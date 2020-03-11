ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Sanders Vows to Continue Presidential Campaign Despite Losses
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters Thursday afternoon he is continuing his presidential campaign despite big losses over the past few weeks in South Carolina, on Super Tuesday, and on “Mini Super Tuesday.”
Acknowledging “we are currently losing the delegate count,” Sanders says he will go on to debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.
“We are winning the generational debate,” Sanders said Wednesday. “Our campaign continues to win the vast majorities of votes of younger people.”
But he also conceded “we are losing the debate over electability.”
Bernie Sanders: “In my view, (President Trump) is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot and he must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to make that happen.” https://t.co/H4UPTLzCqp pic.twitter.com/sZibnHBY4Q
— ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020
Last night Sanders lost to Biden in at least four of six states, making his path to a nomination difficult if not all but impossible. The New York Times described Sanders’ recent performance as “a series of crushing losses to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. that significantly narrowed his path to victory.”
Former Obama Press Secretary Robert Gibbs weighed in on the strength of Biden’s wins Tuesday night:
More than a little stunning that Biden won EVERY county in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi last night. All of them. 279 out of 279.
— Robert Gibbs (@Robt_Gibbs) March 11, 2020
According to the Associated Press, Sanders currently has 709 delegates, Biden has 857. More will be awarded after Washington state is counted. Sanders currently leads Biden there by 2084 votes.
Sanders won the Iowa and Nevada Caucuses and the California, Colorado, Utah, Vermont, and North Dakota primaries. Just weeks ago many saw him as the frontrunner and felt Biden’s campaign was finished.
But Biden then overwhelmingly won South Carolina, and went on to win Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Exit Polls Show Voters Trust Biden More in a Crisis – Former VP Projected Winner of Mississippi and Missouri Primaries
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Mississippi Democratic primary, MSNBC reports, and the projected winner of the Missouri Democratic primary, the AP reports.
The AP called Mississippi and Missouri for Joe Biden right as the polls closed tonight. “These are the essential building blocks of a good night for Joe Biden,” says editor @PoliticoCharlie.
Join us for more live primary night analysis: https://t.co/vcqfWtfA6C
— POLITICO (@politico) March 11, 2020
Exit polls show voters prefer the former Vice President over Senator Bernie Sanders to handle a crisis, such as the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports. Biden entered the White House with President Barack Obama as the 2008 global financial crisis was decimating and terrorizing the nation.
“Roughly half of Democratic primary voters in Michigan as well as in Washington state said they trust Biden most among the Democratic candidates to handle a major crisis,” CNN notes. “In Missouri, preliminary exit poll results show Biden’s edge on this measure is wider: About 6 in 10 say they trust him most to handle a major crisis, while about a quarter named Sanders.”
Going into Tuesday’s “mini Super Tuesday,” Biden had 652 delegates, Sanders had 575. 1991 are needs to cinch the nomination.
Currently, Biden now has 693 delegates and Sanders now has 590. Those number will change as the night’s results continue to come in.
MSNBC reports Sanders is performing 10 points worse with Missouri Black voters than he did in 2016.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Dems ‘Wasted Two Years of Everybody’s Time’ by Starting Primaries in Whitest States
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered the Democratic Party for setting up an unnecessarily divisive primary process.
The “Morning Joe” host has criticized the party for opening its presidential primaries with two states — Iowa and New Hampshire — that sidelined one of the key Democratic voter blocs until South Carolina voted nearly a month later.
“I will say it again, there are two wings of the Democratic Party, there always has been,” Scarborough said. “There’s been the Bill Clinton wing of the Democratic Party that did well with working class white voters, working class black voters, did well in black churches, and then there was the Bill Bradley [wing], and we will just say the Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] side of the party that did very well with intellectuals, did very well with white voters on the Upper East Side, did very well in college towns.”
“This year, for some reason, Joe Biden was the only candidate on the Bill Clinton side of the Democratic Party, the other 20 candidates were on the Bill Bradley, Mayor Pete side of the party,” he added. “We’ve been saying it for weeks.”
Starting off the primaries in two of the whitest states in the U.S. warped the process, Scarborough said.
“You can’t win the nomination from that wing of the Democratic Party,” he said. “Actually, we’ve been saying it for about the last six months — you just can’t do it. Yes, you look good in Iowa, you look good in New Hampshire, but what are you going to do in South Carolina? What are you going to do in Alabama? What are you going to do in North Carolina?”
Candidates spent months campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, gambling that a strong start in those two states would translate into support from black voters in South Carolina — and Scarborough said that was demonstrably not true.
“It is a disgrace that the Democratic Party starts their contests in two overwhelmingly white states, in Iowa and New Hampshire,” he said. “They wasted two years of everybody’s time. They should have started in South Carolina, they should have started in a state that represented the demographic breakdown and the importance of the black voters to the Democratic Party.”
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Wins Texas and at Least 8 Other States in Stunning Super Tuesday Surge
Joe Biden rolled his Saturday South Carolina success into a massive Super Tuesday triumph over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The former Vice President is projected to win Texas and at least eight other states, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders is leading in California, NBC reports, and is projected to win at least three other states. Elizabeth Warren is not projected to win a single state.
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/aY2vUW07zV pic.twitter.com/nVfdrfoav2
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020
NBC News projects Biden won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sanders is projected to have won Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.
The AP has called California for Sanders:
BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/FZHkka7C1w
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020
Maine has yet to be called but it is leaning towards Biden.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
