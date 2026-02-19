‘It’s Not Us, It’s You’: New Report Says Canadians Now See Trump’s US as Top Peace Threat

After just one year of President Donald Trump’s second term, Canada’s view of the United States has flipped — from trusted neighbor to the world’s greatest threat to peace.

“New results from The POLITICO Poll suggest a lasting chill has settled over the world’s former bosom buddies. Americans are rosy as ever about their northern neighbors, but Canadians don’t share the love,” according to Politico, in a report titled, “Look how much Canadians hate the United States now.”

“Their message to America: It’s not us, it’s you.”

The poll shows Canadians now also see the U.S. as a source of “global volatility,” “say the U.S. no longer reflects their values,” and “is more likely to provoke conflict than to prevent it.”

Regardless of party, strong majorities of Canadians see President Trump as the “antagonist” who is “actively seeking conflict with other countries unprovoked.” Overall, nearly seven in ten Canadians (69 percent) hold that view of the American president.

READ MORE: Trump’s Wild 24 Hour Truth Social Frenzy

This massive shift in perception among Canadians is pushing them to embrace nations once considered “unthinkable” — such as China.

In a stunning reversal, well over half of Canadians (57%) say they would prefer to depend on China rather than a U.S. under President Trump.

And now, nearly six in ten Canadians (58 percent) disagree that the United States is a reliable ally.

While more than half of the people in the UK, Germany, and France see Russia as the biggest threat to peace, nearly half (48 percent) of Canadians point to the U.S. instead of Russia. In fact, just 29 percent of Canadians see Russia as the biggest threat.

The good news for U.S.-Canadian ties is that almost half (49 percent) say Trump has made their relationship with America weaker — but also say it will recover once he has left office.

Still, twenty-nine percent disagree, and say the once-rosy relationship will not recover.

READ MORE: ‘Republicans Have to Lose’: Far Right Extremist Leader Puts Trump on Notice

Image via Reuters