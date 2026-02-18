News
Five of the Wildest Things Trump Said at His Black History Month Celebration
A jovial President Donald Trump hosted a Black History Month celebration on Wednesday, ad-libbing many remarks that drew online criticism.
‘He’s Not a Racist. He’s My Friend’
“Talk about a piece of work, but he could fight, couldn’t he, huh?” Trump said. “Mike Tyson, boy, I tell you, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, ‘Trump’s a racist.’ You know, it’s like a saber. ‘Trump’s a racist.’ Mike Tyson goes, ‘He’s not a racist. He’s my friend.’ He’s been there from the beginning. Good times and bad. But Mike Tyson’s a great guy, and he was so loyal, always been loyal.”
Trump went on to mention his “great friend,” former NFL player Lawrence Taylor, “the greatest defensive player, probably, in the history of football, he’s a great friend of mine.”
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Trump called Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon “Harmeet Diller,” then asked her about suing “extremely discriminatory” Harvard University. “You keep suing them, the h — — with them,” he said, to laughter.
“I like the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which I saved,” he claimed — crediting himself for signing bipartisan legislation that secured funding for them in 2019. “They had no funding,” he said.
“We took care of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and it was a great thing to do,” he added.
‘Sometimes, We Have to Force Ourselves Upon Them’
Apparently referring to deploying federal forces into U.S. cities, Trump told the audience, “We’re doing it, in a lot of cities. Sometimes we have to force ourselves upon them because they’re so bad. And I don’t even think they know what’s happening to their cities and their towns.”
Confusion between The Bahamas and Bermuda
Speaking of former football great and failed Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker, whom Trump endorsed, the president said, “Herschel Walker — speaking about loyal — how good a football player was Herschel? Herschel Walker, now he’s Ambassador to The Bahamas — I don’t know, Bahamas, Bermuda, is he Bahamas? Whatever. It’s a nice place.”
Nicki Minaj
“Jazz, the blues, from rock and roll to rap, Black artists like Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters — How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? Right? I love Nicki Minaj,” Trump said.
“She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nikki, you’re so pure.’ Her nails, her nails, they’re, like, that long.”
“I said, I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ And she said — she didn’t want to get into that.”
“But she was so beautiful and so great, and she. And she gets it, you know, more importantly, frankly, she gets it.”
Trump: Mike Tyson. He has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out and they say Trump is a racist, Mike Tyson goes he’s not a racist… Lawrence Taylor is a great friend. pic.twitter.com/TmW1jg0Rtj
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2026
Image via Reuters
‘You’re Kidding Right?’: WH Press Secretary Stunned Over ‘Falsely Called Racist’ Question
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared stunned when a reporter asked her for examples of President Donald Trump falsely being called a racist.
The president this week used his statement on the death of Reverend Jesse Jackson to argue that he is not a racist.
“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,” he wrote.
On Wednesday, a reporter asked, “Where or when does the president believe he’s been falsely called racist?”
Leavitt replied, “You’re kidding, right?”
READ MORE: Trump’s Wild 24 Hour Truth Social Frenzy
“I will pull you plethora of examples,” she said, vowing to get her team “going through the internet of radical Democrats throughout the years … who have accused this president falsely of being a racist, and I’m sure there’s many people in this room and on network television, across the country, who have accused him of the same.”
“In fact, I know that because I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” she said, before noting that Trump is hosting a Black History Month celebration later on Wednesday.
Trump, she said, will “talk about how his policies are advancing opportunity and prosperity for all Americans through record tax cuts, through the Trump accounts that all Americans can access regardless of race.”
“These are a great thing,” she continued, before noting that the president “has also awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding to strengthen educational outcomes at historically Black colleges and universities, across the country.”
READ MORE: ‘Gaslight America’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Trump Ahead of His Trip to Georgia
She also said that Trump is “protecting the hard-earned benefits of the 2.4 million Black veterans who honorably served in our nation’s armed forces by reducing the Black backlog of veterans waiting for their VA benefits, and for their home loans through the Department of Veterans Affairs.”
“So, there is a lot this president has done for all Americans, regardless of race, and he has, absolutely, been falsely called and smeared as a racist, and I’m happy to provide you those receipts,” she added.
Reporter: The president said despite the fact that I am falsely consistently called a racist… Where or when does the president believe that he has been falsely called a racist?
Leavitt: You are kidding, right? pic.twitter.com/gcyrS3rV11
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2026
READ MORE: ‘Republicans Have to Lose’: Far Right Extremist Leader Puts Trump on Notice
Image via Reuters
‘Gaslight America’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Trump Ahead of His Trip to Georgia
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump ahead of his Thursday trip to her former district, where he made — and then apparently forgot — an endorsement in the race to fill her old House seat.
“Well, we have a lot of people that want to take Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene’s place,” Trump said on Monday, as The Daily Beast reported. “Many, many candidates, and I have to choose one.”
Greene ignored Trump’s gaffe, but hit him, his administration, and her former Republican colleagues head-on in a post on X where she accused them all of trying to gaslight the American people.
“If you had put America FIRST from the start, instead of your rich donor class and foreign policy, you wouldn’t have to strategize on how to gaslight Americans,” wrote Greene, a former top Trump ally.
READ MORE: Trump’s Wild 24 Hour Truth Social Frenzy
“If you had not called the Epstein files a hoax and treated the Epstein survivors (rape and trafficking victims) like they didn’t exist and if you would release all the files and put your rich powerful friends in prison then Americans might actually listen to your ‘messaging,'” she charged.
Mocking them all as on the “struggle bus,” Greene explained the situation her former constituents now face.
“Approximately 75,000 households in my former district had their health insurance double or more on January 1st of this year because the ACA tax credits expired and Republicans have absolutely failed to fix our health insurance system that was destroyed by Obamacare,” she said.
Republicans have blocked Democrats’ efforts — including a federal government shutdown over the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies — to prevent the health care premiums crisis.
Greene said that hundreds of thousands of people in her former district saw their health insurance premiums double last month.
“Many dropped their policies and no longer have health insurance,” she wrote. “And that’s on top of EVERYONE ELSE who complains DAILY about the absurdly high cost of health insurance!!!”
She said the billionaires running the White House, the Trump administration, and Congress aren’t affected by the high health insurance premiums, noting that all of them have “very nice affordable government health insurance plans.”
READ MORE: ‘Republicans Have to Lose’: Far Right Extremist Leader Puts Trump on Notice
“I’m talking about younger healthier people and families not on meds who can’t afford to pay $1500 to more than $2000 per month just for their monthly health insurance premiums,” she wrote, “not including $7-10,000 for a deductible before their ridiculously expensive health insurance policy kicks in.”
Greene also took a shot at House Speaker Mike Johnson, who, she said, “claimed he had the Republican plan during the 8 week shutdown in the fall, then carried on and has done nothing proving he lied once again.”
She also blasted Trump’s “messaging” efforts.
“Trump RX doesn’t fix this so that’s not your messaging answer,” she wrote. “A Truth Social Post or Trump video isn’t fixing this either.”
“Messaging won’t fix this,” she added.
Greene then moved on to foreign policy, warning Trump not to go to war with Iran. She also urged him to release the Epstein files, and told him to “stop the bullying, harassment, and name calling.”
“It’s immature, childish, and turning so many people away. Real leaders don’t act this way and it’s a horrible example set on the world’s stage. This isn’t the behavior we want to teach our children.”
“Deliver real results for the regular American people because respect is earned not given,” she said.
READ MORE: ‘Insulting’: Fox News Panel Implodes as Host Clashes With Liberal Guest Over Voter ID
Image via Shutterstock
Trump’s Wild 24 Hour Truth Social Frenzy
Over a single 24-hour stretch, from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump unleashed 48 Truth Social posts, from debunked election fraud conspiracy theories to posts including him among the “three Greatest Presidents,” to praise of what a great grandfather he is.
“Trump is an incredible grandfather,” wrote @TONYxTWO on the social media site X, which was screenshotted and posted by Trump to his Truth Social page at 7:04 AM Wednesday, along with a TikTok video of Trump with his grandchildren.
“Vote for grandpa,” one of his grandchildren told campaign rallygoers.
“That’s Barron,” Trump also said in the video, holding an infant in an old clip. “He’s strong, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s vicious, he’s violent — all of the ingredients you need.”
READ MORE: ‘Republicans Have to Lose’: Far Right Extremist Leader Puts Trump on Notice
In another post, at 6:34 AM Wednesday, Trump screenshot a social media user who wrote: “PASS THE SAVE ACT.!!!” That post included a video with footage from 1996, lambasting now-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. In it, Schumer was advocating for legislation that was an apparent effort to stop fraud related to illegal immigration.
Just one minute earlier, Trump shared a video promoting debunked election fraud claims, including saying that 2.7 million “Trump votes” appeared to have been deleted in the 2020 election.
BBC News debunked that claim in November 2020.
At 6:05 AM, Trump posted a screenshot of a social media user’s baseless election fraud claim: Michigan had over 100 percent turnout. BBC News also debunked that claim in November 2020.
At 10:58 PM on Tuesday, Trump posted a link to a right-wing website with an article titled, “Key political voice in Georgia urges state to take over Fulton County elections after FBI raid.”
One minute earlier, he wrote in a different post: “Crooked Elections cannot be allowed in the U.S.A. President DJT.”
That post also included a screenshot of a post by a social media user who wrote: “Dan Bongino had John Solomon on his show today and Solomon made an interesting prediction: That Trump will soon unveil evidence that foreign powers meddled in the 2020 election, which will result in John Thune ultimately caving on the filibuster and the Save America act will get passed.”
READ MORE: ‘Insulting’: Fox News Panel Implodes as Host Clashes With Liberal Guest Over Voter ID
It also included a video alleging that China sent fake drivers’ licenses to help Joe Biden.
At 7:43 PM, Trump posted a video of himself, speaking from the Oval Office, honoring the fifth anniversary of the passing of right-wing pundit Rush Limbaugh.
Trump described him as a “great man, a great conservative,” who was a friend of his. Trump went on to say that Limbaugh endorsed Trump just after his 2015 presidential run announcement from Trump Tower, where he had famously said that Mexico was not sending their best.
In six separate posts on Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted graphs that appeared to show Republican primary polling in Indiana, and how his endorsements would push a candidate from low numbers into the top position. One chart claimed that a Trump endorsement would put a candidate polling at 12 percent all the way to 54 percent.
Minutes earlier, Trump twice posted: “The Great Economist, Stephen Moore: ‘In the past Century, the three Greatest Presidents were Calvin Coolidge, Ronald Reagan, and Donald J. Trump!'”
Trump posted twelve photos of himself with the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had used Jackson’s death as an opportunity to argue that he is not a racist.
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Trump posted a screenshot of a post by Fox News host Mark Levin, who wrote: “Now, finally stop the b — — trying to link POTUS to Epstein. The Woke Reich grifters, congressional Democrat hacks, and the media thugs continue to libel POTUS, from Russia to Epstein. We’ve a country to save from these reprobates and others.”
READ MORE: Trump Administration Hit With Lawsuit for Removing Pride Flag
Image via Reuters
