‘Theatre of the Absurd’: Melania Trump Presiding Over UN Security Council Sparks Uproar

Legal and voting rights experts are sounding the alarm after a Washington Post bombshell report revealed that President Donald Trump — who has been insisting on federalizing voting and has issued an executive order to pressure states to require proof of citizenship for voter registration — is now being urged by activists to sign an executive order declaring a voting “emergency.”

The proposed 17-page order would “unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting,” the Post reported, noting that the proposal “claims China interfered in the 2020 election” which would be the “basis to declare a national emergency.”

Former Trump national security official Miles Taylor warned that the “biggest electoral crime in American history might be unfolding.”

“The president cannot seize control of state-run elections by declaring a fake ’emergency.’ There’s no statute that permits it,” wrote Fair Fight Action communications director Max Flugrath. “Reviving debunked conspiracy theories to force changes before a major election is what politicians do when they believe they’re going to lose.”

Flugrath added that the Post’s reporting follows up on an October New York Times investigation which found “that Trump officials discussed a fake ‘national emergency’ to force new election rules on states. A DHS official said it could allow Trump to ‘go around Congress’ and take over elections.”

“What a gift such a clearly unconstitutional executive order would be!” election security expert David Becker told CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane. “Though divorced from legal and factual reality, it would enable the courts to invalidate this power grab well in advance of the election, and confirm the clear limits to fed’l interference in elections.”

Prominent elections attorney Marc Elias wrote, “My team and I have been anticipating this for months. It is unconstitutional and illegal. The media should note: Last time he issued an EO about voting, we sued and won. If Trump issues such an order we will sue again and we will win again.”

“Far right voices in Colorado,” journalist Kyle Clark noted, “have long called for this step as a prelude to military tribunals and mass executions.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said, that there is “no national emergency exception” to Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution.

“States regulate elections unless Congress passes law,” he added, stating that is why Trump “desperately” wants to pass the SAVE Act, “to suppress voting.”

The NAACP called the proposed executive order a “dangerous proposal,” and “a direct assault on our democracy.”

Former WBZ-TV anchor Liam Martin commented, “I tend to think even this SCOTUS would block an attempt to federalize elections. But what Trump and his team are doing is setting the stage to declare the midterms void and refuse to seat the new members. What do we do then?”

