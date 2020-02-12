News
Scarborough Slams Mainstream Media’s ‘Deafening’ Silence in Explosive Rant Over Snoop Dogg Threats Against CBS Anchor
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called “bullsh*t” on media silence over an apparent threat by rapper Snoop Dogg against CBS News anchor Gayle King.
The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was angry that King referred to a rape case against NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed last month in a helicopter crash — and the “Morning Joe” host has been calling for more attention to the social media threat.
“To put it in the starkest terms, a black woman who is a journalist has her life threatened from a guy who has 39 million [social media followers],” Scarborough said. “The post is still up. She faces threats and abuse, her children are now facing threats. Gayle King now has to have 24-hour security, and I will be damned, have I read the New York Times editorialize about it? No.”
“What’s all your bullsh*t about protecting journalists, when you have a black woman whose life was threatened, nothing there,” he added. “Wall Street Journal, nothing. What about Viacom, CBS? Has USA Today done it? Where are you? A black female journalist’s life has been threatened. She and her children fear for their lives and you aren’t writing about this? So is everything that you’ve said about Donald Trump threatening members of the press nonsense? Did you really not mean it? Did you really not mean it? You meant none of that about Donald Trump? Is that all politics?”
News
‘Satisfied Customer’: Trump and Barr Blasted After ‘Mob Boss’ President Thanks AG for ‘Taking Charge’ of Roger Stone Case
The nationwide public outrage over President Donald Trump’s influence in the DOJ’s decision to reduce the requested prison time for his friend, confidant, and former advisor Roger Stone extended into Wednesday after the president tweeted his thanks and congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge” of the case.
“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”
Trump’s claims are totally false, but the anger, outrage, and fear for the nation’s future many expressed in response are not. And some see his tweet as proof of coordination between Trump and Barr, especially after the president Tuesday announced he has the “absolute right” to direct the Dept. of Justice in who and how it prosecutes.
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent sums it up:
Trump has now publicly admitted that his attorney general intervened in the case of his own longtime adviser — who obstructed an investigation into an attack on our political system — for the express purpose of undermining DOJ’s own investigative conclusions about himself. https://t.co/T3Q9tUMCdt
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 12, 2020
All four federal prosecutors in charge of the Roger Stone case quit within hours of the DOJ signaling it would intervene to reduce their sentencing recommendation.
Related: Trump Kills Nomination to Treasury of US Attorney in Charge of Overseeing Stone Prosecution Hours After Prosecutors Quit
Here’s how others are responding:
He commits his crimes in plain sight. And then boasts about them. https://t.co/LuWlQC5C0r
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) February 12, 2020
Trump has now just implicated Barr in writing. https://t.co/GYWUWmpusi
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 12, 2020
Trump confirms that the Department of Justice is now part of his political operation https://t.co/uKF8hz3x4R
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 12, 2020
Hey remember when conservatives threw a fit for Obama saying a police offer behaved stupidly? https://t.co/hthMlcLnCV
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) February 12, 2020
Fact Check: Roger Stone was convicted of 7 felonies by a jury of his peers in federal court, including obstructing a congressional inquiry, lying to investigators and attempting to block a witness’s testimony. https://t.co/3ei79bU9PH
— David Rohde (@RohdeD) February 12, 2020
Those transfers meant, for the Flynn and Stone cases, the DC US Attorney Jessie Liu stood in the shoes of Robert Mueller.
In recent days, Trump replaced Liu with one of Barr’s lackeys, initially promising her a Treasury job, and then unceremoniously dumping her.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 12, 2020
Less than 4 years ago it was a major scandal that AG Lynch met w/ Former-President Clinton to chat about grandkids: she forced to recuse herself from the FBI’s bad faith attack on Secretary Clinton. Now President Trump is publicity directing AG Barr on everything “Justice” does.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 12, 2020
The mob boss is congratulating his mob lawyer for gutting the case against one of his mob lieutenants. https://t.co/VZIFFTpcj2
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 12, 2020
1) Trump tweets that it’s unfair that his longtime adviser-turned-felon Roger Stone is facing a lengthy prison sentence
2) Trump’s Attorney General intervenes, reducing the prison sentence
3) Trump congratulates his AG for doing his bidding
This doesn’t happen in democracies. https://t.co/noEbg7fJUa
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 12, 2020
Shut up, you pathological lying, disgusting, racist, traitorous, criminal.
You and your miscreant attorney general are violating the rule of law and running a criminal enterprise formerly known as the government.https://t.co/9jhGiltYFo https://t.co/dy82fIqJTK
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 12, 2020
If you read about another country where the Leader intervened in a case to help his close friend/accomplice not be punished you would view that nation as a “banana republic” or an authoritarian regime–not a democracy. That is exactly what Trump is doing. It’s no different
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 12, 2020
I don’t understand how this isn’t illegal. https://t.co/44c8VwEZjf
— James O’Leary (@jamesoleary87) February 12, 2020
He’s not changed one iota… what’s next?
Cc: @SenatorCollins https://t.co/rIZrxyCxPn
— And, by the way… (@TYoungRude) February 12, 2020
I don’t think you’re supposed to announce the tampering, champ. https://t.co/USdS5AG2D5
— Hank “Very legal and very good” Epton (@HankEpton) February 12, 2020
News
Federal Prosecutors in Roger Stone Case Resign After DOJ Intervenes to Request Lighter Sentence Following Trump Tweet
Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have resigned hours after the Dept. of Justice signaled it will overrule their sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for the self-described “dirty trickster,” a confidant of President Donald Trump.
Aaron Zelinsky, who was one of the federal prosecutors who submitted the 7 to 9 year request to a federal judge, formally withdrew from the case and in a court filing announced he had “resigned” his special appointment to the Stone prosecution, Politico reports.
In a dead of night tweet President Trump called the sentencing recommendation a “miscarriage of justice!”
CNN ‘s Jeremy Herb reports a second federal prosecutor on the Stone case, Jonathan Kravis, has just quit as an Assistant United States Attorney.
MORE Stone fallout — a second Stone prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, has notified the court he “has resigned as an Assistant United States Attorney and therefore no longer represents the government in this matter.” pic.twitter.com/72TUZVyabg
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 11, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Revealed: White House Budget Office Misled Congress on Trump’s Ukraine Extortion Scheme
A new batch of unredacted emails shows the White House Office of Management and Budget misled congressional investigators about administration actions toward Ukraine.
The Trump administration had already released redacted versions of those emails Jan. 22 to the nonprofit group American Oversight under a court order, but Just Security obtained unredacted versions of the documents under the condition that they not be reprinted.
The emails “confirm that OMB, including the general counsel’s office, was fully in the loop about the Pentagon’s concerns and took active steps to bury them,” reported Just Security’s Kate Brannen.
The newly revealed documents also show that OMB lied to and misled the Government Accountability Office, a congressional investigative body, about President Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold Ukraine funding.
“OMB is continuing its efforts to keep its knowledge of the Pentagon’s legal worries a secret, blacking out the portions of the emails where DoD officials voiced their concerns and where OMB staffers acknowledged them,” Brannen reported. “The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Paoletta reviewed the redactions before the documents were released.”
