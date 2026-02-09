‘Toast’: Latino GOP Strategist Warns ‘Republicans Are Gonna Lose So Big in November’

A prominent Latino Republican political strategist is issuing a dire warning for the GOP about its chances of winning the November midterm elections.

Bad Bunny, the superstar Puerto Rican singer, delivered a Super Bowl halftime show with an apolitical message of unity and hope, serving up messages like, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” and, “Together, We Are America.”

Despite the show’s overwhelmingly positive reception, President Donald Trump denounced the show as “absolutely terrible,” and, “one of the worst, EVER!”

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” the president declared. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

After Sunday’s game, Madrid wrote, “Republicans still don’t realize their only slight chance of possibly holding onto congress in November is by stemming the collapse of Latino men under thirty.”

“Tonight,” he declared, “shows they’re toast.”

Antonio De Loera of the United Farm Workers responded to Madrid’s remarks.

“The unhinged reaction was all the more telling because the show *wasnt* really that political,” he wrote. “No masked goons, no kids in cages, just Latinos being ourselves and having a good time. The right still freaked. They really just don’t want to share the country with us at all.”

Pointing to Bad Bunny’s performance, Madrid expanded on his remarks.

“Bad Bunny didn’t just ask for a seat at the table,” he observed. “He flipped it over and brought in a bigger one.”

“A new America is emerging with a more expansive view of patriotism, love of country and Americanness. It’s coming! It’s here! Whether you like it or not.”

One commentator wrote, “This is why Donald Trump won,” to which Madrid responded, “This is why the Republicans are gonna lose so big in November.”

