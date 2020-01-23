Connect with us

GRIFTERS

Mnuchin Says President Has Ordered More Tax Cuts to Stimulate Growth – Despite Trump Bragging Economy Is ‘Greatest’ in History

Published

on

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has just revealed the White House is working on a second round of tax cuts to boost economic growth, despite President Trump telling the world the U.S. is experiencing historic economic growth.

Both Republicans made their remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

“The president has asked us to start working on what we call ‘tax 2.0,’ and that will be additional tax cuts,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “They’ll be tax cuts for the middle class, and we’ll also be looking at other incentives to stimulate economic growth.”

Meanwhile, the President told several falsehoods about the economy.

“We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country,” Trump told Davos attendees.

That is a lie.

“Economists previously told Business Insider that the Trump economy has provided mixed results,” Business Insider, a right-leaning news site, reported, while debunking that claim and others Trump made this week at the economic conference.

Trump’s tax cuts have exploded the deficit, despite Mnuchin promising they would pay for themselves.

‘Privileged White Greed’: Internet Destroys Pence for Staying at Trump’s Ireland Hotel – 180 Miles Away From His Meeting

Published

5 months ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

The White House is scrambling to defend Vice President Mike Pence‘s decision to stay at President Donald Trump‘s hotel in Ireland while meeting with that country’s leaders – 180 miles away. Pence will be using Air Force Two as a shuttle between the Trump International Golf Resort in Doonbeg and Dublin. American taxpayers will be footing the bill every step of the way for the VP, countless Secret Service agents, and presumably White House aides – with a large portion of the likely multi-million dollar trip landing in the president’s pockets.

One Georgetown professor posted a map showing where Pence will be staying and just how far that is from where his meeting will be:

Outrage online has been so palpable Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short was forced to address the scandal.

After the president lauded the resort and stayed there earlier this year revenue increased. Short was asked by reporters if Trump directed his Vice President to stay at the Trump-owned property which is has been facing financial difficulties.

“I don’t think it was a request, like a command,” Short told reporters, as NBC News reported. “I think that it was a suggestion.”

“It’s like when we went through the trip, it’s like, well, he’s going to Doonbeg because that’s where the Pence family is from,” Short said before describing the president’s suggestion. “It’s like, ‘Well, you should stay at my place.'”

“It wasn’t like a, ‘You must,'” Short continued, fielding 17 questions about the Doonbeg decision from reporters. “It wasn’t like, ‘You have to.’ It’s a facility that could accommodate the team. Keep in mind, the Secret Service has protected that facility for him, too, so they sort of know the realities, they know the logistics around that facility.”

Pence’s wife, sister, and mother are also joining him, but The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports Short says the Vice President is “personally paying all family expenses.”

President Trump has visited Trump properties almost 300 times since being sworn in in January 2017, with taxpayers footing the bill.

In August Trump repeatedly pushed for the annual G7 meeting to be held at his Miami golf resort next year. Hosting such an event would likely pour millions into the president’s pockets.

This CNN Legal Analyst offered his take:

Here’s what some others are saying about Pence staying at Trump Doonbeg:

‘There’s Nothing I’m Giving Up’: Sean Spicer Works for Pro-Trump PAC and Will Not Curtail His Duties While on DWTS

Published

5 months ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer will be a “star” on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars this season – much to the chagrin of many who expressed outrage this week – but what the announcement on “Good Morning America” didn’t mention is Spicer isn’t giving up his day job – not for a minute.

Spicer is the number three person at America First Action, a pro-Trump PAC headed by former Trump White House cabinet member Linda McMahon. He serves as the political action committee’s Senior Advisor and Spokesman.  The organization claims America was “held hostage” by an Obama administration that “sold, piece by piece…our hopes, dreams and values.”

Spicer also runs his own political consulting firm called RigWil.

He will continue to perform his function as the face of both companies, and as he told The Hollywood Reporter he’s not giving up anything.

“There’s nothing I’m stopping or giving up,” Spicer said, noting that ABC is “well aware of my job and what my companies do.”

THR notes Spicer “says he’s not restricted from political activity during his time on Dancing With the Stars.”

Spicer says, “I hope it will be a politics-free zone.”

The new season starts in mid-September, which puts Spicer in the unique position of being able to fundraise and advocate in support of re-electing Trump while his mere presence on TV – he is remembered as the face of the Trump administration – will effectively be a free “plug” for the Trump campaign.

In related and similar news, Fox News today hired former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a political contributor.

 

Top Trump Evangelical Advisor: Make Kids Scared of Jesus, Reject Abortion and Evolution to End Mass Shootings

Published

6 months ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday alongside Ethan Bearman of Left Coast News, megachurch pastor and Trump evangelical advisor Robert Jeffress pushed back against skepticism over the “thoughts and prayers” response to mass shootings commonly echoed by religious conservatives, saying that the solution lies in teaching children that God will hold them accountable for their actions.

In the segment which he shared on the YouTube channel for his church, Jeffress argued against the claim that evangelicals aren’t willing to find real-world solutions to gun violence, but added that “if we depend upon legislation alone to solve the gun problem, we’re going to be sadly disappointed.”

Speaking to Fox News host Shannon Bream, Jeffress, who is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, said “there is a spiritual component” to gun violence that should be addressed “not in place of legislation, but certainly alongside any proposed legislation.”

Bream then mentioned a recent op-ed by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, who argued that mass shootings are “never going to end” unless America has a “reawakening of morality and values.”

Related: Huckabee Blames ‘Lack of Thought and Prayers’ for Domestic Terror Mass Shootings (Video)

Bearman responded that if that were the case, Western Europe, which is much more secular than the U.S., “would be suffering from far worse mass shootings that we are suffering.”

“It’s important that we remember that these weapons will kill dozens more people in the time that it took Cain to beat Abel to death with a stone,” Bearman said. “We need to remove those weapons from people’s hands so we’re not killing so rapidly.”

Jeffress fired back, saying he’s “not arguing that we shouldn’t do anything.”

“I think we all understand that the Second Amendment has limits to it, just like the First Amendment with free speech does,” he continued. “We don’t believe everybody has a right to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t believe that four-year-olds ought to have guns. I’m not arguing against legislation, but I’m saying that one thing we can do is to quit this devaluation of human life in our society that is seen by the glorification of violence in our culture, by the mass slaughter of a whole class of citizens — the unborn, by teaching our children that they’re nothing but an evolutionary accident instead of teaching our children that they are created by God, they are of value to God, and they are accountable to God for their actions.”

Watch the video below:

