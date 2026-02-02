News
‘We Don’t Have Much Time’: George Conway Issues Dire Warning About Donald Trump
Republican never-Trump attorney and critic turned Democratic congressional candidate George Conway issued a dire warning on Monday about President Donald Trump and his “megalomania.”
“The way things are going in America, it should be clear we don’t have much time,” Conway wrote on social media. “We certainly don’t have three years. We need to help ourselves by pushing for impeachment and removal as hard as we can and carrying it out as soon as humanly possible.”
Reiterating that he sees this as “a race against time,” Conway asked, “How quickly does the megalomaniac lose strength versus how quickly he destroy[s] everything around him. The one thing you can depend on is that the megalomaniac gets more destructive and dangerous over time before he’s done.”
Conway kicked off his social media thread with a New York Times opinion piece by history professor Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a scholar on fascism and authoritarian leaders.
He quoted Dr. Ben-Ghiat, who wrote: “I have seen this brand of strongman megalomania and the adverse effects it can ultimately have on leaders and their governments. I call it autocratic backfire.”
“As autocrats surround themselves with loyalists who praise them and party functionaries who repeat their lies, leaders can start to believe their own hype,” the excerpt continued. “As they cut themselves off from expert advice and objective feedback, they start to promulgate unscrutinized policies that fail. Rather than course correct, such leaders often double down and engage in even riskier behavior — starting wars or escalating involvement in military conflicts that eventually reveal the human and financial tolls of their corruption and incompetence. The result: a disillusioned population that loses faith in the leader and elites who begin to rethink their support.”
Conway added that the word “megalomania” is “essentially a synonym for narcissistic sociopathy or malignant narcissism.”
“All three terms accurately describe Trump,” he charged.
He offered some “good news,” saying that, as Ben-Ghiat pointed out, “megalomaniacal leaders ultimately blow themselves up politically or militarily. The bad news is that the longer they survive, the bigger the figurative blast radius.”
Conway ended the social media thread by saying this is why he is running for Congress and posted a link to his campaign website.
Image by Presia Debauch via Flickr and a CC license
News
DOJ Takes Down Thousands of Epstein Documents After Privacy Concerns Raised
The Trump Department of Justice reportedly has removed thousands of documents from its Friday dump of millions of pages of Epstein files.
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney reported on Monday that the DOJ told “the court that it has taken down ‘several thousands’ of documents from the Epstein Files website after victim privacy concerns were raised.”
In its message to two U.S District Court judges, the DOJ wrote: “The Department has worked all hours through the weekend from the point when the first victim-related concerns were raised. To that end, out of the larger production described above, the Department now has taken down several thousands of documents and media that may have inadvertently included victim-identifying information due to various factors, including technical or human error.”
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the DOJ had “exposed the names of dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, including many who haven’t shared their identities publicly or were minors when they were abused by the notorious sex offender.”
“A review of 47 victims’ full names on Sunday found that 43 of them were left unredacted in files that were made public by the government on Friday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. Several women’s full names appeared more than 100 times in the files,” the Journal noted, “The Justice Department was required to redact all victims’ names prior to releasing the files. Officials said they had spent weeks doing so after receiving lists of names from victims’ attorneys.”
Late Monday morning, attorney and journalist Aaron Parnas identified two of the Epstein files he said were missing. According to Parnas, they included references to Trump having parties at Mar-a-Lago called “calendar girls.”
On Friday, DOJ blocked access to a document originally released as part of Friday’s Epstein files document dump. That document included language related to accusations against President Donald Trump and others. In just under an hour, access was restored after CNN anchor Jake Tapper noted the block on social media.
The DOJ’s removal of the files on Monday comes as some, including members of Congress, are asking for more files to be released.
“Where are the rest of the Epstein Files?” asked U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the prominent Intelligence Committee vice chairman, on Monday afternoon.
Image via Reuters
News
Trump to Bongino: ‘Republicans Ought to Nationalize the Voting’
President Donald Trump called into the podcast of his former Deputy FBI Director, Dan Bongino, and said that Republicans should “nationalize” the voting process, especially in fifteen “crooked” states, while insisting that undocumented immigrants are voting in America.
Saying that there are “millions and millions” of undocumented immigrants and “we have to get them out,” Trump warned that “if Republicans don’t get them out, you will never win another election as a Republican.”
He claimed that undocumented immigrants are told, “Oh, well, you can vote, you can do whatever you want.”
“It’s crazy,” he added. “I mean, it’s crazy how you can get these people to vote, and if we don’t get them out, Republicans will never win another election.”
He went on to say that “they vote illegally, and the, you know, amazing that the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting,’ the voting in at least many, 15 places.”
“The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” he added, “and we have states that are so crooked, and they’re counting votes, we have states that I won, that show I didn’t win.”
Mediaite reported that Trump “said a big issue with Minnesota is that it has too many Somalis — who he then claimed are, by and large, known for their ‘theft.'”
“Notably, the vast majority of Somalis in Minnesota came to the U.S. legally through refugee programs in the 1990s and are today U.S. citizens,” Mediaite added.
Image via Reuters
News
Gabbard Spokesperson Goes Off the Rails Spinning Explosive WSJ Report
The official spokesperson for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is defending her boss with charged language over an explosive report by The Wall Street Journal that alleges a whistleblower’s accusations are so highly classified they have not been shared with Congress for eight months.
The attorney for the whistleblower has reportedly accused Gabbard’s office of stonewalling. The complaint is said to be so highly classified that the whistleblower’s attorney has not been able to see it.
“A cloak-and-dagger mystery reminiscent of a John le Carré novel is swirling around the complaint, which is said to be locked in a safe,” the Journal reported. “Disclosure of its contents could cause ‘grave damage to national security,’ one official said. It also implicates another federal agency beyond Gabbard’s, and raises potential claims of executive privilege that may involve the White House, officials said.”
According to the Journal, the delay with sharing the complaint with Congress is “without known precedent, according to watchdog experts and former intelligence officials.”
“The inspector general is generally required to assess whether the complaint is credible within two weeks of receiving it, and share it with lawmakers within another week if it determines it is credible.”
Olivia Coleman, Gabbard’s press secretary, slammed the Journal’s report on social media, calling it “not true,” “one of the most disgusting cases of clickbait I have ever seen,” “trash,” and a “nothingburger story” that was “written like a salacious gossip column.”
Coleman insisted there has been “absolutely NO wrongdoing by DNI Gabbard,” and claimed that the Journal “buried” that “fact” 13 paragraphs into the article.
“Gabbard answered written questions about the allegations from the inspector general’s office, a senior official at the spy agency said,” that paragraph reads. “That prompted the acting inspector general at the time, Tamara Johnson, to determine the allegations specifically about Gabbard weren’t credible, the official said. Johnson remains employed at the agency, which didn’t make her available for an interview.”
Coleman called the whistleblower allegations “a classic case of a politically motivated individual weaponizing their position in the Intelligence Community, submitting a baseless complaint and then burying it in highly classified information to create 1) false intrigue, 2) a manufactured narrative, and 3) conditions which make it substantially more difficult to produce ‘security guidance’ for transmittal to Congress.”
Mark S. Zaid, a prominent national security attorney, responded to Coleman’s post, writing: “Don’t believe what you read people. Perhaps someone should ask the Intel Committees if this is true. Do you not think this was checked beforehand? And where is the DNI OIG [Office of Inspector General] investigation? Many questions to answer.”
Image via Shutterstock
