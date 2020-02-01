Connect with us

Disappointment and Anger After Video Shows Rashida Tlaib Booing Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Event in Iowa

This was great disappointment and anger online after a video showing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) booing 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton from the stage of a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa. Congresswoman Tlaib is a Sanders surrogate.

Tlaib appeared onstage Friday night along with fellow “Squad” members, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

As the moderator mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a few boos were heard from the audience of Sanders supporters.

“We’re not gonna boo; we’re not gonna boo,” Iowa activist Dionna Langford responded. “We’re classy here.”

“I’ll boo,” Rep. Tlaib gleefully told Langford and the audience.

She did, leading the audience in booing Secretary Clinton.

“You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re gonna boo,” Tlaib continued. “That’s all right. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

The video on Twitter has been viewed over 4 million times.

Some Sanders supporters applauded Tlaib, like Young Turks executive producer and host Ana Kasparian:

But the overwhelming response appears to be anger, disappointment, and outrage.

