TREASONOUS ACTS OR ABUSE OF POWER?
Russia Is Working to Re-Elect Trump, He Knows It, the Intel Community Knows It, and He’s Furious House Democrats Were Told
Russia is working to re-elect President Donald Trump. That should come as little surprise to many – it’s actually unclear they ever stopped attacking the U.S. elections – “meddling,” as far too many put it – since they began as far back as 2013, according to the U.S. intelligence community.
But the U.S. intelligence community knows Russia is working to help Trump. Trump knows Russia is working to help Trump. House Democrats were told last week Russia is working to help Trump. And now Trump is furious.
“Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected,” The New York Times, citing five sources, reports late Thursday afternoon. The newspaper adds that the “disclosure … angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him.”
It’s unclear what Attorney General Bill Barr or the Dept. of Justice is doing about the Russian assault on the nation.
That briefing of House lawmakers exactly one week ago was done by the intelligence community’s top election security official, Shelby Pierson. In response, President Donald Trump Wednesday night fired her boss, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.
In Maguire’s place the president installed a strong Trump loyalist, Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who has exactly zero qualifications for the role (there is actually a law requiring “extensive national security expertise”) which includes overseeing all 17 intelligence agencies and offices. Grenell will retain his position as Ambassador, showing Trump acted out of desperation to plug a massive leak.
So, Russia is once again attacking the U.S. to benefit Trump. Trump knows this, and he is doing everything he can to surround himself with those who will be loyal to him.
Just after the news of Grenell’s installation and Maguire’s conflagration came out, it was reported that Grenell is tied to Trump’s Ukraine extortion scheme.Here’s a quick Maddow take:
“During the situation that was going on with the Firtash case, Victoria [Toensing] called Ric Grenell…
“She basically asked him, if he sees any pressure coming from DOJ to extradite Firtash, if he could let us know. She told me he said he would.” https://t.co/WuJAf56DfV
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 19, 2020
