‘Donald Trump Is the Virus’: Former WH Communications Chief Says His Former Boss Is ‘Very Insane’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blasting President Donald Trump, likening his former boss to the coronavirus.
“Donald Trump is the virus,” Scaramucci said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday.
“At the end of the day what he has done is, he’s effected and replicated through the executive branch and he’s destroyed the crisis management elements of the executive branch that we need right now, not only here in the United States, but globally.”
Scaramucci, who is also an investment banker, said the federal government is going to need to “literally hand out free money to people to help them afford their rent, help them pay their waiters and waitresses in their closed restaurants.”
He calls it “a national tragedy born from one person,” noting “the President’s staff is afraid of him, and they don’t like dealing with him, and so they’re trying to make something that’s very insane, which is President Trump, sound sane.”
George Conway Appears to Rebuke Kellyanne Conway for ‘Gaslighting’ That Vindman Wasn’t Fired
“To suggest anything else happened here is pure gaslighting.”
Kellyanne Conway is trying to smooth over President Donald Trump’s firing of Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and his brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, from the National Security Council, by claiming they were not fired at all.
Her husband, prominent conservative attorney George Conway, isn’t having it, appearing to call her remarks “gaslighting.”
The Senior Counselor to the President told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning it’s “typical” for someone from the NSC to be reassigned. She did not mention his brother was as well, nor did she note they were escorted out of the building like criminals.
“Fox & Friends” co-Host Steve Doocy agreed with Kellyanne Conway’s take, after kicking off the segment by saying the Vindmans had been fired.
“They didn’t get fired, they just got relocated,” Doocy offered.
“This is very typical in a White House to have a detailee [sic] for a temporary period of time who then returns to what their full-time job is,” she added, which is inaccurate. Conway is attempting to say that Vindman was only working at the NSC part-time, which is false.
Although he did not mention her by name, on Twitter, George Conway weighed in, in what appears to be a direct attack on Kellyanne Conway’s Fox News remarks.
When @realDonaldTrump says he got rid of Vindman because Vindman “reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly,” he’s admitting he fired the man for giving truthful testimony that led to Trump’s impeachment. To suggest anything else happened here is pure gaslighting. https://t.co/52PZSU58gO
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 10, 2020
Here’s Kellyanne Conway on “Fox & Friends” – the relevant portion starts around the 6:45 minute mark:
Beto O’Rourke Gets Tons of Praise After Comparing Trump to ‘Nazi Germany’ and Saying ‘Jesus Christ, of Course He’s Racist’
Many are praising Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke who, in an emotional state after the domestic terror massacre in his former congressional district of El Paso was asked an inane question by a reporter, and let loose, blasting the U.S. news media. Unrelenting, O’Rourke Monday morning then blasted the Trump administration, comparing it to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
“Members of the press, what the fuck?” the former Texas Congressman replied Saturday when a reporter asked him, “is there anything in your mind the president can do to make things better?” (Audio here, video below.)
O’Rourke had reportedly just come from an El Paso hospital and seen the carnage.
“What do you think?” O’Rourke first replied, angrily. “You know the shit [Trump’s] been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the fuck?”
“It’s these questions that you know the answers to,” he continued. “I mean, connect the dots about what he’s been doing in this country. He’s not tolerating racism, he’s promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence, he’s inciting racism and violence in this country. So, um, you know, I just— I don’t know what kind of question that is.”
You have to understand something.
This is moments after @BetoORourke visited mothers and fathers and children in the hospital with huge chunks of their bodies blown out by a white supremacist with an assault rifle.
That white supremacist quoted Trump 8 times in his manifesto. pic.twitter.com/Zc0vwu7cPt
— Shaun King (@shaunking) August 5, 2019
Monday morning on MSNBC O’Rourke also did not hold back.
Beto O’Rourke on @MSNBC a few moments ago: “Anyone who is surprised is part of this problem right now, including members of the media who ask ‘Hey Beto, do you think the president is racist?’ Well, Jesus Christ, of course, he’s racist.”
— Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) August 5, 2019
“The president has not been shy, he’s not been saying this behind closed doors,” O’Rourke told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew. “All people of one religion, inherently defective and should be banned from the shores of this country,” he said, referring to Trump’s infamous Muslim ban.
“The only modern Western democracy that I can think of that has said anything close to this is the Third Reich, Nazi German. Talking about human beings as though they are animals, making them sub-human, to make it OK to put their kids in cages. We’ve lost seven children in our custody over the last year in this, the wealthiest, the most powerful country on the face of the planet.”
“Saying that he wants more immigrants like those from Nordic countries, the whitest places on the face of the planet. This president, his open racism is also an invitation to violence. We’ve seen a rise in hate crimes, every single one of the last three years.”
O’Rourke again then blasted the media.
“Anyone who is surprised is part of this problem right now, including members of the media who ask, ‘Hey Beto, do you think the President is racist?’ Well Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist. He’s been racist since day one.”
Watch:
This president’s open racism is an invitation to violence. The writing has been on the wall since his maiden speech coming down that escalator calling immigrants “rapists and criminals.” The actions that follow cannot surprise us. pic.twitter.com/jSBbAQROF0
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019
Many are excited and offering tons of praise:
Beto going off on MSNBC right now and it’s glorious.
— NazisSuck (@SuckNazis) August 5, 2019
Beto sounds like Lincoln
— Malcolm Scott, MPA (@mstowle) August 5, 2019
Beto on MSNBC reminding me of the potential I first saw in him
— Anaïs Gin (@Ami369) August 5, 2019
You need to listen to Beto on msnbc right now..
— Stefanie (@taryngracia1) August 5, 2019
Beto’s truth telling on MSNBC right now is pretty spectacular.
“Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist.”
— Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) August 5, 2019
For what it’s worth, Beto is letting Trump have it on MSNBC.
— Hank Epton (@HankEpton) August 5, 2019
OH, HELL YES!!!!! WAY TO GO, BETO!! THIS IS WHAT THE PRESS NEEDS TO HEAR! @cnn @nbcnews @cbsnews @abcnews @msnbc @nytpolitics @wsj @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/PkvlDb9Mwl
— Devin “Not Related to Devin Nunes” Comiskey (@devincomiskey) August 5, 2019
Watch: Pete Buttigieg Calls Trump a ‘Racist’ – and Says ‘We Ought to Call That What It Is’
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke before members of the National Urban League’s annual conference in his home state of Indiana, Friday, and did not mince words when he spoke about President Donald Trump.
“My generation saw this country elect its first black president and then turn around and elect a racist to the White House — and we ought to call that what it is,” the Mayor from South Bend told several hundred attendees in Indianapolis. The Indy Star reports his remark received applause.
Mayor Pete “also touted his Douglass Plan,” the Indy Star notes, “which seeks to overturn what he calls systemic, institutional racism in criminal justice, voting, education and housing. He said systems built on racism can’t simply be washed away if they’re replaced with neutral systems.”
According to The Hill, Buttigieg also told attendees, “I think for too long we have believed that we were on a path where systemic racism was going to take care of itself in this country.”
“I’m going to be speaking about these issues not only with mostly black audiences, but with mostly white audiences,” he added.
Watch:
Pete Buttigieg speaks to National Urban League Conference: “My generation saw this country elect its first black president and then turn around and elect a racist to the White House and we ought to call that what it is.” pic.twitter.com/GWCSY3lIwC
— The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2019
