GRIFTERS
Melania Trump Monetizes ‘Be Best’ in Blockchain-Based Cryptocurrency NFT Art Scheme
Melania Trump has found a way to monetize her time in the White House. The former first lady has launched a blockchain-based cryptocurrency NFT (non-fungible token) art sale in coordination with French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. She is selling them via Parler, the social media platform that is home to countless white supremacists, white nationalists, and other far-right extremists. The Southern Poverty Law Center reports Parler was “a haven for recruitment and promotion for the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol building.”
In a statement on Parler, Melania Trump says she is “excited for this new venture.” It claims a “portion of the proceeds…will assist children aging out of the foster care system,” but does not describe the “venture” as a non-profit, nor does it say how much of the funds raised will go to help children.
“Melania Trump is pleased to announce the Melania Trump non-fungible token (NFT) platform, which will release NFTs in regular intervals exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com. The first NFT, entitled ‘Melania’s Vision’ will be available to purchase for a limited period between December 16 and December 31, 2021,” the statement reads.
As of this writing the melaniatrump.com domain is offline.
“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”
RELATED –
‘Monster’: Internet Reacts to Audio of ‘Sociopath’ Melania Trump Swearing About Separated Migrant Children
“A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFT collection will assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology,” the statement concludes. “The Melania Trump FT platform utilizes the Solan blockchain protocol; and will accept both the SOL cryptocurrency and credit card payments through MoonPay. Parler is powering the platform.”
Noting Trump’s entrance into the NFT world, Bloomberg News adds, “NFTs became hot this year, with celebrities, sports teams and artists trying to get into the action, and the likes of Ripple and Paris Hilton backing efforts to move the space forward.”
She also posted the statement to Twitter:
Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GRIFTERS
Trump’s ‘Save America’ PAC Raised $75 Million This Year as He Lies About the Election – Cash Pays for His Travel: Report
Donald Trump, the erroneously embittered one term former U.S. president has raised $75 million this year through his “Save America” leadership PAC by lying about the 2020 election, an election he and his supporters, surrogates, and allies falsely claim was “stolen.” The funds, collected the PAC, can be spent in a wide variety of ways, including to pay for the flailing Arizona recount, or similar efforts in other states, but according to The Washington Post Trump’s PAC has not spent a dime on those efforts.
“Instead, the Save America leadership PAC — which has few limits on how it can spend its money — has paid for some of the former president’s travel, legal costs and staff, along with other expenses, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of the anonymity to describe the group’s inner workings. The PAC has held onto much of its cash,” The Post reports.
“Even as he assiduously tracks attempts by his allies to cast doubt on the integrity of last year’s election, Trump has been uninterested in personally bankrolling the efforts, relying on an array of other entities and supporters to fund the endeavors, they said.”
Commenting on the report, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow mocked the former president on Twitter, saying, “So he’s, like, living off the STOP THE STEAL money?”
GRIFTERS
Trump and GOP Began Fundraising Off ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit ‘Within Minutes’: Report
It took Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) just “minutes” to begin fundraising off of what some are calling the former president’s “frivolous” lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and Google.
Politico’s Sam Stein posted this text from the joint Trump-RNC fundraising committee:
How you know this is a unserious lawsuit: Trump is already fundraising off of it pic.twitter.com/Njq8VqHAdB
— Sam Stein (@samstein) July 7, 2021
The New York Times’ Nick Corasaniti posted these screenshots from the Trump/RNC fundraising organization:
And there it is: Trump fundraising appeal off his lawsuit already out pic.twitter.com/4KUaokjezH
— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) July 7, 2021
“Trump’s baseless Big Tech lawsuit is all about fundraising,” the tech and culture website Mashable reports. “Keep on grifting.”
“After Trump filed federal lawsuits against Google, Twitter, and Facebook for allegedly violating the First Amendment by banning or suspending him from their platforms, the NRCC and NRSC, the fundraising arms of the House and Senate GOP respectively, each sent out text alerts,” Forbes reports. “‘IT HAPPENED,’ said the NRSC – which, along with the NRCC, has spent months hyping Trump’s plans to start his own social media site – adding, ‘Trump announced he is fighting CENSORSHIP by SUING Big Tech companies.'”
Related –
‘Not Competent’: Legal Experts Pan Trump’s Lawyers and ‘LOLsuit’ Against Twitter and Facebook as ‘Going Nowhere’
GRIFTERS
Busted: Marjorie Taylor Greene Caught Illegally Claiming a ‘Big Tax Break’ in Georgia
Local press in Georgia caught Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) illegally claiming a major tax break.
“A Channel 2 Action News investigation has found that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband have two active homestead exemptions, which is against Georgia law. A homestead exemption is a big tax break any Georgia homeowner is entitled to for their primary residence. It is against the law to file for more than one,” WSB-TV reported Friday.
“But Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray pulled records showing that the Greenes are getting the tax break on two different homes in two different counties,” the network reported.
WSB-TV had a fascinating interaction when it called the controversial Republican’s office.
“In a statement, Greene’s office told Gray to mind his own business and called it a ‘pathetic smear’ when he asked them about the homestead exemptions,” the network reported. “Greene still owns a North Fulton county home, but also bought a $610,000 house in Floyd County last year in the 14th Congressional district, which she represents.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘They Played Their Audience for Fools’: CNN Analyst Says ‘Fox News Feedback Loop Has Been Totally Exposed’
- 'DON'T PUT THEM ON OUR SIDE'2 days ago
‘Those Are Your Friends’: Raskin Smacks Down Greene After She Calls Democrats ‘Communists’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Sentenced: QAnon Extremist Who Was Turned in to FBI by His Mother After Threatening to Put a Bullet in Pelosi’s Head
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Cheney Reveals Fox News Hosts Desperately Texted Meadows to Get Trump to Call Off Violent 1/6 Attack
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
DC Attorney General Karl Racine to Make ‘Major Announcement’ About the January 6th Insurrection at Noon
- News1 day ago
Where Was Ivanka? Calls Grow for Trump Daughter’s Texts After Lindsey Graham Reveals Jan. 6 Contacts
- News3 days ago
Kentucky Factory Workers Threatened With Being Fired if They Left Work to Escape Deadly Tornado: Report
- 'CANCEL CULTURE'2 days ago
House GOP Tries to Silence Hoyer by Complaining He ‘Disparaged’ a Republican – After Greene Called Dems ‘Communists’