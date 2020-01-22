Connect with us

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

White House Lawyers Begin Yelling at Democrats During Late-Night Impeachment Trial — After Trump Starts Tweeting

Published

on

President Donald Trump woke up and began tweeting around midnight EST during the Senate impeachment trial over the amendments over the rules. That’s when a noticeable thing changed on the Senate floor: Trump’s team started yelling.

Nearing 1 a.m. EST Tuesday morning while the president was tweeting about impeachment, his team began attacking Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) personally. They called him a liar and accused him of attacking the president and demanded an apology. After nearly 12 hours this was the first time the White House got even remotely animated after a dull defense of the president.

It wasn’t lost on those watching the late-night proceedings. You can see the comments below:

 

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘Ridiculous, Inflammatory and Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Categorically False’ Lie About Democrats

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is under fire for attacking Democrats with lies in an attempt to defend President Donald Trump – a strategy some say she is employing to get Trump to see her as a replacement for Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket.

Monday night Haley went on Fox News to deliver what some journalists are calling “categorically false” and “ridiculous, inflammatory and dangerous” remarks.

Haley told Fox News viewers – which includes President Trump – that the “only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”

And she even posted the clip of her remarks herself:

That is false – no one in Democratic leadership and no Democrat Presidential candidate is “mourning the loss of Soleimani.” What Democrats are disturbed by is the questionable legality of an assassination of a foreign government official, and the process by which Trump made the decision to order the killing of Soleimani – without calculating the consequences, which are now disastrously unfolding.

Related: Nikki Haley: Confederate Flag Not About Racism – It Was About ‘Service, Sacrifice, Heritage’ Until Dylann Roof ‘Hijacked’ It

Many are responding, angry about Haley lying, and noting she has ruined her reputation as a moderate Republican who might have had a chance in 2024.

 

 

 

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘Obvious Dishonesty’: Trump Campaign Under Fire for Falsely Accusing Top Democrat of Calling for President’s Hanging

Published

1 month ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

The Trump campaign is under fire after falsely accusing a prominent Democratic Congressman of calling for the president to be hanged.

Speaking on CNN, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina, called for a fair trial in the Senate of President Donald Trump, following Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote.  Clyburn lamented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is acting like someone who says, “give him a fair trial and hang him,” and said what he’s looking for by not transmitting the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is “the reverse of that.”

The Trump campaign put out a tweet with a short clip of Clyburn’s remarks and falsely accused him of calling for President Trump to be hanged.

Reporters and others quickly made clear what Congressman Clyburn had said, and are taking the Trump campaign to task.

CNBC’s John Harwood:

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy:

Even a contributor to the far right wing Daily Caller agreed what Clyburn said is not what the Trump campaign claims.

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss:

CNN’s top political fact-checker Daniel Dale:

Dale also blasted the “whole ecosystem that immediately picks up the campaign’s complete nonsense and amplifies it”:

Here are some more who are spreading the Trump campaign’s obvious lies, or just misrepresenting what Congressman Clyburn said:

 

 

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

Giuliani Scorched for Claiming US Constitution ‘Obligates’ Trump to Extort Ukraine to Investigate Bidens

Published

2 months ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

‘Lay Off the Shrooms’

The President’s personal attorney is claiming – falsely – that the U.S. Constitution “obligates” President Donald Trump to extort Ukraine to manufacture false evidence of crimes by his top political opponent Joe Biden and the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden.

And he’s getting scorched for these false claims.

Giuliani, a former U.S. Attorney, made the false claims Friday morning on Twitter.

Here’s what Article II, Section III of the U.S. Constitution actually says:

“He shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in case of disagreement between them, with respect to the time of adjournment, he may adjourn them to such time as he shall think proper; he shall receive ambassadors and other public ministers; he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed, and shall commission all the officers of the United States.”

There is nothing in that portion of the Constitution to support Giuliani’s claims.

Here’s how some are responding on social media:

 

 

