co/mRmFKTLpM2
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 10, 2020
Hey Liddle’ Marco, have you been following the President’s tweets lately?
— Jonathan Boucher (@jonbouch) March 10, 2020
You see little Marco, you can write the first paragraph without completely contradicting yourself (as usual) in the second. It’s called not being feckless.
— Ryan (@ryrob97) March 10, 2020
Coward as usual. this is not the Media. This is Trump’s fault. Keeps lying and has an inept Admin. That has left us totally unprepared
— marybl (@marybl62) March 10, 2020
Marco, we are MONTHS behind and the worst part is there’s no way to reverse the damage of the Admin’s failure
— Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 10, 2020
You mean Fox News continues to double down on a harmful and dangerous message.
It’s time to speak clearly and succinctly, Marco.
— kristin 😷 treado (@krtmd) March 10, 2020
Here’s your reminder that if the president simply did his job well, he wouldn’t have to pat his own back.
— michael prelee (@michaelprelee) March 10, 2020
Have you told your friends at Fox Business? Here’s one you should call up immediately https://t.co/UPRPNATk8f
— OGBlack (@VAKnightStick) March 10, 2020
Then maybe he should stop lying to the people. Warn them appropriately. Get the damn tests out there and stop picking and choosing who gets one. Put people on the task force that actually know something about medicine. YOU are making it partisan.
— Miranda- #LindseyGrahamIsAFraud 🌊 (@MirandaLBkr) March 10, 2020
One can’t undermine the credibility of an administration (and a President) who lie about everything even when the truth is readily apparent (and would serve them better.)
— William J. Wylie III (@BillWylie3rd) March 10, 2020
You truly are the Susan Collins of Marco Rubios.
— BuckeyeCraigInKC (@Austidog) March 10, 2020
Trump is lying EVERY SINGLE DAY about this crisis. No one has any tests and new cases are being reported with no end in sight. Put the blame where blame is due. Trump is inept and you’ve been protecting him since day one. #TrumpVirus
— Debbie Russell #DemCast (@eyeofthegoddess) March 10, 2020
COVID-19 is indeed a real threat and since Trump has dismissed that threat by claiming the virus is contained, (remember that, Marco?), we have to rely on the media for the facts.
You’re a sniveling sycophant.
— Vive la résistance !!! (@MarvinDigeorgio) March 10, 2020
Democrats: “You guys are in charge of everything so can you please not mess it up and kill a bunch of people?”
Republicans [while messing it up]: “Why do you have to make everything political?”
— Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) March 10, 2020
You want politicizing? Trump called the epidemic a hoax and a plot against him. He said journalists would deliberately contract the virus and try to transmit it to him on AF1. He forbade CDC from giving factual updates. He is a deeply psychotic paranoiac.https://t.co/ReNxwAU5D2
— Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) March 10, 2020
The media covering the pandemic is the problem. Not the administration calling it a flu. Got it.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2020
And how is criticizing the leader for his failure a partisan issue? He's failing. What's partisan is denying that fact. Rubio's selling the same talking points as the other partisans defending the corrupt incompetent in the White House. It's been three years of lies and enabling.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 10, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Business as Usual’: Press Secretary Adamantly Denies White House Doing Anything Different Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Trump administration’s press secretary is adamantly denying the White House is doing anything different internally amid the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie Grisham took time out Monday morning to chastise reporters for suggesting it is anything except “business as usual” in the West Wing.
“Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false,” Grisham said, according to the White House press pool.
“While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting.”
Business as usual for this White House includes President Donald Trump attending two Florida fundraisers over the past few days, including late Monday morning, taking in an estimated $14 million. It also includes the President playing golf all weekend, and tweeting up a storm, as the markets a dropping so far they had to be shut down for 15 minutes earlier after triggering an automatic “circuit breaker” drop of 7%.
ALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.@MyNews13 @bn9 pic.twitter.com/eLN121VJkf
— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 9, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials
President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.
This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.
At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.
“So you have a medicine that’s already involved with the coronaviruses, and now you have to see if it’s specifically for this. You can know that tomorrow, can’t you?” — Trump has no idea what a clinical trial is pic.twitter.com/PoA2usKZ9Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2020
At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”
Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.
One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:
He’s used to trials without evidence, so what else do you expect? https://t.co/3KO5FnBsy3
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 3, 2020
Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:
The President of the United States is very, very….dumb. https://t.co/PkFOR8hcoY
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) March 3, 2020
NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:
There is something deeply sad and troubling about #Trump cognitive state. But it’s much more troubling for ohr health and safety. #Coronavirus https://t.co/rc04S4G4K8
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) March 3, 2020
Writer, journalist, filmmaker:
No, it’s not encouraging to have an imbecile sitting at the middle of the table, his arms crossed arrogantly, spouting nonsense. https://t.co/bx9kkNmoSO
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) March 3, 2020
More:
After meeting with Trump regarding Coronavirus the Drug Manufacturers agree that their Alzheimer’s Drugs are innefective. https://t.co/aLCO8svlfP
— MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) March 3, 2020
Whenever he assumes that “arms crossed defensive crouch” it means that he knows he’s getting questions that are well beyond his mental depth, and he understands that they’re questions that strip completely naked whatever BS narrative he’s trying to spin.
It’s such a tell. https://t.co/NOiqjhBvOt
— @traderttt9 (@traderttt9) March 2, 2020
Gawd, he’s so dumb. https://t.co/W0sqrUuIz4
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) March 3, 2020
Are you stupid or are you trying to get this man to lie? https://t.co/9iAuCK5Yqd
— Brenda Kelley (@BrendaKelley12) March 3, 2020
trump is a profoundly stupid man. He has no idea what a double blind clinical trial is. https://t.co/lUvWz1ZPuF
— DK Wallace (@dkrwallace) March 3, 2020
We’re all going to die. https://t.co/6n5S2gQNzX
— Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) March 3, 2020
I almost wish they didn’t televise this shit. I’ve grown used to Trump being a purely selfish, ego-driven narcissist monster, but I will NEVER grow used to how fucking stupid this man is. https://t.co/pnAu4wQTol
— August Landmesser (@Aloysius_Priest) March 3, 2020
