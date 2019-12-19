‘Obvious Dishonesty’: Trump Campaign Under Fire for Falsely Accusing Top Democrat of Calling for President’s Hanging

The Trump campaign is under fire after falsely accusing a prominent Democratic Congressman of calling for the president to be hanged.

Speaking on CNN, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina, called for a fair trial in the Senate of President Donald Trump, following Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote. Clyburn lamented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is acting like someone who says, “give him a fair trial and hang him,” and said what he’s looking for by not transmitting the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is “the reverse of that.”

The Trump campaign put out a tweet with a short clip of Clyburn’s remarks and falsely accused him of calling for President Trump to be hanged.

The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump: “Hang him!” This hatred and anger is out of control! pic.twitter.com/NPFTdbhgTH — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2019

Reporters and others quickly made clear what Congressman Clyburn had said, and are taking the Trump campaign to task.

CNBC’s John Harwood:

the flagrant, obvious dishonesty of this tweet demonstrates the weakness of Republican arguments https://t.co/GhmXL0wO91 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 19, 2019

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy:

That’s not what happened. Clyburn was making the point that he doesn’t think McConnell will run a fair trial because of the comments he’s made. Clyburn compared it to someone saying ahead of a trial, “Let’s give him a trial and hang him.” He said it’s like “the reverse of that.” https://t.co/SCg6ovGllx — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 19, 2019

Even a contributor to the far right wing Daily Caller agreed what Clyburn said is not what the Trump campaign claims.

The context does change it dramatically. He says what the Senate will do is the opposite of that and both are wrong.pic.twitter.com/zJZXjUkSgF — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 19, 2019

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss:

I hope Clyburn sues a bunch of these folks for everything they’re worth. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 19, 2019

CNN’s top political fact-checker Daniel Dale:

This tweet is not at all true. Clyburn didn’t call for Trump to be hanged; he called for a fair trial, and said McConnell’s pre-trial comments are like someone saying pre-trial that they’ll “give him a fair trial and hang him,” except from the reverse perspective. https://t.co/y9Ue78yeXp — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Dale also blasted the “whole ecosystem that immediately picks up the campaign’s complete nonsense and amplifies it”:

There’s a whole ecosystem that immediately picks up the campaign’s complete nonsense and amplifies it to millions of people. pic.twitter.com/N3ncNOBgxy — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

More from the nonsense ecosystem: pic.twitter.com/sUgsSoCadV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Here are some more who are spreading the Trump campaign’s obvious lies, or just misrepresenting what Congressman Clyburn said:

CNN sees nothing wrong with calling for President Trump to be lynched. Imagine how they’d react if Trump called for Clyburn to be lynched.https://t.co/wlJ8W5xVcq — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019

WATCH: Rep. James Clyburn Wants to Execute President Trump “HANG HIM” https://t.co/eO04hYWard via @toddstarnes — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 19, 2019

Majority Whip Clyburn just said “let’s give the President a trial, then hang him” A leading Democrat lawmaker just called for the public execution of our President And the media says Trump is dividing America? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 19, 2019

“Let’s give him a fair trial, and hang him,” Clyburn said.https://t.co/09TFEOXpww — The Federalist (@FDRLST) December 19, 2019

VIOLENT RHETORIC ALERT! Dem Rep. James Clyburn on Donald Trump’s impeachment: ‘Let’s give him a fair trial, and hang him’ https://t.co/ETNPrfuazR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 19, 2019