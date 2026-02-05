Trump Turns National Prayer Breakfast Into Partisan Hit on Democrats of Faith

After being introduced as the “Greatest of All Time,” President Donald Trump used his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast to launch a partisan attack on Democrats.

“I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat,” he told the largely conservative Christian audience. “I really don’t.”

“And I know we have some here today, and I don’t know why they’re here, because they certainly don’t give us their vote,” he complained.

Trump then turned his sights onto voter ID.

“I certainly know that we’re not gonna be convincing them to vote for a little thing called voter ID,” the president said of Democrats.

“It polls at 97 percent,” he alleged. “And even the Democrats, the people, the voters, are at 82 percent for voter ID, but the leaders don’t want to approve it.”

“It’s polling at over 90 percent,” he claimed.

According to the Pew Research Center, majorities of both parties support voter ID, with an average of 81 percent.

Trump then attacked Democrats, alleging, “they cheat.”

He also praised himself, saying, “I’ve done more for religion than any other president,” and declared, “not too many presidents have done too much for religion.”

“They want to be neutral or against. You know, the Democrats are against” religion, he charged.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I’ve done more for religion than any other president.” “I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don’t.” pic.twitter.com/yAKnfe9vLT — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 5, 2026

Image via Reuters