‘Can’t Play Cute With Me’: Trump Tries to Spin Big-Power Snub of Peace Board
Surrounded by dozens of world leaders, President Donald Trump hosted the inaugural meeting of his newly-formed Board of Peace, but the absence of top world leaders — including many U.S. allies — was conspicuous.
The British government, one of America’s closest allies, has said it will not join. So have France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, Slovenia, and the Vatican, according to TIME. Some, such as Italy, Germany, Japan, and the European Union, were expected to send representatives to attend as observers.
Canada, once a top U.S. ally — its citizens now largely rejecting that relationship — said it would join but Trump rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney after his widely-heralded remarks at Davos rejecting “American hegemony.”
According to The Guardian, “major European allies declined to join the group and criticised the organisation’s murky funding and political mandate.”
So conspicuous was the absence of some top allies and world powers that Trump appeared to be bothered by it, as they stood together for a traditional group photo.
“I believe it’s the most consequential board,” Trump said in his opening remarks on stage.
“Certainly, in terms of power, and in terms of prestige, there’s never been anything close, because these are the greatest world leaders, almost everybody’s accepted, and the ones that haven’t will be,” he insisted, despite rejections by about a dozen nations — some of whom cited the existence of the United Nations.
“Some are playing a little cute — doesn’t work,” Trump said. “Can’t play cute with me.”
“They’re playing a little bit, but, uh, they’re all — they’re all joining. Everybody has, most of them very immediately,” he claimed.
Some critics were quick to ridicule Trump’s remarks.
“No American leader has so consistently and thoroughly embarrassed himself and our country on the global stage,” wrote former top Obama strategist and advisor David Axelrod, who added, parenthetically, “Which may be why the majority of world leaders are absent from today’s exercise in self-exaltation.”
Trump: These are the greatest world leaders, almost everybody that has accepted and ones that haven’t will be, some are playing a little cute, you can’t play cute with me. pic.twitter.com/BfVq88haNF
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026
‘Can You Imagine?’: Trump Slams SCOTUS Over Tariffs Case
President Donald Trump expressed frustration with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, telling steel workers that he has had to wait “many months” for a decision on the tariffs case, even though tariffs are still being collected.
The court hear oral arguments on November 5 — three and a half months ago — and a decision could come as soon as Friday. It is not unusual for the justices to take many months to decide a case.
The court, reports stated, appeared skeptical of Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs via executive orders without Congress.
“And to think I have to be, in the United States Supreme Court for many, many months, waiting for a decision on tariffs — without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble right now,” Trump said at the Coosa Steel Corporation in Rome, Georgia, in a speech at a GOP-ticketed event.
“Without tariffs, this country would be like your company was two years ago,” he told workers. “What a difference it made. And you know who brought the cases against us? People that are China-oriented, people that have business in China that want to rip us off and keep ripping us off.”
Trump continued to display his ire.
“I’m waiting for a decision from the Supreme Court. Can you imagine? We have to wait.”
“And I have to wait for this decision,” he continued. “I’ve been waiting forever. Forever. And the language is clear that I have the right to do it as president. I have the right to put tariffs on for national security purposes, countries that have been ripping us off.”
‘One Way or Another’: Trump Vows to Pass SAVE America Voter ID Bill
President Donald Trump is vowing that the controversial SAVE America Act voter ID bill will pass into law, “one way or another.”
“We are going to have the Save America Act, one way or the other, after approval by Congress through the very proper use of the Filibuster or, at minimum, by a Talking Filibuster, à la ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,'” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.
The legislation, which narrowly passed the House, is currently sitting in the Senate. For it to pass will require 60 votes under current filibuster rules, which — given staunch Democratic opposition — does not appear to be possible in its current form, or under current Senate rules.
Republican Majority Leader John Thune could attempt to alter Senate rules, though such major changes are typically debated at the start of a new session rather than mid‑Congress. He has indicated opposition to doing so.
Democrats oppose the bill in part because it requires a passport or birth certificate to register to vote — something tens of millions of Americans do not currently have, according to voting rights groups. It also narrows generally acceptable forms of photo ID to vote.
Others oppose it because it requires states to run their voter rolls through federal immigration databases, which reportedly have a high error rate. Critics also say that creates a large unfunded administrative burden for states.
DOJ Gets Giant MAGA Banner — Plastered With Trump’s Image
As President Donald Trump continues his efforts to rebrand portions of Washington, D.C. with his name, the U.S. Department of Justice has become the latest federal government agency to unfurl a massive banner depicting an image of the nation’s president on the exterior of its headquarters.
The image, as posted on Thursday by CNN’s DOJ reporter Hannah Rabinowitz, reads “U.S. Department of Justice” and “Make America Great Again,” the president’s campaign slogan and moniker for his agenda.
Trump banners have also adorned the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Reports indicate that despite what critics see as the political nature of their message, taxpayer funds were used to pay for the placards.
“The Trump administration used at least $50,000 in taxpayer dollars to create large signs featuring the president’s face or policies, alleges a new report released by Sen. Adam Schiff’s office,” Axios reported last September. “The California Democrat calls the move illegal, saying the banners amount to ‘propaganda’ mirroring ‘totalitarian dictators.'”
Trump has also put his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the United States Institute of Peace.
Some blasted the decision to hang another banner of Trump on government property, especially one that is supposed to be apolitical.
“Nothing says independent and impartial DOJ like a giant North Korea-style banner of the Dear Leader!” mocked Zev Karlin-Neumann, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.
“Cuba doesn’t even have a poster of its dictator on its ‘Justice’ Ministry building,” said former DNC delegate Christopher Hale.
“The Trump DoJ is a pure creature of presidential whim, retribution, and cover-up – so this banner has the virtue of candor at least,” snarked The Atlantic’s David Frum.
“Nothing says Justice is Blind like hanging a Dear Leader Banner at DOJ…” observed Republican former U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock.
New banner went up at DOJ headquarters this afternoon pic.twitter.com/jH3puvIodG
— Hannah Rabinowitz (@HBRabinowitz) February 19, 2026
