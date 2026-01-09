Trump White House Reached Out to Secret Service About Marjorie Taylor Greene: Report

White House officials contacted the U.S. Secret Service about then-U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after Code Pink protestors confronted President Donald Trump at a Washington, D.C. restaurant that the Georgia Republican lawmaker had recommended. The visit had not been announced to the press.

According to Axios, that cinched the downfall of the relationship between Greene and Trump, who was embarrassed by the group and its ability to get so close to him. Officials also were concerned for the president’s safety.

The White House reportedly told the Secret Service that Greene, who is friends with the group’s co-founder, may have tipped them off that the president would be dining at the D.C. restaurant, Joe’s Seafood.

“Trump aides view the Joe’s Seafood debacle as a point of no return in his relationship with Greene,” Axios reported, citing a Trump ally-turned-critic who left office this week.

“Greene told Axios that any suggestion she revealed Trump’s dinner plans was ‘an absolute lie, a dangerous lie. I would never do that.'”

The former Georgia congresswoman also told Axios, “The story you should be writing is why didn’t the Secret Service sweep the restaurant,” and have metal detectors at the door?

Code Pink spokesperson Melissa Garriga told Axios that Greene “absolutely” did not inform the group of Trump’s plans, calling it “comical” to suggest she had.

Meanwhile, Axios also reported that Greene had repeatedly called the White House to confirm Trump would be dining at the restaurant, Joe’s Seafood, but did not show up herself, which some White House officials found odd.

The Trump-Greene relationship had begun to sour earlier, after Trump sent Greene polling results that showed if she ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate, she would lose to a Democrat.

Image via Reuters