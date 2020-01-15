Connect with us

‘Uninterested in Evidence’: Embattled Susan Collins Blasted for Dismissing Threats to Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch

Published

on

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is once again under fire, this time for discounting and dismissing just-revealed threats to then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The House of Representatives was just given intensely disturbing texts from indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, which allegedly show him and a Trump donor now running for Congress.

Those texts are being described as threats to Yovanovitch. Some are saying they appear to be threats to her security, illegal surveillance, and even possible discussion of a “hit job” against her.

The evidence also includes handwritten notes by Parnas, and documentation that President Trump knew of and approved of additional efforts to pressure Ukraine to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.

Many believe the new evidence should be incorporated into President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Collins pooh-poohed the revelations.

“I wonder why the House did not put that into the record and it’s only now being revealed,” she said, according to CNN’s Manu Raju, who described Collins’ response as throwing “cold water” on the new evidence.

He adds that when she was told the new information was just handed to the House, she said: “well doesn’t that suggest that the House did an incomplete job then?”

Many are furious with the Maine Republican who is facing a challenging Senate re-election bid.

