Comer Changes Tune After Lutnick Allegedly Lied

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer appears to be changing his tune on Howard Lutnick, now suggesting that it is “very possible” he might subpoena him after the Trump Commerce Secretary allegedly lied before Congress about the extent of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Just two weeks ago, MS NOW reported that Chairman Comer had dodged questions about subpoenaing Lutnick.

Asked at the time if his committee had any plans to subpoena the Commerce Secretary, Comer instead replied, “Well, we’re going to try to get these five [witnesses] nailed down. We’ve got a lot of very important people we’re trying to bring in to answer questions.”

On Thursday, the question came up again, and Comer offered reporters a different perspective.

Asked if “in the spirit of bipartisanship” he would request Lutnick testify, Comer replied it was “very possible, and I think it’s a good possibility his name will arise on some questioning today” as the Committee deposes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Lutnick was on her list to talk about with Clinton.

According to The Independent, Comer’s “suggestion that Lutnick could soon be facing a congressional subpoena comes after weeks of increased scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein, his onetime next-door neighbor in New York, after documents released by the Justice Department showed that he’d lied during an interview with the New York Post in October.”

Lutnick had “claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein after a 2005 encounter that he claimed had left him so unsettled that he’d vowed to ‘never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.'”

Documents from the Epstein files showed that Lutnick had continued to maintain a relationship with Epstein as recently as 2018 — “long after” Epstein had “spent time in jail for state-level offenses related to his preying on young girls,” The Independent reported.

Q: “Would you ask the commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, to come testify?” Rep. Comer: “That’s very possible, I think it’s a good possibility that his name will arise in some questioning today.” pic.twitter.com/BF6YXBo2oa — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 26, 2026



Image via Reuters