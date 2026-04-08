Trump Administration Wants Protected Health Records of Federal Workers

The Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management is seeking the protected, possibly personally identifiable health information of 8 million federal employees and their families, including doctors’ visit notes, diagnoses, treatments, and prescriptions. Experts warn the information could be used against politically active workers or family members whose views are in opposition to the administration or its policies.

Among those who could be affected are federal workers, retired members of Congress, mail carriers, and their immediate family members, CBS News reports.

Sharona Hoffman, a health law ethicist at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, told CBS that the “concern here is the more information they have, they could use it to discipline or target people who are not cooperating politically.” She also noted the data, which could be granular, could be used to analyze costs and improve the system.

READ MORE: Trump Is America’s ‘Terrorist’ President: Krugman

Former OPM employee Michael Martinez, now a senior counsel at Democracy Forward, told CBS his concern would be how the administration might use information on workers or family members who obtained abortions or transgender treatment.

“You can anticipate a scenario where this information on 8 million Americans is now in the hands of OPM and there’s a real concern of how they use it,” Martinez said. “They’ve given no information about how they would treat that information once they have it.”

Digital health strategist Jodi Daniel, who helped develop the legal framework for HIPAA privacy rules, called the language in OPM’s request “quite broad,” and noted that it “encompasses potentially a lot of information and data and is sort of light on justification.”

CVS Health executive Melissa Schulman urged OPM to reconsider, warning, “OPM’s request raises substantial HIPAA compliance issues.”

Schulman argued that federal law allows OPM to examine records but not collect data.

“It’s kind of shocking to think of them having protected health information without having strict guardrails,” said Jonathan Foley, another former OPM employee.

READ MORE: Trump’s New App Has a Blank Privacy Policy and Uses Software From a Russia-Founded Company

Image via Reuters