‘Detached and Noncommittal’: GOP Frustrated With Trump Over Midterms

As the GOP’s chances of retaining the House appear to be growing smaller and now even their hopes of holding on to the Senate majority could be “at risk,” elected Republicans and GOP strategists are reportedly frustrated with President Donald Trump’s level of interest in the 2026 midterms. They are waiting to see how he plans to disburse funds from his $300 million war chest, and his valuable endorsements.

“There’s only one person in the world who’s going to make that decision and we can’t wait,” U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), running in a tight primary, told The Washington Post as he waits to learn if he will be granted Trump’s endorsement.

Privately, there is “rising frustration” among Republicans with President Trump and his team’s “apparent lack of urgency,” the Post notes, citing sources.

“Republicans are anxiously awaiting a clear picture of the Trump team’s plans as the president’s sagging approval ratings and Democratic overperformances in special elections have darkened the GOP’s outlook for November’s midterms,” the Post reported.

Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have been “frustrated by Trump’s treatment of Senate incumbents, according to two people familiar with the tensions.”

According to the Post, people who have spoken with Trump “about these obstacles said he at times can sound detached and noncommittal about his plans for spending and endorsements. One person close to the White House said some days the president seems not to care.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) “said a recent Fox News poll giving Democrats a 6-point advantage in House races would put all nine Senate battlegrounds up for grabs, according to two people present” at a presentation to the Republican Senate caucus last week.

