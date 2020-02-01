UNITY?
Disappointment and Anger After Video Shows Rashida Tlaib Booing Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Event in Iowa
This was great disappointment and anger online after a video showing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) booing 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton from the stage of a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa. Congresswoman Tlaib is a Sanders surrogate.
Tlaib appeared onstage Friday night along with fellow “Squad” members, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).
As the moderator mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a few boos were heard from the audience of Sanders supporters.
“We’re not gonna boo; we’re not gonna boo,” Iowa activist Dionna Langford responded. “We’re classy here.”
“I’ll boo,” Rep. Tlaib gleefully told Langford and the audience.
She did, leading the audience in booing Secretary Clinton.
“You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re gonna boo,” Tlaib continued. “That’s all right. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”
The video on Twitter has been viewed over 4 million times.
BREAKING: At a @BernieSanders rally in Iowa tonight, a leading Sanders’ surrogate @RashidaTlaib led the crowd in booing @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/AKdi2psI2h
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 1, 2020
Some Sanders supporters applauded Tlaib, like Young Turks executive producer and host Ana Kasparian:
This is the 🔥 who depicts real female strength & empowerment. Thank you for speaking your mind @RashidaTlaib. https://t.co/DPpu9Mogmd
— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) February 1, 2020
But the overwhelming response appears to be anger, disappointment, and outrage.
So just like a #MAGA rally? Did they also chant #LockHerUp? How deeply disappointing witnessing Democrats behaving like Trump. Only one campaign acts like this. Insulting 65M voters must be a strategy I missed in the 30yrs I have been covering politics.
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 1, 2020
This is NOT cool, @BernieSanders. It’s bad enough when your rank-and-file supporters act this way, but it’s far worse when this hateful garbage comes from one of your leading surrogates. If you can’t control your own campaign, how can you be trusted to run our country? https://t.co/U9uMOac0c2
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 1, 2020
You guys might need some of those Hillary voters later. In the general and in your own careers as legislators.
Also: could our elected officials show some of the leadership qualities they always campaign on? This means all of you. https://t.co/hlaZ3kXBxe
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) February 1, 2020
So disappointed, @RashidaTlaib. Hillary paved the way for so many of us. She deserves our applause, not boos. This is why Bernie’s talk of unity is just that… talk. https://t.co/eiKb6Nmo1k
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) February 1, 2020
Disagree with her politics if you will. But Hillary worked undercover for the CDF in the 70s, combatting racial discrimination. Watergate counsel. Championed public ed as First Lady in Arkansas. Outstanding Senator and Secretary of State. Broke glass ceilings. This is sick stuff. https://t.co/YWGY3ZeJXp
— Joshua Zeitz (@JoshuaMZeitz) February 1, 2020
This is so disgusting and on today of all days!
These women are where they are because of women like Hillary Clinton. This mentality is reminiscent of a MAGA hate rally.
I am angry. Hillary’s voters helped get you elected. We can also do the opposite.@RashidaTlaib @IlhanMN https://t.co/r7Aa4rp4Ex
— SarahCA 💙🌊 #RightMatters (@SarahBCalif) February 1, 2020
This is absolutely ridiculous and unbecoming. I don’t know what the hell this is supposed to accomplish. https://t.co/69K5fifF13
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 1, 2020
This is not ok, not ok. https://t.co/UPj4mVBDrR
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 1, 2020
This is so not the way Democrats! https://t.co/pIYlYTv8Jo
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 1, 2020
This is gonna come back and bite her. It was stupid. And unnecessary. And rude. https://t.co/eDDi9XwW5F
— Karoli (@Karoli) February 1, 2020
Did I miss the memo?
Because I thought Democrats were running against Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/GR0cO2otRq
— Covie (@roper_93) February 1, 2020
Hillary literally defended Rashida from Trump’s attacks and this is how the congresswoman repays her. By encouraging people to boo her at a “democratic” rally. What a shame. https://t.co/50RYJSrZQ9
— Adam J. Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) February 1, 2020
Never a good look to needlessly put down another woman who defended you. https://t.co/pgYvacg7xA
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 1, 2020
Newsflash: Democrats are running against Donald Trump, NOT Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/gS9qyu69yz
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 1, 2020
Not like the D nominee is going to need women who like Clinton in the general. Already there’s a lot of hold your nose chatter re: Bernie among Warren supporters. Like they want Trump out and will vote Bernie if they have to but things like this are not endearing. https://t.co/yo1YaduxNp
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) February 1, 2020
Further proof of the awful campaign being run by @BernieSanders who is waging a campaign against the Democratic party while every other candidate is running a campaign against Trump. https://t.co/Z4EQSgpUQZ
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 1, 2020
They boo John Lewis, Marcia Fudge, Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton. All of our leaders are jokes to them. https://t.co/3UUprtJwJk
— 🏳️🌈Lisa Talmadge 🔥🏳️🌈 (@LisaTalmadge) February 1, 2020
This is really unnecessary and unhealthy for a Democratic Party that needs to unite to defeat Donald Trump this year. https://t.co/r9ZwCA5wIA
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 1, 2020
So we are supposed to unite with these so called “progressives”?
If you come for Hillary Clinton, there is no way in hell I would ever support you! https://t.co/bNRq7Eh7ZN
— Trust Black women *We tried to tell you* (@NicolasEdny) February 1, 2020
Pssshhhh. Good luck with unity 😂😂 https://t.co/hO7Wyl4sXl
— Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) February 1, 2020
Think what you want about Hillary Clinton but this is gross. https://t.co/zzoTRPj282
— Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) February 1, 2020
This is why I can’t support #BernieSanders … @RashidaTlaib needs to remember that she’s sitting in Congress because of women like @HillaryClinton https://t.co/ZhjeLw6ygG
— Louise Rodriquez (@LouieRodrique11) February 1, 2020
Was rooting for Rashida here in Michigan, so this is extra disappointing.
– Big tent for transphobic misogynists.
– No tent and no decency for a trailblazing, coalition-building woman in politics who has defended the squad against attacks.
Progressive, where? Just gross. https://t.co/pciPKMTla0
— VK (@VoteKamala) February 1, 2020
The fact that these three congresswomen, on the eve of the shredding of our constitution by the GOP Senate, are cackling about a former FLOTUSA, Secretary of State, Senator & 2016 Presidential nominee, is some bullshit. #BernieHatesDemocrats https://t.co/lwfWBtIgFq
— Old People Slap Fight Viewer (@epitomee) February 1, 2020
