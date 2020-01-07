Connect with us

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘Ridiculous, Inflammatory and Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Categorically False’ Lie About Democrats

Published

on

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is under fire for attacking Democrats with lies in an attempt to defend President Donald Trump – a strategy some say she is employing to get Trump to see her as a replacement for Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket.

Monday night Haley went on Fox News to deliver what some journalists are calling “categorically false” and “ridiculous, inflammatory and dangerous” remarks.

Haley told Fox News viewers – which includes President Trump – that the “only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”

And she even posted the clip of her remarks herself:

That is false – no one in Democratic leadership and no Democrat Presidential candidate is “mourning the loss of Soleimani.” What Democrats are disturbed by is the questionable legality of an assassination of a foreign government official, and the process by which Trump made the decision to order the killing of Soleimani – without calculating the consequences, which are now disastrously unfolding.

Many are responding, angry about Haley lying, and noting she has ruined her reputation as a moderate Republican who might have had a chance in 2024.

 

 

 

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘Obvious Dishonesty’: Trump Campaign Under Fire for Falsely Accusing Top Democrat of Calling for President’s Hanging

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

The Trump campaign is under fire after falsely accusing a prominent Democratic Congressman of calling for the president to be hanged.

Speaking on CNN, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina, called for a fair trial in the Senate of President Donald Trump, following Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote.  Clyburn lamented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is acting like someone who says, “give him a fair trial and hang him,” and said what he’s looking for by not transmitting the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is “the reverse of that.”

The Trump campaign put out a tweet with a short clip of Clyburn’s remarks and falsely accused him of calling for President Trump to be hanged.

Reporters and others quickly made clear what Congressman Clyburn had said, and are taking the Trump campaign to task.

CNBC’s John Harwood:

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy:

Even a contributor to the far right wing Daily Caller agreed what Clyburn said is not what the Trump campaign claims.

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss:

CNN’s top political fact-checker Daniel Dale:

Dale also blasted the “whole ecosystem that immediately picks up the campaign’s complete nonsense and amplifies it”:

Here are some more who are spreading the Trump campaign’s obvious lies, or just misrepresenting what Congressman Clyburn said:

 

 

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

Giuliani Scorched for Claiming US Constitution ‘Obligates’ Trump to Extort Ukraine to Investigate Bidens

Published

1 month ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

‘Lay Off the Shrooms’

The President’s personal attorney is claiming – falsely – that the U.S. Constitution “obligates” President Donald Trump to extort Ukraine to manufacture false evidence of crimes by his top political opponent Joe Biden and the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden.

And he’s getting scorched for these false claims.

Giuliani, a former U.S. Attorney, made the false claims Friday morning on Twitter.

Here’s what Article II, Section III of the U.S. Constitution actually says:

“He shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in case of disagreement between them, with respect to the time of adjournment, he may adjourn them to such time as he shall think proper; he shall receive ambassadors and other public ministers; he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed, and shall commission all the officers of the United States.”

There is nothing in that portion of the Constitution to support Giuliani’s claims.

Here’s how some are responding on social media:

 

 

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

Senate GOP-Led Committee Cleared Ukraine of US Election Meddling – and Yet Republicans Now Spreading Same Putin Propaganda

Published

1 month ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017 investigated allegations that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and cleared that country of any actions that would be in any way similar to the attacks by Russia to put Donald Trump in the White House.

And yet increasingly prominent members of the GOP are parroting those widely-debunked talking points that come straight from the Kremlin. Among the Republicans spreading Russian propaganda are House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes of California,  Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, and of course, President Donald Trump.

The Intelligence Committee “thoroughly investigated” the claim that Ukraine attacked the U.S. election, Politico reports, “and found no evidence that Ukraine waged a top-down interference campaign akin to the Kremlin’s efforts to help Trump win in 2016.”

The Committee released a bipartisan report that found, in part, Politico notes, that “there was ‘little evidence’ of a ‘top-down effort’ by the Ukrainian government to sabotage Trump’s campaign.”

On Sunday, for example, Senator Kennedy (R-LA) (video below) said that “Russia was very aggressive and they’re much more sophisticated, but the fact that Russia was so aggressive does not exclude the fact that [former] President Poroshenko [of Ukraine] actively worked for Secretary Clinton.” That is false.

That 2017 Senate Intelligence Committee report did, however, note that Russia tried to blame Ukraine for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17. Russia is believed to be behind the crash that killed all 298 passengers and crew members.

Read the full Politico report here.

 

 

